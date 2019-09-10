Marcato Capital Management LP Has Increased Fortune Brands Home & Sec In (FBHS) Holding by $12.27 Million as Share Value Rose; Msdc Management LP Holds Position in Ziopharm Oncology (ZIOP)

Marcato Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Sec In (FBHS) by 112.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marcato Capital Management Lp bought 261,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.13% . The hedge fund held 493,000 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.47 million, up from 232,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marcato Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Fortune Brands Home & Sec In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.39B market cap company. The stock increased 2.21% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $53.29. About 442,019 shares traded. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) has declined 2.78% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.78% the S&P500. Some Historical FBHS News: 26/04/2018 – FORTUNE BRANDS SEES FY ADJ EPS $3.58 TO $3.70, EST. $3.62; 30/04/2018 – FORTUNE BRANDS: $150M SHARE BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION; 09/04/2018 – Therma-Tru Named “Brand Used Most” for More Than 20 Consecutive Years; 26/04/2018 – FORTUNE BRANDS BOOSTS YR EPS FORECAST; 25/04/2018 – Moen Inspires Consumers and Designers at New Design Center in Chicago’s Merchandise Mart; 30/04/2018 – Fortune Brands Declares Quarterly Dividend And Announces $150 Million Share Repurchase Authorization; 11/05/2018 – Fortune Brands Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 14; 11/05/2018 – Fortune Brands Announces Live Webcast of Presentation at Investor Conference; 05/04/2018 U.S. COMMERCE DEPARTMENT SAYS MAKES FINAL FINDING THAT TOOL CHESTS AND CABINETS FROM CHINA, VIETNAM ARE DUMPED IN U.S. MARKET; 26/04/2018 – Fortune Brands 1Q EPS 49c

Msdc Management Lp increased its stake in Ziopharm Oncology Inc (ZIOP) by 222.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Msdc Management Lp bought 7.58M shares as the company’s stock rose 60.28% . The hedge fund held 10.99M shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $42.30 million, up from 3.41M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Msdc Management Lp who had been investing in Ziopharm Oncology Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $771.31M market cap company. The stock increased 2.93% or $0.135 during the last trading session, reaching $4.745. About 843,714 shares traded. ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP) has risen 184.43% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 184.43% the S&P500. Some Historical ZIOP News: 16/05/2018 – Ziopharm Oncology to Present Data from Clinical Studies of Controlled IL-12 in Breast Cancer and Glioblastoma at American Socie; 10/05/2018 – Ziopharm Says Focusing Resources on Studies of Controlled IL-12 in Additional Tumor Types; 05/03/2018 Ziopharm Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/05/2018 – Ziopharm Presenting at Conference Jun 4; 10/05/2018 – ZIOPHARM 1Q LOSS/SHR 15C, EST. LOSS/SHR 13C; 10/05/2018 – Ziopharm at American Society of Clinical Oncology Meeting Jun 4; 09/03/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Great Western, Acadia Realty Trust, lnterpace Diagnostics Group, Abercrombie & Fitch, United Rentals, and ZIOPHARM Oncology — Consolidated Revenues, Company Growth, and Expectations for 2018; 16/05/2018 – Ziopharm Oncology to Present Data from Clinical Studies of Controlled IL-12 in Breast Cancer and Glioblastoma at American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting; 10/05/2018 – Ziopharm 1Q Loss/Shr 15c; 22/04/2018 – DJ ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ZIOP)

More notable recent ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Ziopharm Oncology Announces Publication of Positive Results of Phase 1 Monotherapy Trial of Controlled IL-12 in Patients with Recurrent Glioblastoma in Science Translational Medicine – Nasdaq” on August 14, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Ziopharm Oncology Reports Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” published on August 08, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Ziopharm Oncology Receives Positive Opinion for Orphan Drug Designation from the European Medicines Agency for Ad-RTS-hIL-12 plus Veledimex for the Treatment of Glioma – Nasdaq” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Ziopharm Oncology Announces $50 Million Private Placement Nasdaq:ZIOP – GlobeNewswire” published on November 12, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “ZIOPHARM -1.7% after filing mixed shelf registration – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 21, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.34, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 47 investors sold FBHS shares while 119 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 112 raised stakes. 116.44 million shares or 1.22% less from 117.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 7,561 were reported by Horizon Ltd Com. Sandy Spring Bancshares holds 0.08% in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) or 19,990 shares. Employees Retirement System Of Ohio accumulated 0.03% or 125,226 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Sei Invs has invested 0.02% in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS). Farmers And Merchants Invs owns 0% invested in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) for 1,295 shares. Thompson Siegel Walmsley Lc reported 0% stake. First Hawaiian Bankshares holds 4,745 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Aqr Capital Limited Liability Corp owns 12,819 shares. First Finance State Bank holds 0.1% or 13,437 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reported 11,800 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP has invested 0% of its portfolio in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS). 835 were accumulated by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. S Muoio & Ltd Liability Corp reported 9,591 shares. Blair William And Co Il holds 0.01% or 32,061 shares. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0.02% or 250,497 shares in its portfolio.

More notable recent Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Jim Cramer Weighs In On Twilio, AT&T And More – Benzinga” on July 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Fortune Brands (FBHS) Q1 Earnings & Revenues Top Estimates – Yahoo Finance” published on April 25, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Will Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc.’s (NYSE:FBHS) Earnings Grow In The Next 12 Months? – Yahoo Finance” on August 04, 2019. More interesting news about Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) Potentially Undervalued? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 02, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Fortune Brands Prices $600 Million Bond Issue – Business Wire” with publication date: September 19, 2018.