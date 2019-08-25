Marcato Capital Management LP Has Lifted Position in Fortune Brands Home & Sec In (FBHS); Sigma Investment Counselors Has Trimmed Boeing Co (BA) Position by $379,095; Stock Value Declined

Marcato Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Sec In (FBHS) by 112.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marcato Capital Management Lp bought 261,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.13% . The hedge fund held 493,000 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.47 million, up from 232,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marcato Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Fortune Brands Home & Sec In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.94 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.11% or $2.67 during the last trading session, reaching $49.56. About 1.05 million shares traded. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) has declined 2.78% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.78% the S&P500. Some Historical FBHS News: 25/04/2018 – Moen Inspires Consumers and Designers at New Design Center in Chicago’s Merchandise Mart; 30/04/2018 – FORTUNE BRANDS: $150M SHARE BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION; 11/05/2018 – U.S. trade panel: tool chests from China, Vietnam harm U.S. makers; 04/05/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Lincoln Electric, Cytosorbents, Materion, Fortune Brands Home & Security, Washington Re; 11/05/2018 – Fortune Brands Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 14; 26/04/2018 – Fortune Brands 1Q Net $75M; 05/04/2018 – U.S. sets final duties on tool chests from China, Vietnam; 05/04/2018 U.S. COMMERCE DEPARTMENT SAYS MAKES FINAL FINDING THAT TOOL CHESTS AND CABINETS FROM CHINA, VIETNAM ARE DUMPED IN U.S. MARKET; 30/04/2018 – Fortune Brands Has Approximately $160 M Existing From a Prior Authorization; 26/04/2018 – FORTUNE BRANDS SEES FY ADJ EPS $3.58 TO $3.70, EST. $3.62

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 5.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc sold 995 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 16,767 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.40M, down from 17,762 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $200.33 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $1.6 during the last trading session, reaching $356.01. About 11.34M shares traded or 157.75% up from the average. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 10/04/2018 – BOEING SAYS LION AIR’S 737 MAX 10 ORDER WAS PREVIOUSLY LISTED AS UNIDENTIFIED IN ITS ORDER BOOK; 23/03/2018 – CANADA SAYS BOEING DECISION NOT TO APPEAL ITC RULING ON BOMBARDIER CASE IS “A POSITIVE DEVELOPMENT IN THE LONG-STANDING RELATIONSHIP BETWEEN CANADA AND BOEING”; 12/04/2018 – EMBRAER SEEN SEEKING BOARD SETS, MIN. 20% IN BOEING JV: VALOR; 05/03/2018 – BOEING: EXTREMELY IMPORTANT TO GET EX-IM BANK OPERATING AGAIN; 07/03/2018 – JET AIRWAYS’ 787 ORDER ‘HASN’T GONE ANYWHERE’: BOEING’S KESKAR; 22/03/2018 – Boeing Poised for Worst Month in Two Years Amid Trade War Risk; 17/04/2018 – BOEING SAYS AWARE OF INCIDENT WITH SOUTHWESTAIR FLIGHT 1380; 09/03/2018 – Orbital/Northrop expected to close in first half of 2018 sans divests; 25/04/2018 – Boeing 1Q Operating Cash Flow $3.14B; 12/04/2018 – BOEING SIGNS PARTNERSHIP WITH MAHINDRA, HAL FOR F/A-18 JETS

More notable recent The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Boeing Sinks As Trade War Escalates – Seeking Alpha” on August 06, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Boeing ‘kill vehicle’ contract canceled by Pentagon – Seeking Alpha” published on August 21, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “What Boeing Looked Like The Last Time It Went A Month Without Selling A 737 – Benzinga” on April 10, 2019. More interesting news about The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Steadier Ground As Yields Stabilize, But Aftershocks Can’t Bee Ruled Out – Benzinga” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Trump Again Calls For ‘Substantial Fed Cuts’ In Series Of Tweets – Benzinga” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc, which manages about $718.41 million and $815.87M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr by 124,604 shares to 375,840 shares, valued at $9.29 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr by 122,539 shares in the quarter, for a total of 369,674 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IJR).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Baltimore owns 1,323 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Bar Harbor Serv holds 545 shares. Nbt National Bank N A New York holds 0.89% or 12,845 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Ls Inv Lc has 0.25% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). First Natl Bank Trust reported 822 shares stake. Fairview Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Co holds 0.03% or 1,250 shares in its portfolio. Macquarie Ltd invested in 145,691 shares. 68,305 are held by Locust Wood Capital Advisers Ltd Liability Corporation. Griffin Asset Mngmt Incorporated, New York-based fund reported 29,542 shares. Ghp Inv Advsrs holds 0.05% or 986 shares in its portfolio. Beech Hill Advsrs, New York-based fund reported 14,317 shares. Sageworth Tru has invested 0.01% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Stanley accumulated 0.62% or 6,699 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Management has invested 0.32% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Logan accumulated 11,814 shares.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.41 EPS, down 32.68% or $1.17 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.36B for 36.93 P/E if the $2.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual EPS reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.47% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Fortune Brands Global Plumbing Group Announces Promotion Of Jeff Swartz To President, GPG Americas – PRNewswire” on March 08, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Earnings Scheduled For August 1, 2019 – Benzinga” published on August 01, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Fortune Brands Home & Security declares $0.22 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Worry About Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc.’s (NYSE:FBHS) CEO Pay Cheque? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 17, 2019 as well as Schaeffersresearch.com‘s news article titled: “Concerns Over Cabinets Spark Analyst Note on FBHS Stock – Schaeffers Research” with publication date: April 11, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.34, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 47 investors sold FBHS shares while 119 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 112 raised stakes. 116.44 million shares or 1.22% less from 117.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nebraska-based First Bancorporation Of Omaha has invested 0.46% in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS). Pennsylvania Tru Co holds 12,414 shares. Grisanti Lc owns 110,452 shares. Moreover, Weitz Inv Mgmt has 0.15% invested in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has 0.02% invested in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS). Paloma Prns Mgmt owns 10,965 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management reported 0% of its portfolio in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS). Manchester Cap Ltd holds 0% or 45 shares in its portfolio. Blume Cap Mgmt Incorporated has 1,280 shares. The Colorado-based Advsr Asset Mgmt has invested 0% in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS). Benjamin F Edwards & Co Incorporated invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS). Andra Ap accumulated 79,700 shares. Hudock Limited Com invested 0.01% in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS). Moreover, Front Barnett Ltd Llc has 0.05% invested in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS). Waters Parkerson & Co Limited Liability Corporation has 437,234 shares.