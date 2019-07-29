Marcato Capital Management LP Has Trimmed Extended Stay Amer (STAY) Position by $3.68 Million; Share Price Rose; Astronics (ATRO) Holder International Value Advisers Has Upped Position

International Value Advisers Llc increased its stake in Astronics Corp (ATRO) by 7.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. International Value Advisers Llc bought 115,105 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.27% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.60 million shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $52.39 million, up from 1.49 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. International Value Advisers Llc who had been investing in Astronics Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.24B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.02% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $37.82. About 145,324 shares traded. Astronics Corporation (NASDAQ:ATRO) has risen 39.41% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 34.98% the S&P500. Some Historical ATRO News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Astronics Corporation Class B, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ATROB); 08/03/2018 Astronics at Management Roadshow Hosted By CL King Today; 09/05/2018 – Astronics 1Q EPS 11c; 10/04/2018 – Astronics AeroSat Certifies FliteStream® SATCOM Connectivity and AeroShield™ Radome Systems; 09/05/2018 – ASTRONICS 1Q EPS 11C, EST. 36C; 28/03/2018 – Astronics Advanced Electronic Systems Certifies and Delivers New UltraLite In-Seat Power System; 16/03/2018 – DEEP ECO: Astronics May Benefit, Industry Best in Almost 3 Yrs; 17/04/2018 – Astronics May Face Pressure, Industry Posts 34th Straight Drop; 20/04/2018 – DJ Astronics Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ATRO); 09/05/2018 – ASTRONICS CORP – SEES SALES OF $650 MLN – $680 MLN FROM AEROSPACE SEGMENT, $115 MLN – $135 MLN FROM TEST SEGMENT IN 2018

Marcato Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Extended Stay Amer Inc (STAY) by 18.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marcato Capital Management Lp sold 216,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.68% with the market. The hedge fund held 956,500 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.17M, down from 1.17 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marcato Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Extended Stay Amer Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.13 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.34% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $16.61. About 1.35 million shares traded. Extended Stay America, Inc. (NYSE:STAY) has declined 11.89% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.32% the S&P500. Some Historical STAY News: 26/04/2018 – Extended Stay America 1Q EPS 8c; 09/04/2018 – ESH Hospitality, Inc. Announces Appointment of Bruce N. Haase to Board of Directors; 27/04/2018 – EXTENDED STAY AMERICA NAMES BRIAN T. NICHOLSON AS CFO; 18/05/2018 – R&R REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST – REIT AGREES TO ACQUIRE PORTFOLIO OF FIVE ECONOMY EXTENDED-STAY HOTELS LOCATED IN U.S., COMPRISING 656 ROOMS; 26/04/2018 – EXTENDED STAY 1Q REV. $297.8M, EST. $292.4M; 16/05/2018 – Extended Stay Amer Appoints Christopher N. Dekle as General Counsel and Corporate Secretary; 26/04/2018 – Extended Stay America Adj FFO/Shr 42c; 26/04/2018 – EXTENDED STAY AMERICA INC QTRLY COMPARABLE SYSTEM-WIDE REVPAR GROWS 3.7%; 23/04/2018 – DJ EXTENDED STAY AMERICA INC UNIT, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (STAY); 10/05/2018 – Reimagined Lobby at Residence Inn San Ramon Encourages Relaxation, Conversation for Extended-Stay Travelers

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 31 investors sold STAY shares while 73 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 91 raised stakes. 173.11 million shares or 0.90% more from 171.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ci Invs Incorporated holds 474,655 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Huntington Savings Bank has 0% invested in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY). Rhumbline Advisers stated it has 0.01% in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 0.01% or 21,408 shares in its portfolio. Comerica Retail Bank holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY) for 464,342 shares. 24,526 are owned by Hsbc Public Ltd. Hawk Ridge LP owns 1.09 million shares. Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda has 0.64% invested in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY) for 84,441 shares. Schroder Investment Management Gru invested in 4.29 million shares or 0.13% of the stock. Ellington Gp Limited Company reported 16,225 shares. The Georgia-based Earnest Prtn Llc has invested 0% in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY). Echo Street Mgmt Llc holds 0.49% or 1.40M shares in its portfolio. Virtu Fincl Lc holds 0.01% or 12,855 shares. Amalgamated Commercial Bank holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY) for 40,369 shares. 173,119 are held by Three Peaks Cap Llc.

Analysts await Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY) to report earnings on August, 6 after the close. They expect $0.33 EPS, down 5.71% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.35 per share. STAY’s profit will be $62.19 million for 12.58 P/E if the $0.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.16 actual EPS reported by Extended Stay America, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 106.25% EPS growth.

More notable recent Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “AMC and Regal Put the Final Nail in MoviePass’ Coffin – Nasdaq” on July 28, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Record Results Reward Western Alliance – Nasdaq” published on July 19, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “S&P Stays Above 3,000 as Market Pulls Back – Nasdaq” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “S&P Reaches New Record After Trade Ceasefire – Nasdaq” published on July 02, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Get Over Summer FOMO With a Fabulous, Affordable Vacation – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

More notable recent Astronics Corporation (NASDAQ:ATRO) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Astronics Announces 15% Class B Stock Distribution – Business Wire” on September 25, 2018, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Astronics Corporation (NASDAQ:ATRO) Investing Effectively In Its Business? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 11, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Astronics Mourns the Passing of its Board Chairman Kevin T. Keane – Business Wire” on June 11, 2019. More interesting news about Astronics Corporation (NASDAQ:ATRO) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Astronics Corporation Sells Semiconductor System Level Test Technology for $185 Million – Business Wire” published on November 14, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Bull Of The Day: Astronics (ATRO) – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 01, 2019.

International Value Advisers Llc, which manages about $19.61B and $2.62B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (BRKA) by 60 shares to 1,126 shares, valued at $339.17M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Schlumberger Ltd. (NYSE:SLB) by 201,269 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5.89 million shares, and cut its stake in Criteo Sa Adr (France) (NASDAQ:CRTO).