Marcato Capital Management LP Has Decreased Its Terex New (TEX) Position by $49.46 Million as Market Value Declined; Ambev Sa (ABEV) Shareholder Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Cut Position

Marcato Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Terex Corp New (TEX) by 55.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marcato Capital Management Lp sold 1.60M shares as the company’s stock declined 5.23% . The hedge fund held 1.30M shares of the construction and ag equipment and trucks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $40.84M, down from 2.90 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marcato Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Terex Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.96B market cap company. The stock increased 2.45% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $27.58. About 284,505 shares traded. Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX) has declined 28.34% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.34% the S&P500. Some Historical TEX News: 01/05/2018 – TEREX 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 55C, EST. 37C; 12/03/2018 – S&P REVISES TEREX CORP. OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘BB’; 11/05/2018 – Terex Announces Quarterly Dividend; 30/04/2018 – Terex Announces the Appointment of Boris Schoepplein, President, Terex Parts & Services; 18/04/2018 – Terex Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Terex 1Q Net $50.3M; 05/03/2018 Among machinery manufacturers, Kostin expects Terex and Oshkosh to have less pricing power than Caterpillar and Deere; 01/05/2018 – Terex Raises 2018 View To EPS $2.70-EPS $3 From $2.35-$2.65; 30/04/2018 – Terex Announces the Appointment of Boris Schoepplein, Pres, Terex Parts & Services; 20/04/2018 – DJ Terex Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TEX)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft decreased its stake in Ambev Sa (ABEV) by 70.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft sold 276,166 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.33% . The institutional investor held 113,992 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $532,000, down from 390,158 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft who had been investing in Ambev Sa for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $73.78B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.67% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $4.71. About 10.86 million shares traded. Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) has risen 2.50% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.50% the S&P500. Some Historical ABEV News: 13/03/2018 AMBEV SA ABEV3.SA : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO BRL 20 FROM BRL 19; 21/03/2018 – INTERVIEW-AB InBev sets climate, water goals to keep fizz in beer sales; 14/03/2018 – AMBEV SAYS CCU DEAL APPROVED BY ARGENTINA REGULATOR; 09/05/2018 – New York Post: Anheuser-Busch dragged down by flat domestic sales; 15/05/2018 – Lone Pine Adds Dollar Tree, Exits AB InBev: 13F; 10/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Ambev S.A. Ratings With Stable Outlook; 04/04/2018 – C&C GROUP PLC – AB INBEV WILL PROVIDE ADDITIONAL FINANCIAL SUPPORT TO TRANSACTION; 20/03/2018 – AB InBev to Sell Dollar Bonds as Brewer Seeks to Refinance Debt; 17/04/2018 – JGP Global Adds AB InBev, Exits Facebook, Cuts Kraft Heinz: 13F; 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – UK Day Ahead: Trump decides on Iran; UniCredit and AB InBev results

Since March 29, 2019, it had 18 buys, and 2 sales for $78.29 million activity. $34.69M worth of Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX) was sold by Marcato Capital Management LP. $243 worth of Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX) shares were bought by BARR KEVIN A. Shares for $19,594 were bought by SHEEHAN JOHN D on Monday, September 9.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 41 investors sold TEX shares while 69 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 61.07 million shares or 3.43% less from 63.24 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mirae Asset Global Invs Ltd owns 0.01% invested in Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX) for 24,515 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa stated it has 0% in Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has invested 0% in Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX). Pnc Grp Inc Inc invested in 0% or 4,165 shares. New England Mngmt invested 0.45% in Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX). Amundi Pioneer Asset Inc holds 6,918 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Wellington Mgmt Gp Limited Liability Partnership stated it has 37,521 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Jpmorgan Chase And accumulated 136,765 shares. Guggenheim Cap Ltd Company has invested 0% in Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX). Daiwa Securities Gru has 0.04% invested in Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX). Engineers Gate Manager L P, New York-based fund reported 12,738 shares. Arizona State Retirement stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX). Benjamin F Edwards & Com accumulated 200 shares or 0% of the stock. Citadel Ltd Co owns 272,532 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Raymond James And Assocs, a Florida-based fund reported 32,892 shares.

Analysts await Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.87 EPS, up 27.94% or $0.19 from last year’s $0.68 per share. TEX’s profit will be $61.95 million for 7.93 P/E if the $0.87 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.21 actual EPS reported by Terex Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -28.10% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.05 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.05 per share. ABEV’s profit will be $783.27 million for 23.55 P/E if the $0.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.04 actual earnings per share reported by Ambev S.A. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 25.00% EPS growth.

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft, which manages about $14.20B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 8,182 shares to 216,442 shares, valued at $11.97 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Parker Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) by 2,980 shares in the quarter, for a total of 40,830 shares, and has risen its stake in Ebay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY).

