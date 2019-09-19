Marcato Capital Management LP Has Decreased Its Holding in Rayonier Advanced Matls (RYAM) by $7.32 Million as Shares Declined; Cipher Capital LP Increased Its Starbucks (SBUX) Stake by $7.55 Million; Shares Rose

Marcato Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Rayonier Advanced Matls Inc (RYAM) by 51.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marcato Capital Management Lp sold 1.22M shares as the company’s stock declined 68.26% . The hedge fund held 1.13M shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.32 million, down from 2.35M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marcato Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Rayonier Advanced Matls Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $264.39M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.95% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $4.18. About 531,251 shares traded. Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM) has declined 73.52% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 73.52% the S&P500. Some Historical RYAM News: 15/05/2018 – Archer Capital Management Exits Position in Rayonier Advanced; 15/05/2018 – Bowen Hanes & Company Buys 1.5% Position in Rayonier Advanced; 07/05/2018 – RAYONIER ADVANCED MATERIALS INC – COMPANY ANTICIPATES SPENDING APPROXIMATELY $45 MLN ON “HIGH-RETURN STRATEGIC PROJECTS” IN 2018; 17/04/2018 – 13D CONF: MCGUIRE SEES RYAM UPSIDE TO $34-$61/SHARE; 17/04/2018 – CORRECT: MARCATO’S MCGUIRE DISCUSSING RAYONIER ADVANCED; 07/05/2018 – RAYONIER ADVANCED MATERIALS – ANTICIPATES CO WILL SPEND ABOUT $100 MLN TO $110 MLN IN MAINTENANCE CAPITAL EXPENDITURES ACROSS ITS BUSINESSES IN 2018; 21/04/2018 – DJ Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RYAM); 10/04/2018 Rayonier Advanced Materials Announces 2Q 2018 Div of $2.00/Share; 07/05/2018 – Rayonier Advanced Materials 1Q EPS 38c; 02/05/2018 – Rayonier Advanced Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average

Cipher Capital Lp increased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 183.01% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cipher Capital Lp bought 90,915 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.15% . The hedge fund held 140,592 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.79 million, up from 49,677 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cipher Capital Lp who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $108.88 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $90.96. About 3.74 million shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 82.45% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.45% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 29/05/2018 – It’s Starbucks’ own fault that it will lose money due to closing of thousands of its locations for anti-racial bias trading, according to the former McDonald’s CEO; 25/04/2018 – Whitbread to Set Costa Coffee Free to Take On Starbucks; 07/05/2018 – Nestle to pay $7.15 billion to Starbucks in coffee tie-up; 29/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Starbucks closing stores for anti-bias training; 26/03/2018 – Here are four other companies that have joined Starbucks in making equal pay a reality; 17/04/2018 – This innovation comes as Starbucks has struggled over several quarters with weak U.S. sales; 10/05/2018 – Moody’s: Nestle Outlook Change Follows Announced Perpetual Global License Agreement With Starbucks and Co’s Decision to Maintain Its Share Buyback Program; 17/04/2018 – All Starbucks Company-Owned Retail Stores and Corporate Offices Will be Closed the Afternoon of May 29; 17/04/2018 – Starbucks to close all company-owned stores on the afternoon of May 29 for racial-bias education day; 07/05/2018 – STARBUCKS WILL GET UP-FRONT $7.15B CASH FROM NESTLE PACT

More notable recent Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Rayonier (RYAM) Misses Earnings, Revenue Estimates in Q1 – Yahoo Finance” on May 17, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Rayonier Advanced Materials Announces Sale of Matane, Quebec Pulp Mill – Business Wire” published on August 01, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “60 Biggest Movers From Yesterday – Benzinga” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc (RYAM) ? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 09, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (RYAM) CEO Paul Boynton on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

Analysts await Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $-0.07 EPS, down 112.96% or $0.61 from last year’s $0.54 per share. After $-0.35 actual EPS reported by Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -80.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.79 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.19, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 43 investors sold SBUX shares while 536 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 338 raised stakes. 807.59 million shares or 2.16% less from 825.46 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fiera Capital has invested 0.02% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Rathbone Brothers Public Ltd owns 8,819 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Notis holds 0.52% or 13,216 shares. Northstar Investment holds 185,836 shares or 2.88% of its portfolio. Wellington Shields Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 0.05% or 3,740 shares. Franklin Inc has 1.47 million shares. Koshinski Asset Mgmt has invested 0.13% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Whittier Tru holds 85,325 shares or 0.21% of its portfolio. First Republic reported 958,519 shares. Aperio Gru Lc holds 0.32% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) or 922,076 shares. 122,200 were accumulated by Omers Administration. Opus Capital Gru Ltd Com accumulated 0.31% or 12,173 shares. Brown Advisory Secs Ltd has invested 1.08% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). The New York-based Guardian Life Ins Of America has invested 0.04% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Citizens Northern Corp reported 1.07% stake.

Cipher Capital Lp, which manages about $339.00 million and $1.18 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lauder Estee Cos Inc (NYSE:EL) by 18,281 shares to 8,978 shares, valued at $1.64M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA) by 26,175 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20,028 shares, and cut its stake in Canadian Nat Res Ltd (NYSE:CNQ).

More notable recent Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “5 Top Stock Trades for Wednesday: CMG, SBUX, JNJ – Investorplace.com” on August 27, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: SBUX, MRNS, EZPW – Nasdaq” published on August 23, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Why Starbucks Stock Popped 13% in July – Nasdaq” on August 11, 2019. More interesting news about Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Starbucks expands delivery in U.K. – Seeking Alpha” published on September 17, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Starbucks Trims 2020 Earnings Forecast, Long-term View Intact – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 05, 2019.