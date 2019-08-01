Marcato Capital Management LP Has Upped Stake in Fortune Brands Home & Sec In (FBHS); Incyte (INCY) Shares Rose While Sands Capital Management Has Decreased by $2.03 Million Its Holding

Marcato Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Sec In (FBHS) by 112.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marcato Capital Management Lp bought 261,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.13% . The hedge fund held 493,000 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.47M, up from 232,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marcato Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Fortune Brands Home & Sec In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.77B market cap company. The stock increased 1.11% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $55.55. About 292,260 shares traded. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) has declined 2.78% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.78% the S&P500. Some Historical FBHS News: 26/04/2018 – Fortune Brands Reports First Quarter Sales And EPS Growth; Announces Share Repurchases And Increases Annual EPS Outlook; 26/04/2018 – FORTUNE BRANDS BOOSTS YR EPS FORECAST; 30/04/2018 – FORTUNE BRANDS: $150M SHARE BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION; 30/04/2018 – Fortune Brands Board Authorizes Repurchase of Up to $150 M of Shrs; 26/04/2018 – FORTUNE BRANDS HOME & SECURITY INC FBHS.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP 6 TO 7 PCT; 11/05/2018 – Fortune Brands Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 14; 30/04/2018 – FORTUNE BRANDS REPORTS $150M SHARE BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION; 11/05/2018 – TOOLCHESTS-U.S. TRADE COMMISSION MAKES FINAL FINDING OF INJURY TO U.S. PRODUCERS FROM TOOL CHESTS IMPORTED FROM CHINA, VIETNAM; 26/04/2018 – FORTUNE BRANDS HOME & SECURITY INC FBHS.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.63, REV VIEW $5.62 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 05/04/2018 – U.S. COMMERCE DEPARTMENTS SAYS SETS FINAL DUMPING DUTIES OF 97 PERCENT TO 244 PERCENT ON CHINESE TOOL CHEST IMPORTS, 327 PERCENT ON VIETNAMESE IMPORTS

Sands Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Incyte Corp (INCY) by 0.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sands Capital Management Llc sold 23,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.62% . The institutional investor held 4.34M shares of the commercial physical & biological resarch company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $373.35M, down from 4.36 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sands Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Incyte Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.65B market cap company. The stock increased 2.12% or $1.8 during the last trading session, reaching $86.72. About 177,717 shares traded. Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY) has risen 23.83% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.83% the S&P500. Some Historical INCY News: 06/03/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Opdivo(R) (nivolumab) Now The First And Only FDA-Approved PD-1 Inhibitor To Offer Every Four-Week Dosing; 01/05/2018 – Incyte 1Q Loss $41.1M; 31/05/2018 – Medivir: Phase I/II study design of birinapant in combination with Keytruda® to be presented on June 4 at the ASCO Annual Meeting; 24/05/2018 – Incyte at Goldman Sachs Global Health Care Conference Jun 12; 15/03/2018 – $LLY $INCY FDA AdCom for baricitinib on April 23; 18/05/2018 – FDA – MERCK, GENENTECH HAVE STOPPED ENROLLING PATIENTS WHOSE TUMORS HAVE PD-L1 LOW STATUS TO KEYTRUDA/TECENTRIQ MONOTHERAPY ARMS PER DMCS’ RECOMMENDATIONS; 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO’S KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) SIGNIFICANTLY IMPROVED; 06/04/2018 – A melanoma combo therapy that combined drugs from Merck and Incyte failed to meet the main goal in a study; 06/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Should Bristol-Myers panic over Incyte’s skin cancer failure?; 02/04/2018 – Aeglea BioTherapeutics Doses First Small Cell Lung Cancer Patients With Pegzilarginase in Both Monotherapy and KEYTRUDA Combination Trials

Sands Capital Management Llc, which manages about $42.07 billion and $32.45B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Live Nation Entertainment In (NYSE:LYV) by 7,411 shares to 102,903 shares, valued at $6.54 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Transdigm Group Inc (NYSE:TDG) by 3,117 shares in the quarter, for a total of 42,174 shares, and has risen its stake in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.9 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.94, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 26 investors sold INCY shares while 101 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 149 raised stakes. 188.70 million shares or 0.25% more from 188.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Utah Retirement Systems invested in 33,100 shares. Bessemer holds 0% or 488 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Scout Invs has 0.09% invested in Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY) for 51,718 shares. Kistler stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY). Swiss Fincl Bank invested 0.06% in Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY). Shikiar Asset Inc holds 1.21% of its portfolio in Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY) for 33,500 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 29,495 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman Comm reported 61 shares stake. State Treasurer State Of Michigan, a Michigan-based fund reported 51,200 shares. Bluemountain Capital Management Ltd Liability accumulated 75,874 shares. Andra Ap stated it has 53,600 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Limited Company invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY). 70,163 were accumulated by Los Angeles Capital Mngmt & Equity Rech. M&T Bancorp invested in 11,180 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Invesco Ltd invested in 2.96M shares.

Marcato Capital Management Lp, which manages about $3.47 billion and $644.16M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Extended Stay Amer Inc (NYSE:STAY) by 216,500 shares to 956,500 shares, valued at $17.17M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Itron Inc (NASDAQ:ITRI) by 429,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 167,000 shares, and cut its stake in Craft Brew Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:BREW).

