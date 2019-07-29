Marcato Capital Management LP Has Trimmed Stake in Itron (ITRI) by $19.73 Million as Share Value Declined; King Luther Capital Management Boosted Its Stake in Lawson Prods (LAWS) by $53.44 Million as Shares Rose

King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Lawson Prods Inc (LAWS) by 67.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. King Luther Capital Management Corp bought 1.72M shares as the company’s stock rose 23.02% with the market. The institutional investor held 4.29 million shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $134.67M, up from 2.57M at the end of the previous reported quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Lawson Prods Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $371.14 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $41.38. About 4,941 shares traded. Lawson Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAWS) has risen 61.02% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 56.59% the S&P500. Some Historical LAWS News: 12/04/2018 – Y! Sports Blogs: Sources: Ty Lawson signs with Wizards, will be on playoff roster; 06/03/2018 SocGen’s Lawson Likes Indonesia, India in Emerging Markets (Video); 11/04/2018 – Lawson Inc FY Net Y26.83B Vs Net Y36.40B; 30/05/2018 – Lawson E. Whiting will be the next CEO of Brown-Forman, which is best known for its Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Whiskey brand; 19/04/2018 – Lawson Products 1Q Rev $84.5M; 29/05/2018 – BROWN-FORMAN CORP – PAUL VARGA TO RETIRE; LAWSON WHITING NAMED INCOMING CEO AS OF JANUARY 1, 2019; 25/03/2018 – JAPAN’S LAWSON BANK TO BEGIN OPERATION AS EARLY AS FALL: NIKKEI; 29/05/2018 – BROWN-FORMAN NAMES LAWSON WHITING SUCCESSOR TO CEO VARGA; 12/03/2018 – REQUEST FOR COVERAGE: Connie Lawson, Pres. of the Nat’l Assoc. of Secretaries of State, and Distinguished Elections Colleagues Among Participants at University of MD School of Public Policy’s U.S; 13/03/2018 – Rep. Lawson: Rep. Lawson Hosts Small Business Committee Hearing at JAX Chamber

Marcato Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Itron Inc (ITRI) by 71.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marcato Capital Management Lp sold 429,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.36% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 167,000 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.79M, down from 596,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marcato Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Itron Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.45 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.11% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $62.17. About 47,851 shares traded. Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) has declined 15.10% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.53% the S&P500. Some Historical ITRI News: 23/04/2018 – DJ Itron Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ITRI); 21/03/2018 – ltron to Modernize Electric and Water Systems in Northern California with OpenWay® Riva IoT Solution; 21/03/2018 – Itron to Modernize Electric and Water Systems in Northern California with OpenWay® Riva IoT Solution; 22/03/2018 – Utilidata and ltron Join Forces to Modernize Electric Grid; 08/03/2018 – Florida Power & Light Expands Work with ltron with Gen5 Network Upgrade; 28/03/2018 – Itron Collaborates with sonnen to Add Battery Storage to its Distributed Energy Management and Demand Response Solutions; 11/05/2018 – ITRON INC SAYS ANTICIPATED THAT THE QUARTERLY REPORT ON FORM 10-Q WILL BE FILED ON OR BEFORE MAY 15; 22/03/2018 – Utilidata and Itron Join Forces to Modernize Electric Grid; 04/04/2018 – NorthWestern Energy Signs Contract with Itron to Modernize Energy Grid; 11/05/2018 – Itron Confirms First Quarter 2018 Results to be Released on May 14, 2018

Since April 17, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.27 million activity. Shares for $1.21M were bought by KING LUTHER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT CORP on Wednesday, April 17.

King Luther Capital Management Corp, which manages about $16.93B and $13.08 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Envestnet Inc (NYSE:ENV) by 46,933 shares to 182,617 shares, valued at $11.94M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Roper Inds Inc New (NYSE:ROP) by 8,892 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 622,103 shares, and cut its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.32, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 2 investors sold LAWS shares while 17 reduced holdings. 8 funds opened positions while 19 raised stakes. 7.70 million shares or 29.10% more from 5.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Zacks Invest Mgmt holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Lawson Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAWS) for 29,741 shares. 32,186 are owned by Acadian Asset Mngmt Limited Com. The California-based Wells Fargo And Mn has invested 0% in Lawson Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAWS). Renaissance Limited Liability Corp owns 0% invested in Lawson Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAWS) for 53,889 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Lc owns 16,573 shares. Gamco Et Al holds 0.04% or 175,600 shares in its portfolio. Gsa Capital Partners Ltd Liability Partnership owns 10,701 shares. Tiaa Cref Investment Lc has 12,150 shares. Bancorporation Of Montreal Can owns 375 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. California Public Employees Retirement Sys reported 0% stake. 16,423 are owned by Financial Counselors. Rhumbline Advisers owns 10,405 shares. Deutsche Bancorp Ag invested 0% in Lawson Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAWS). Blackrock invested 0% in Lawson Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAWS). 123,504 are owned by Punch & Assocs Inv.

More notable recent Lawson Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAWS) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Australia to set up antitrust office to police Facebook, Google – Nasdaq” on July 25, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Banner Corporation to Acquire California-Focused AltaPacific Bancorp – Nasdaq” published on July 24, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Antitrust Probe Likely to Hit These Tech ETFs – Nasdaq” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Lawson Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAWS) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Companies using Facebook ‘Like’ button liable for data – EU court – Nasdaq” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Senegal to crack down on huge plastic waste by enforcing law – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.64 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.77, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 17 investors sold ITRI shares while 50 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 35.05 million shares or 1.75% less from 35.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The California-based Lpl Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0% in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI). Raymond James Fin Advsrs holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) for 30,963 shares. Panagora Asset Incorporated invested 0% of its portfolio in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI). Great West Life Assurance Can reported 46,328 shares. Ls Invest Limited Liability Corp invested 0% in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI). Maryland-based Price T Rowe Assocs Md has invested 0% in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI). Marshall Wace Llp accumulated 12,709 shares or 0.01% of the stock. 80,950 were reported by Mackenzie Corporation. Robecosam Ag has 286,000 shares. Credit Agricole S A, France-based fund reported 70,743 shares. Marcato Mngmt LP reported 1.21% stake. Wellington Management Ltd Liability Partnership owns 0.04% invested in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) for 3.91 million shares. Engineers Gate Manager LP invested in 0.12% or 42,767 shares. Paragon Capital Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 52 shares. Comerica Bancorporation stated it has 33,251 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.

More notable recent Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Itron Initiates Leadership Succession – Business Wire” on January 22, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Itron Inc (ITRI) Q1 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on May 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Itron Inc (ITRI) President and CEO Philip Mezey Sold $2 million of Shares – Yahoo Finance” on July 03, 2019. More interesting news about Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Itron, Inc. 2019 Q1 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on May 06, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Itron, Inc. (ITRI) CEO Philip Mezey on Q4 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 27, 2019.