Marcato Capital Management LP Has Decreased Its Extended Stay Amer (STAY) Stake as Shares Rose; Bb&T Securities Holds Position in Pnc Finl Svcs Group (PNC)

Marcato Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Extended Stay Amer Inc (STAY) by 18.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marcato Capital Management Lp sold 216,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.68% with the market. The hedge fund held 956,500 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.17M, down from 1.17M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marcato Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Extended Stay Amer Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.21B market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $17.1. About 444,539 shares traded. Extended Stay America, Inc. (NYSE:STAY) has declined 11.89% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.32% the S&P500. Some Historical STAY News: 27/04/2018 – EXTENDED STAY AMERICA NAMES BRIAN T. NICHOLSON AS CFO; 26/04/2018 – EXTENDED STAY 1Q REV. $297.8M, EST. $292.4M; 26/04/2018 – EXTENDED STAY 1Q COMP HOTEL REVPAR +3.7%; 26/04/2018 – EXTENDED STAY BOOSTS DISTRIBUTION 4.8% TO $0.22/PAIRED SHARE; 16/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Cerner, Extended Stay America, DENTSPLY SIRONA, Ocean Power; 16/05/2018 – Extended Stay Amer Appoints Christopher N. Dekle as General Counsel and Corporate Secretary; 26/04/2018 – Extended Stay America Raises Distribution to 22c Vs. 21c; 23/04/2018 – Shaner Hotels Wins 16 Select-Service & Extended-Stay Awards; 08/03/2018 – S&P REVISES EXTENDED STAY AMERICA INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘POSITIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BB-‘; 13/03/2018 – The Siegel Group Continues Expansion of Its Siegel Select® Extended-Stay Brand

Bb&T Securities Llc increased its stake in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc (PNC) by 10.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bb&T Securities Llc bought 19,561 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.93% with the market. The institutional investor held 198,746 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.38 million, up from 179,185 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bb&T Securities Llc who had been investing in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $63.42B market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $141.57. About 1.23M shares traded. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) has declined 14.41% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.84% the S&P500. Some Historical PNC News: 03/04/2018 – Spring: Hope’s Eternal For Small And Mid-Size Business Owners; 11/05/2018 – PNC Financial Services Group Buys 1.6% of Fncb Bancorp Inc; 13/04/2018 – PNC Financial 1Q EPS $2.43; 31/05/2018 – WorkFusion expands $50M Series E round, adds Guardian, NewYork-Presbyterian, The PNC Financial Services Group and Al Capital as strategic investors; 13/04/2018 – PNC FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP INC – QTRLY SHR $2.43; 23/03/2018 – PNC Bank, NASCAR Ink Official Deal; 04/04/2018 – Bringing Learning To Life: Alliance To Help Pre-K Teachers Obtain Classroom Resources Enters Second Year; 13/04/2018 – PNC Financial 1Q Provision for Credit Losses $92M; 13/04/2018 – PNC 1Q EPS $2.43; 10/05/2018 – ANNOUNCED: Seaco Container $200m ABS via DB/CS/PNC/SunTrust

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 31 investors sold STAY shares while 73 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 91 raised stakes. 173.11 million shares or 0.90% more from 171.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fmr Limited Liability Corp invested in 625,100 shares. Federated Invsts Pa has invested 0% of its portfolio in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY). Tudor Investment Corporation Et Al owns 62,269 shares. Luxor Capital Gp Ltd Partnership holds 2.44% or 4.06 million shares. Blackrock owns 12.65 million shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY) for 30,523 shares. Corsair Mgmt Lp holds 454,614 shares or 2.5% of its portfolio. New York-based Fred Alger Management has invested 0% in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY). Dimensional Fund Advsrs Lp stated it has 3.26M shares. Vanguard Gru Inc holds 0.01% or 17.56M shares. Long Pond Cap Ltd Partnership owns 1.56M shares. Ubs Asset Americas has invested 0% of its portfolio in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY). Neuberger Berman Gru Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0.02% or 757,459 shares. Shell Asset Company owns 18,091 shares. Moreover, Eqis Cap Management has 0.02% invested in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY) for 12,622 shares.

More notable recent Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Why the growth premium is likely to stay – Nasdaq” on June 07, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “This Goldman Chart Should Terrify Presidential Candidates – Nasdaq” published on June 26, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Oil prices fall on U.S. inventory data, concerns about demand – Nasdaq” on July 04, 2019. More interesting news about Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Qualcomm Stock Drops in Pre-Market Trading After Latest Court Ruling – Nasdaq” published on July 05, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Zacks Market Edge Highlights: Facebook, Gilead, Disney, Grubhub and Microsoft – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 27, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold PNC shares while 355 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 271 raised stakes. 353.96 million shares or 3.53% less from 366.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fulton Retail Bank Na invested in 0.15% or 16,943 shares. Congress Asset Mgmt Com Ma has invested 0.07% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Gabelli Funds Ltd holds 0.41% or 536,700 shares in its portfolio. Raab Moskowitz Asset Limited owns 23,446 shares. Gulf Financial Bank (Uk) holds 111,076 shares or 0.24% of its portfolio. Family Firm has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Asset Management has 29,108 shares for 0.18% of their portfolio. Great Lakes Limited Com, Illinois-based fund reported 406,700 shares. Riverhead Cap Mgmt Ltd Company stated it has 11,936 shares. 28,867 were accumulated by Creative Planning. Moreover, Dorsey And Whitney Trust Co Ltd Liability has 0.13% invested in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Voya Inv Management Ltd Company invested in 156,235 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Guardian Life Ins Of America owns 1,315 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Amf Pensionsforsakring reported 652,285 shares. Heartland Advsrs Inc invested in 55,181 shares or 0.5% of the stock.

Since January 22, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 2 sales for $3.59 million activity. Pfinsgraff Martin also bought $62,844 worth of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) shares. Reilly Robert Q sold $3.03M worth of stock or 24,722 shares.

Bb&T Securities Llc, which manages about $6.38B and $10.37B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jp Morgan Exchange Traded Fd by 9,202 shares to 93,798 shares, valued at $4.72M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Verisign Inc (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 1,658 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,106 shares, and cut its stake in Eqm Midstream Partners Lp (NYSE:EQM).

More notable recent The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “PNC Releases Results Of Annual Dodd-Frank Company-Run Stress Test – PRNewswire” on June 21, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Fed doesn’t object to all 18 banks’ capital plans – Seeking Alpha” published on June 27, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Worry About The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc.’s (NYSE:PNC) CEO Pay Cheque? – Yahoo Finance” on May 08, 2019. More interesting news about The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Type Of Shareholder Owns The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc.’s (NYSE:PNC)? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 04, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “PNC Financial Services (PNC) Capital Plan Included Recommendation to Increase Dividend by 20 cents per share, or 21%, to $1.15 per share – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: June 27, 2019.