Marcato Capital Management LP Increased Its Stake in Craft Brew Alliance (Call) (BREW) by $1.21 Million as Share Value Rose; Eldorado Resorts (ERI) Stock Declined While Bridger Management Has Trimmed Stake

Marcato Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Craft Brew Alliance Inc (Call) (BREW) by 22.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marcato Capital Management Lp bought 92,991 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.02% . The hedge fund held 500,000 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.99 million, up from 407,009 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marcato Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Craft Brew Alliance Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $264.53M market cap company. The stock increased 3.58% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $13.59. About 172,404 shares traded or 66.31% up from the average. Craft Brew Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:BREW) has declined 19.02% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.02% the S&P500. Some Historical BREW News: 07/03/2018 – Craft Brew Alliance Reports Record Performance in 2017 and Expects Continued lmprovements in 2018; 07/03/2018 – Craft Brew Alliance 4Q EPS 40c; 07/03/2018 Craft Brew Alliance Reports Record Performance in 2017 and Expects Continued Improvements in 2018; 23/04/2018 – DJ Craft Brew Alliance, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BREW); 07/03/2018 – CRAFT BREW ALLIANCE INC – QTRLY SHIPMENTS DECREASED 5.6% OVER THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR; 25/04/2018 – Craft Brew Alliance Releases 2017 Annual Sustainability Highlights; 09/05/2018 – CRAFT BREW ALLIANCE INC – RECONFIRMED GUIDANCE FOR FULL YEAR; 09/05/2018 – Craft Brew Alliance 1Q EPS 1c; 07/03/2018 – CRAFT BREW ALLIANCE INC SAYS CONFIRMING FINANCIAL GUIDANCE FOR 2018

Bridger Management Llc decreased its stake in Eldorado Resorts Inc (ERI) by 32.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bridger Management Llc sold 366,338 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.67% . The hedge fund held 746,498 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.85M, down from 1.11 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bridger Management Llc who had been investing in Eldorado Resorts Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.11 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.99% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $40.03. About 1.01M shares traded. Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERI) has risen 8.46% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.46% the S&P500. Some Historical ERI News: 16/04/2018 – Eldorado Resorts to Enter Into Triple Net Master Lease for Acquired Properties With Initial Term of 15 Years; 02/05/2018 – Eldorado Resorts to Participate in Two Upcoming Institutional Investor Conferences; 03/05/2018 – ELDORADO RESORTS INC QTRLY SHR $ 0.27; 16/04/2018 – Eldorado Resorts: Identified $40M Synergies Expect to Realize in First Yr of Ownership; 28/03/2018 – Ruth’s Chris Steak House Partners with Eldorado Resorts, Inc. to Bring Its Signature Sizzle to Reno; 16/04/2018 – ELDORADO RESORTS SAYS IF DEAL TERMINATED UNDER CERTAIN CONDITIONS, TROPICANA TO PAY FEE OF $92.5 MLN – SEC FILING; 03/05/2018 – Eldorado Resorts Reports First Quarter Net Revenue of $440.2 Million, Operating Income of $54.2 Million and Adjusted EBITDA of; 14/05/2018 – Eldorado Resorts Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – ERI Scientific Beta highlights the importance of market risk in smart beta strategies; 16/04/2018 – ELDORADO RESORTS INC – CO WILL FUND $640 MLN OF CASH CONSIDERATION PAYABLE IN ACQUISITION

Marcato Capital Management Lp, which manages about $3.47B and $644.16 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dxc Technology Co (Call) by 150,000 shares to 150,000 shares, valued at $9.65M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

