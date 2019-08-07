Marcato Capital Management LP Increased Its Fortune Brands Home & Sec In (FBHS) Holding by $12.27 Million; As Mid (MAA) Stock Value Rose, Diamond Hill Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Position

Marcato Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Sec In (FBHS) by 112.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marcato Capital Management Lp bought 261,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.13% . The hedge fund held 493,000 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.47 million, up from 232,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marcato Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Fortune Brands Home & Sec In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.20 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.96% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $51.48. About 1.56 million shares traded or 16.31% up from the average. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) has declined 2.78% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.78% the S&P500. Some Historical FBHS News: 26/04/2018 – Fortune Brands 1Q EPS 49c; 30/04/2018 – Fortune Brands Board Authorizes Repurchase of Up to $150 M of Shrs; 26/04/2018 – Fortune Brands Sees 2018 Sales Growht 6% to 7%; 26/04/2018 – FORTUNE BRANDS SEES FY ADJ EPS $3.58 TO $3.70, EST. $3.62; 26/04/2018 – FORTUNE BRANDS HOME & SECURITY INC FBHS.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP 6 TO 7 PCT; 26/04/2018 – FORTUNE BRANDS 1Q ADJ EPS 56C, EST. 59C; 26/04/2018 – Fortune Brands Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $3.58-Adj EPS $3.70; 09/04/2018 – Therma-Tru Named “Brand Used Most” for More Than 20 Consecutive Years; 09/04/2018 – Therma-Tru Named “Brand Used Most” for More Than 20 Consecutive Years; 11/05/2018 – Fortune Brands Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 14

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Mid (MAA) by 1.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc sold 8,388 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.86% . The hedge fund held 613,698 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $67.10 million, down from 622,086 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Mid for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.54% or $2.99 during the last trading session, reaching $120.52. About 790,046 shares traded or 49.41% up from the average. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) has risen 19.45% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.45% the S&P500. Some Historical MAA News: 02/05/2018 – Mid-America Apartment Sees 2018 FFO $5.85/Shr-FFO $6.15/Shr; 09/03/2018 – IGNORE: MENARINI’S DELAFLOXACIN MAA TO EMA PREVIOUSLY REPORTED; 28/03/2018 – European Medicines Agency (EMA) Accepts BioMarin’s Marketing Application for Pegvaliase MAA for Treatment of Phenylketonuria (P; 05/04/2018 – Aradigm Announces the EMA Has Completed Its Validation of the MAA Submission; 22/03/2018 – RADIUS HEALTH: CHMP WILL ADOPT A NEGATIVE OPINION ON MAA; 23/04/2018 – PARATEK ON TRACK TO FILE MAA IN EU IN 2H; 07/05/2018 – MAA Announces Pricing of Senior Unsecured Notes Offering; 13/03/2018 – AERIE PHARMACEUTICALS SEES FILING RHOPRESSA MAA IN EUROPE IN 2H; 01/05/2018 – ABBVIE SUBMITS MAA FOR PLAQUE PSORIASIS TREATMENT RISANKIZUMAB; 18/04/2018 – SHIRE – SWISS AGENCY FOR THERAPEUTIC PRODUCTS VALIDATES SHIRE’S MAA FOR INVESTIGATIONAL HEREDITARY ANGIOEDEMA (HAE) TREATMENT LANADELUMAB

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc, which manages about $12.19B and $18.18B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Facebook Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 19,156 shares to 2.10M shares, valued at $349.30M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Borgwarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 33,410 shares in the quarter, for a total of 9.94M shares, and has risen its stake in Mr Cooper Group Inc..

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.32, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 26 investors sold MAA shares while 124 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 134 raised stakes. 102.75 million shares or 1.85% less from 104.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. West Oak Capital has invested 0.16% of its portfolio in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA). Veritable LP reported 0% stake. Bessemer Gp has invested 0% in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA). Wells Fargo Co Mn holds 1.48M shares. Vanguard Inc invested 0.08% in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA). Geode Ltd Company has 0.06% invested in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) for 1.99M shares. State Street reported 7.79M shares. Amalgamated State Bank reported 0.04% in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA). Eii Cap reported 1.42% stake. Exane Derivatives has 0% invested in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA). Ingalls And Snyder Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) or 2,500 shares. Tarbox Family Office holds 0% or 25 shares. Montag A holds 0.02% or 2,119 shares. Employees Retirement Of Texas holds 0.24% in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) or 146,486 shares. 114,206 were reported by Hsbc Plc.

Since February 14, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $184,239 activity.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $93,924 activity.

Marcato Capital Management Lp, which manages about $3.47B and $644.16M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dxc Technology Co (Call) by 150,000 shares to 150,000 shares, valued at $9.65 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Craft Brew Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:BREW) by 229,566 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 177,443 shares, and cut its stake in Itron Inc (NASDAQ:ITRI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.34, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 47 investors sold FBHS shares while 119 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 112 raised stakes. 116.44 million shares or 1.22% less from 117.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aviva Pcl reported 53,814 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Thrivent For Lutherans has invested 0% of its portfolio in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS). Hawaii-based First Hawaiian Bank & Trust has invested 0.01% in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS). Numerixs Inv Techs owns 5,200 shares. 38,191 were reported by Apg Asset Nv. Federated Investors Inc Pa invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS). 31,926 were accumulated by Insight 2811 Inc. Ibm Retirement Fund owns 4,228 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Kentucky Retirement Systems accumulated 6,145 shares or 0.03% of the stock. New York-based S Muoio & Ltd Llc has invested 0.42% in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS). Fenimore Asset accumulated 0.57% or 327,775 shares. Tarbox Family Office invested in 0.02% or 1,096 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank), Switzerland-based fund reported 27,344 shares. National Bank holds 0.03% in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) or 6,378 shares. Missouri-based Duncker Streett & Com has invested 0.01% in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS).