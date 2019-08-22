Marcato Capital Management LP Has Lowered Its Itron (ITRI) Position by $19.73 Million; Cvs Health (CVS) Position Increased by Highlander Capital Management Llc

Highlander Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Cvs Health Corporation (CVS) by 800.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highlander Capital Management Llc bought 27,230 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 30,630 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.65M, up from 3,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highlander Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $80.59B market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $61.97. About 4.50 million shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 04/04/2018 – CVS Health will begin its expansion into kidney care with a program that helps identify chronic kidney disease early; 02/05/2018 – CVS Health Sees 2018 Adj EPS $6.87-Adj EPS $7.08; 04/05/2018 – WSVN 7 News: #BREAKING: Jury decides to not press charges in 2017’s fatal CVS shooting in Davie; 13/03/2018 – CVS Health and Aetna shareholders approved the drugstore chain’s proposed $69 billion acquisition of the health insurer; 21/04/2018 – DJ CVS Health Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CVS); 17/04/2018 – CVS Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/03/2018 – Monster CVS Sale Tests IG Yields at Six-Year High: Markets Live; 02/05/2018 – CVS: Moving Forward on Regulatory, Integration Planning Fronts on Aetna Deal; 21/03/2018 – CVS Health Launches Two Initiatives in New Hampshire to Combat Opioid Abuse; 06/03/2018 – CVS Supersize $44B Bond for Aetna Deal Gets Triple Orders — Barron’s Blog

Marcato Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Itron Inc (ITRI) by 71.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marcato Capital Management Lp sold 429,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.93% . The hedge fund held 167,000 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.79 million, down from 596,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marcato Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Itron Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.80B market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $68.78. About 154,071 shares traded. Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) has risen 4.20% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.20% the S&P500. Some Historical ITRI News: 22/05/2018 – ltron to Provide Nationwide Smart Grid Solution for Jamaica; 14/05/2018 – Itron 1Q Loss $145.7M; 11/05/2018 – ltron Confirms First Quarter 2018 Results to be Released on May 14, 2018; 22/03/2018 – ltron Expands Work in Jordan to Address Non-Revenue Water; 22/03/2018 – Itron Expands Work in Jordan to Address Non-Revenue Water; 15/03/2018 – Itron Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – ITRON 1Q ADJ EPS 13C, EST. 13C; 14/05/2018 – Itron 1Q Rev $607.2M; 21/03/2018 – Itron to Modernize Electric and Water Systems in Northern California with OpenWay® Riva IoT Solution; 27/04/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Electro Scientific Industries, Worthington Industries, Navigant Consulting, Itron, Sout

Since March 11, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 16 selling transactions for $33.89 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.64 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.77, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 17 investors sold ITRI shares while 50 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 35.05 million shares or 1.75% less from 35.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems owns 12,600 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Perella Weinberg Prns Capital Ltd Partnership owns 36,896 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Bbva Compass Comml Bank Inc owns 0.02% invested in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) for 8,421 shares. Mackenzie Fincl owns 0.01% invested in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) for 80,950 shares. Psagot House invested in 0% or 554 shares. United Kingdom-based Investec Asset has invested 0.01% in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI). Oregon Employees Retirement Fund invested in 12,975 shares. Ameriprise reported 0% of its portfolio in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI). Foundry Prns Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.46% invested in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) for 245,468 shares. Bluestein R H holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) for 5,000 shares. Marcato Capital Management LP holds 1.21% of its portfolio in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) for 167,000 shares. National Bank Of America De owns 0% invested in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) for 131,025 shares. Manufacturers Life Ins The stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI). Penn Cap Management Com, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 116,993 shares. 6,806 were reported by Hsbc Plc.

Since March 1, 2019, it had 6 buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.68 million activity. 1,900 shares were bought by AGUIRRE FERNANDO, worth $101,821 on Monday, March 11. Shares for $233,080 were bought by LUDWIG EDWARD J. 10,000 CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) shares with value of $531,800 were bought by BROWN C DAVID II.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 120 investors sold CVS shares while 415 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 543 raised stakes. 969.19 million shares or 6.06% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pittenger Anderson Inc invested in 0% or 189 shares. Alpine Woods Lc accumulated 9,106 shares. Mariner Ltd Liability Co owns 0.32% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 415,396 shares. Regentatlantic Lc holds 127,875 shares or 0.48% of its portfolio. The France-based Axa has invested 0.11% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Lazard Asset Management Llc stated it has 3.49M shares. British Columbia Inv Corporation holds 0.4% or 910,322 shares in its portfolio. Toronto Dominion National Bank holds 1.17 million shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. 30,827 were accumulated by Massmutual Com Fsb Adv. Verition Fund Ltd Liability invested in 0.31% or 147,490 shares. Clifford Swan Inv Counsel Lc holds 0.03% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) or 11,947 shares. Roanoke Asset Corp Ny invested in 47,550 shares. Valley National Advisers invested in 45,227 shares or 0.7% of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc invested in 544 shares or 0% of the stock. 5,029 are owned by First Financial Bank Of Omaha.