Marcato Capital Management LP Has Decreased Its Holding in Terex New (TEX) as Market Value Declined; As Honeywell (HON) Shares Rose, Shareholder Mairs & Power Has Cut by $52.99 Million Its Holding

Marcato Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Terex Corp New (TEX) by 55.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marcato Capital Management Lp sold 1.60M shares as the company’s stock declined 5.23% . The hedge fund held 1.30M shares of the construction and ag equipment and trucks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $40.84 million, down from 2.90 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marcato Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Terex Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.93B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.22% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $27.09. About 851,222 shares traded. Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX) has declined 28.34% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.34% the S&P500. Some Historical TEX News: 01/05/2018 – TEREX 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 55C, EST. 37C; 01/05/2018 – Terex Raises 2018 View To EPS $2.70-EPS $3 From $2.35-$2.65; 12/04/2018 – Terex Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 07/05/2018 – Terex Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 17/05/2018 – Marcato Reports 7.3% Stake in Terex; 10/04/2018 – TEREX REPORTS BOOST IN REVOLVING CREDIT LINE; 01/05/2018 – TEREX SEES FY ADJ EPS $2.70 TO $3.00; 17/05/2018 – TEREX CORP HOLDER MARCATO CAPITAL REPORTS 7.3% STAKE; 01/05/2018 – Terex 1Q EPS 62c; 30/04/2018 – Terex Announces the Appointment of Boris Schoepplein, Pres, Terex Parts & Services

Mairs & Power Inc decreased its stake in Honeywell Inc (HON) by 18.99% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mairs & Power Inc sold 304,528 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The institutional investor held 1.30M shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $226.74 million, down from 1.60M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mairs & Power Inc who had been investing in Honeywell Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $121.67B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.27% or $2.18 during the last trading session, reaching $169.1. About 1.99 million shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 07/03/2018 – TIANJIN TIANHAI SIGNS COOPERATION MEMO W/ HONEYWELL CHINA UNIT; 18/04/2018 – TrendMiner Customer CP Kelco to Present Gained Operational Value of Data Analytics at OSlsoft Pl World 2018; 23/05/2018 – Honeywell Control Room Technology Transforms Efficiency Of Riikinvoima Oy Waste-To-Energy Plant; 01/05/2018 – Honeywell Intl: Szlosek to Retire for Personal Reasons; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell boosts guidance on strong airline and military demand; 20/04/2018 – Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: GE, HON, RF, WFC, MAT, SKX & more; 24/04/2018 – REG-Honeywell Intl: Doc re Form 10-Q; 09/03/2018 – North American Above-the-neck Personal Protective Equipment Market Forecast to 2022 – 3M and Honeywell Likely to Continue to Dominate – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 21/04/2018 – DJ Honeywell International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HON); 14/05/2018 – INDIA’S HONEYWELL AUTOMATION INDIA LTD HONE.NS – MARCH QTR PROFIT 583.7 MLN RUPEES VS 218.6 MLN RUPEES YR AGO

Analysts await Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $2.01 EPS, down 0.99% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.03 per share. HON’s profit will be $1.45B for 21.03 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.10 actual EPS reported by Honeywell International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.29% negative EPS growth.

