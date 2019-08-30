Marcato Capital Management LP Has Upped Fortune Brands Home & Sec In (FBHS) Holding by $12.27 Million; Blueknight Energy Partners (BKEP) Position Upped by Zazove Associates Llc

Zazove Associates Llc increased its stake in Blueknight Energy Partners (BKEP) by 84.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zazove Associates Llc bought 881,132 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.66% . The institutional investor held 1.93 million shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.99 million, up from 1.05 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zazove Associates Llc who had been investing in Blueknight Energy Partners for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $51.02M market cap company. The stock increased 1.63% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $1.25. About 99,295 shares traded. Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:BKEP) has declined 52.63% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.63% the S&P500. Some Historical BKEP News: 15/03/2018 – BLUEKNIGHT ENERGY PARTNERS LP BKEP.O – BKEP’S OWNED PIPELINES ARE INTRASTATE ONLY AND AS SUCH BKEP DOES NOT ANTICIPATE ANY IMPACT TO ITS TARIFFS; 10/05/2018 – BLUEKNIGHT ENERGY PARTNERS LP QTRLY BASIC AND DILUTED NET LOSS PER COMMON UNIT $0.05; 15/03/2018 – BLUEKNIGHT SEES NO IMPACT TO EARNINGS, CASH FLOW ON FERC ORDER; 10/05/2018 – BLUEKNIGHT ENERGY PARTNERS – CRUDE OIL PIPELINE BUSINESS CONTINUED TO BE IMPACTED BY OUT-OF-SERVICE PIPELINE IN OKLAHOMA, WHICH LIMITED VOLUMES IN QTR; 07/03/2018 Blueknight Energy 4Q Loss/Shr 15c; 10/05/2018 – BLUEKNIGHT ENERGY PARTNERS LP – NEW PIPELINE IS EXPECTED TO BE COMPLETED IN MID-2019; 10/05/2018 – BLUEKNIGHT ENERGY PARTNERS LP – VENTURE TO INCLUDE CONSTRUCTION AND OPERATION OF A NEW CRUDE OIL PIPELINE SERVING STACK PRODUCERS IN CENTRAL OKLAHOMA; 15/03/2018 – BLUEKNIGHT ENERGY PARTNERS LP BKEP.O -FERC ANNOUNCED TODAY THAT IT WOULD REVISE ITS 2005 POLICY STATEMENT FOR RECOVERY OF INCOME TAX COSTS; 07/03/2018 – BLUEKNIGHT ENERGY PARTNERS 4Q LOSS/SHR 15C, EST. LOSS/SHR 2.0C; 10/05/2018 – KINGFISHER MIDSTREAM SAYS UNDER TERMS, BLUEKNIGHT ENERGY PARTNERS WILL CONSTRUCT AND OPERATE THE PIPELINE

Marcato Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Sec In (FBHS) by 112.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marcato Capital Management Lp bought 261,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.13% . The hedge fund held 493,000 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.47 million, up from 232,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marcato Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Fortune Brands Home & Sec In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.99 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $51.06. About 500,783 shares traded. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) has declined 2.78% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.78% the S&P500. Some Historical FBHS News: 05/04/2018 U.S. COMMERCE DEPARTMENT SAYS MAKES FINAL FINDING THAT TOOL CHESTS AND CABINETS FROM CHINA, VIETNAM ARE DUMPED IN U.S. MARKET; 26/04/2018 – Fortune Brands 1Q EPS 49c; 19/04/2018 – DJ Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FBHS); 11/05/2018 – Fortune Brands Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 14; 09/04/2018 – Therma-Tru Named “Brand Used Most” for More Than 20 Consecutive Years; 26/04/2018 – Fortune Brands Sees 2018 Sales Growht 6% to 7%; 05/04/2018 – U.S. COMMERCE DEPARTMENTS SAYS SETS FINAL DUMPING DUTIES OF 97 PERCENT TO 244 PERCENT ON CHINESE TOOL CHEST IMPORTS, 327 PERCENT ON VIETNAMESE IMPORTS; 11/05/2018 – U.S. trade panel: tool chests from China, Vietnam harm U.S. makers; 11/05/2018 – Fortune Brands Announces Live Webcast of Presentation at Investor Conference; 26/04/2018 – FORTUNE BRANDS BOOSTS YR EPS FORECAST

Marcato Capital Management Lp, which manages about $3.47 billion and $644.16 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Extended Stay Amer Inc (NYSE:STAY) by 216,500 shares to 956,500 shares, valued at $17.17M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Craft Brew Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:BREW) by 229,566 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 177,443 shares, and cut its stake in Dxc Technology Co (Call).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.34, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 47 investors sold FBHS shares while 119 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 112 raised stakes. 116.44 million shares or 1.22% less from 117.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. American Century Cos Incorporated holds 140,707 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Advisory Alpha Lc invested in 23 shares or 0% of the stock. Modera Wealth Management Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS). Moreover, Salem Inv Counselors Inc has 0.01% invested in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) for 2,629 shares. Toronto Dominion Savings Bank reported 96,571 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mgmt Limited accumulated 10,238 shares. Allsquare Wealth Mngmt Ltd Company invested in 400 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) for 22,634 shares. Gateway Advisers Limited Liability Company owns 7,300 shares. Cornerstone Advsr reported 0% stake. Bridgewater Assocs Limited Partnership holds 28,526 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. 19,950 are held by Balyasny Asset Mgmt Lc. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec invested in 0% or 32,900 shares. 42,016 are held by State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue. Arrow Finance Corp has 0% invested in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS).

Zazove Associates Llc, which manages about $5.11 billion and $1.06B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Rh (Prn) by 13.09 million shares to 6.19 million shares, valued at $6.78M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Liberty Media Corporation (Prn) by 1.32M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 580,000 shares, and cut its stake in Workday Inc (Prn).