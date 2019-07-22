Marcato Capital Management LP Has Lifted Its Fortune Brands Home & Sec In (FBHS) Position by $12.27 Million as Stock Rose; Greystone Managed Investments Decreased Toronto Dominion Bk Ont (TD) Holding by $2.76 Million; Valuation Declined

Greystone Managed Investments Inc decreased its stake in Toronto Dominion Bk Ont (TD) by 2.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greystone Managed Investments Inc sold 51,089 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.46% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.93M shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $104.74 million, down from 1.98 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greystone Managed Investments Inc who had been investing in Toronto Dominion Bk Ont for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $107.36B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.51% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $58.79. About 861,506 shares traded. The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) has declined 6.06% since July 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.49% the S&P500. Some Historical TD News: 01/05/2018 – 15WT: The Toronto-Dominion Bank (Covered Bonds): FRN Variable Rate Fix; 15/03/2018 – Pymnts.com: TD Bank Expands Auto Financing Nationwide; 22/05/2018 – Walter E. Smithe Furniture & Design Selects TD Bank as New Financing Partner; 25/05/2018 – TORONTO-DOMINION BANK TD.TO : ALL FIGURES IN C$; 24/05/2018 – RBC and TD Show Mortgage Strength Amid Monetary and Regulatory Changes; 25/05/2018 – TD Bank Finances Affordable Housing Project for Homeless Veterans at Walter Reed Military Campus; 27/03/2018 – TD BANK’S BRACA SEES U.S. MORTGAGE SHIFT AWAY FROM REFINANCING; 05/03/2018 – TORONTO-DOMINION BANK – GROSS PROCEEDS OF OFFERING WILL NOW BE $350 MLN; 29/03/2018 – TD Bank boss says protectionism moves troubling; 23/05/2018 – NHBR: TD Bank in $61.1 million bond deal with Saint Anselm

Marcato Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Sec In (FBHS) by 112.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marcato Capital Management Lp bought 261,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.08% with the market. The hedge fund held 493,000 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.47M, up from 232,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marcato Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Fortune Brands Home & Sec In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.51B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.70% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $53.65. About 2.17M shares traded or 52.53% up from the average. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) has declined 5.31% since July 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.74% the S&P500. Some Historical FBHS News: 11/05/2018 – TOOLCHESTS-U.S. TRADE COMMISSION MAKES FINAL FINDING OF INJURY TO U.S. PRODUCERS FROM TOOL CHESTS IMPORTED FROM CHINA, VIETNAM; 05/04/2018 U.S. COMMERCE DEPARTMENT SAYS MAKES FINAL FINDING THAT TOOL CHESTS AND CABINETS FROM CHINA, VIETNAM ARE DUMPED IN U.S. MARKET; 26/04/2018 – Fortune Brands Sees 2018 Sales Growht 6% to 7%; 26/04/2018 – Fortune Brands Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $3.58-Adj EPS $3.70; 05/04/2018 – U.S. COMMERCE DEPARTMENTS SAYS SETS FINAL DUMPING DUTIES OF 97 PERCENT TO 244 PERCENT ON CHINESE TOOL CHEST IMPORTS, 327 PERCENT ON VIETNAMESE IMPORTS; 30/04/2018 – Fortune Brands Declares Quarterly Dividend And Announces $150 Million Share Repurchase Authorization; 11/05/2018 – Fortune Brands Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 14; 30/04/2018 – Fortune Brands Board Authorizes Repurchase of Up to $150 M of Shrs; 05/04/2018 – U.S. sets final duties on tool chests from China, Vietnam; 26/04/2018 – Fortune Brands 1Q Net $75M

Analysts await The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) to report earnings on August, 29. They expect $1.30 earnings per share, up 1.56% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.28 per share. TD’s profit will be $2.37B for 11.31 P/E if the $1.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.31 actual earnings per share reported by The Toronto-Dominion Bank for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.76% negative EPS growth.

Greystone Managed Investments Inc, which manages about $1.70B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 9,298 shares to 291,269 shares, valued at $11.65 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Broadcom Inc by 2,626 shares in the quarter, for a total of 29,129 shares, and has risen its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (NYSE:AEM).

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $93,924 activity.

Marcato Capital Management Lp, which manages about $3.47B and $644.16 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Iac Interactivecorp (NASDAQ:IACI) by 42,742 shares to 939,258 shares, valued at $197.35M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Norwegian Cruise Line Hldg L (NASDAQ:NCLH) by 74,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 282,000 shares, and cut its stake in Dxc Technology Co (Call).

