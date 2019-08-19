Marcato Capital Management LP Has Lowered Its Itron (ITRI) Stake as Stock Price Rose; Advisors Preferred Has Raised Position in Verizon Communications (VZ) as Stock Declined

Marcato Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Itron Inc (ITRI) by 71.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marcato Capital Management Lp sold 429,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.93% . The hedge fund held 167,000 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.79M, down from 596,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marcato Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Itron Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.88 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.48% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $70.73. About 77,146 shares traded. Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) has risen 4.20% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.20% the S&P500. Some Historical ITRI News: 11/05/2018 – ITRON INC SAYS ANTICIPATED THAT THE QUARTERLY REPORT ON FORM 10-Q WILL BE FILED ON OR BEFORE MAY 15; 22/03/2018 – Utilidata and Itron Join Forces to Modernize Electric Grid; 14/05/2018 – ITRON 1Q REV. $607.2M, EST. $572.6M; 21/03/2018 – ltron to Modernize Electric and Water Systems in Northern California with OpenWay® Riva IoT Solution; 14/05/2018 – ITRON INC – NEW AGREEMENT WITH MISSISSIPPI POWER-A SUBSIDIARY OF SOUTHERN COMPANY; 22/03/2018 – Utilidata and ltron Join Forces to Modernize Electric Grid; 08/03/2018 – Florida Power & Light Expands Work with ltron with Gen5 Network Upgrade; 14/05/2018 – Itron 1Q Loss/Shr $3.74; 08/03/2018 Florida Power & Light Expands Work with Itron with Gen5 Network Upgrade; 28/03/2018 – Itron Collaborates with sonnen to Add Battery Storage to its Distributed Energy Management and Demand Response Solutions

Advisors Preferred Llc increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 1190.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisors Preferred Llc bought 14,008 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 15,185 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $898,000, up from 1,177 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisors Preferred Llc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $236.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.80% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $57.1. About 2.91M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 22/03/2018 – Synchronoss Renews Agreement to Power Verizon Cloud; 24/04/2018 – Verizon Sees FY Revenue Growth at Low Single-Digit Percentage Rates; 12/04/2018 – RealSelf Appoints First Chief Marketing Officer; 05/03/2018 – VERIZON REPORTS TENDER OFFERS FOR 13 SERIES OF NOTES; 25/04/2018 – VERIZON VZ.N : UBS SAYS RISK-REWARD IS SKEWED TO UPSIDE GIVEN IMPROVING WIRELESS FUNDAMENTALS, GROWING FCF, ATTRACTIVE VALUATION; 20/04/2018 – The Globe and Mail: U.S. government investigating AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON 1Q ADJ EBITDA $11.78B, EST. $11.78B; 18/04/2018 – Verizon’s Oath has hired a COO from Alibaba, and its top media executive has left; 10/04/2018 – $S $TMUS restart merger talks. $VZ $T $S $TMUS soaring; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON – SEES FULL-YEAR CONSOLIDATED REVENUE GROWTH AT LOW SINGLE-DIGIT PERCENTAGE RATES ON A GAAP REPORTED BASIS

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lmr Prns Llp reported 52,240 shares stake. Symphony Asset Mgmt Lc stated it has 17,566 shares or 0.27% of all its holdings. Baker Ellis Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc holds 1.14% or 69,006 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Bbva Compass Bankshares Inc has 0.24% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 65,571 shares. Clearbridge Limited stated it has 0.47% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Wills Fin Gru invested 3.34% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Lifeplan Financial Incorporated accumulated 1,339 shares. Moody Retail Bank Trust Division invested in 0.44% or 273,756 shares. Aull Monroe Inv Corp holds 73,392 shares or 2.33% of its portfolio. Forte Capital Limited Liability Corporation Adv reported 35,182 shares or 0.75% of all its holdings. Paragon Capital Mngmt Ltd reported 4,893 shares stake. Texas-based Hodges Cap Management has invested 0.26% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). National Asset Mgmt, New York-based fund reported 163,342 shares. Bancorp, a Texas-based fund reported 141,782 shares. Arvest State Bank Trust Division reported 367,170 shares.

Advisors Preferred Llc, which manages about $585.90M and $315.99 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Waste Management Inc (NYSE:WM) by 7,973 shares to 8,114 shares, valued at $843,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Verizon Communications (VZ) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Yahoo Finance” on July 22, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Report: Verizon Hiring Blockchain Engineers – Benzinga” published on July 27, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Verizon Dumps Tumblr Two Years After Acquiring It – Benzinga” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Verizon +1.3% on strong postpaid adds – Seeking Alpha” published on August 01, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “Goldman Sachs Has 5 Dividend Growth Stocks for Nervous Investors – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: August 15, 2019.

Since March 11, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 16 sales for $33.89 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.64 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.77, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 17 investors sold ITRI shares while 50 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 35.05 million shares or 1.75% less from 35.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Water Asset Management Limited Liability Company owns 32,055 shares. Aperio Group Inc Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI). Arizona State Retirement System invested in 51,840 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Piedmont Investment Incorporated stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI). Aristotle Cap Boston Ltd Co owns 1.25% invested in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) for 516,745 shares. California State Teachers Retirement System has invested 0% in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI). Blackrock stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI). Millennium Mngmt Ltd Liability stated it has 31,776 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Amalgamated National Bank & Trust has 0.01% invested in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI). Metropolitan Life Ins Commerce Ny invested in 14,092 shares. Synovus Financial Corporation holds 0% of its portfolio in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) for 130 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr Limited Partnership reported 1.03 million shares. Laurion Capital Ltd Partnership accumulated 21,188 shares. Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky holds 9,457 shares. Cushing Asset Management Limited Partnership holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) for 57,431 shares.