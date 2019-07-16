Marcato Capital Management LP Has Trimmed Position in Itron (ITRI) by $19.73 Million; Holder Banbury Partners Has Lifted Workday (WDAY) Stake

Banbury Partners Llc increased its stake in Workday Inc (WDAY) by 11.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Banbury Partners Llc bought 11,295 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.18% with the market. The institutional investor held 109,448 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.11M, up from 98,153 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Banbury Partners Llc who had been investing in Workday Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.25B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.06% or $4.5 during the last trading session, reaching $213.5. About 1.43M shares traded. Workday, Inc. (NYSE:WDAY) has risen 53.02% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.59% the S&P500. Some Historical WDAY News: 17/04/2018 – Workday Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 11/04/2018 – Workday Continues European Growth with Italy Launch; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Software Adds Box, Cuts Workday; 08/03/2018 – WORKDAY INC WDAY.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $112 FROM $95; 22/04/2018 – DJ Workday Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WDAY); 26/04/2018 – Workday Ranks #1 Best Place to Work in the UK; 12/03/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Splunk and Workday; 16/04/2018 – Michigan.gov: Saugatuck Dunes State Park – Volunteer Stewardship Workday; 23/05/2018 – Workday Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/05/2018 – Workday Co-Founder and CEO Aneel Bhusri to Keynote at the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Global Technology Conference

Marcato Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Itron Inc (ITRI) by 71.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marcato Capital Management Lp sold 429,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.36% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 167,000 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.79M, down from 596,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marcato Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Itron Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.40 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.15% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $60.88. About 157,434 shares traded. Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) has declined 15.10% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.53% the S&P500. Some Historical ITRI News: 20/03/2018 – ltron Opens Call for Abstracts for ltron Utility Week 2018; 08/03/2018 – Florida Power & Light Expands Work with ltron with Gen5 Network Upgrade; 05/04/2018 – Itron to Modernize Water Infrastructure in Arkansas with Smart Meter Migration; 22/03/2018 – Itron Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/03/2018 – Romanian Utility Selects ltron’s Water Solution to Reduce Water Loss; 04/04/2018 – NORTHWESTERN ENERGY SIGNS CONTRACT WITH ITRON TO MODERNIZE ENER; 14/05/2018 – ITRON 1Q ADJ EPS 13C, EST. 13C; 21/03/2018 – Itron to Modernize Electric and Water Systems in Northern California with OpenWay® Riva IoT Solution; 14/05/2018 – Itron 1Q Loss/Shr $3.74; 04/04/2018 – NorthWestern Energy Signs Contract with Itron to Modernize Energy Grid

Investors sentiment increased to 1.89 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.49, from 1.4 in 2018Q4.

Banbury Partners Llc, which manages about $132.90M and $345.99 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pivotal Software Inc by 118,302 shares to 1.16 million shares, valued at $24.14 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cree Inc (NASDAQ:CREE) by 204,188 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 230,662 shares, and cut its stake in Servicemaster Global Hldgs I (NYSE:SERV).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.64 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.77, from 0.87 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) to report earnings on August, 5. They expect $0.49 EPS, down 3.92% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.51 per share. ITRI’s profit will be $19.28 million for 31.06 P/E if the $0.49 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.70 actual EPS reported by Itron, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -30.00% negative EPS growth.