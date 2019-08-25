Marcato Capital Management LP Has Decreased Itron (ITRI) Holding by $19.73 Million; Share Value Rose; As Archer (ADM) Valuation Declined, Holder Madison Investment Holdings Has Lowered Holding

Madison Investment Holdings Inc decreased its stake in Archer (ADM) by 69.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Madison Investment Holdings Inc sold 343,075 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.78% . The institutional investor held 150,000 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.47M, down from 493,075 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Madison Investment Holdings Inc who had been investing in Archer for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.85 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.32% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $37.43. About 7.13 million shares traded or 85.49% up from the average. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) has declined 13.24% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.24% the S&P500. Some Historical ADM News: 19/03/2018 – Archer Daniels Midland: Four New Business Segments to Be Reflected in Fincl Results Beginning With 1Q; 01/05/2018 – ADM CFO RAY YOUNG MAKES COMMENTS ON OILSEEDS; 01/05/2018 – ADM EXPECTS ELEVATION MARGINS TO REMAIN ROBUST THROUGH THE YEAR; 03/04/2018 – Navy News Stand: CSG-10 Bids Farewell to Rear Adm. Paparo, Welcomes Rear Adm. Meier during Change of Command; 30/05/2018 – CANADA OILSEED PROCESSING CURBS LIKELY ‘IN MATTER OF DAYS’ DUE TO CP STRIKE – COPA; 09/03/2018 – Potential Deal Derailed Amid Concern Over Antitrust Pushback; 01/05/2018 – ADM 1Q REV. $15.53B, EST. $15.12B; 16/05/2018 – ADM EXPECTS ‘FAIRLY MINIMAL’ IMPACT FROM CHINA SHIFTING SOY PURCHASES TO SOUTH AMERICA FROM U.S.; CHINA TYPICALLY MAKES SEASONAL SHIFT -CFO; 16/05/2018 – ADM SAYS SOUTH AMERICA ECONOMIC WOES COULD YIELD ACQUISITIONS; 19/03/2018 – Archer Daniels Midland Announces Leadership Appointments to Support New Structure

Marcato Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Itron Inc (ITRI) by 71.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marcato Capital Management Lp sold 429,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.93% . The hedge fund held 167,000 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.79 million, down from 596,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marcato Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Itron Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.65 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.06% or $1.41 during the last trading session, reaching $67.09. About 224,984 shares traded. Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) has risen 4.20% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.20% the S&P500. Some Historical ITRI News: 15/03/2018 – Itron Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 22/03/2018 – Itron Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/03/2018 – Utilidata and ltron Join Forces to Modernize Electric Grid; 04/04/2018 – NORTHWESTERN ENERGY SIGNS CONTRACT WITH ITRON TO MODERNIZE ENER; 22/03/2018 – ITRON INC – JORDAN WATER COMPANY (MIYAHUNA) SIGNS THREE-YEAR CONTRACT FOR ANALYTIC SERVICES AND ADDITIONAL ITRON STATIC WATER METERS; 22/03/2018 – Utilidata and Itron Join Forces to Modernize Electric Grid; 14/05/2018 – Itron 1Q Loss $145.7M; 28/03/2018 – Itron Collaborates with sonnen to Add Battery Storage to its Distributed Energy Management and Demand Response Solutions; 27/04/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Electro Scientific Industries, Worthington Industries, Navigant Consulting, Itron, Sout; 20/03/2018 – ltron Opens Call for Abstracts for ltron Utility Week 2018

Since March 11, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 16 sales for $33.89 million activity.

More notable recent Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “The Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) Share Price Has Gained 68% And Shareholders Are Hoping For More – Yahoo Finance” on May 08, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Itron (ITRI) Beats on Q2 Earnings & Revenues, Raises Outlook – Nasdaq” published on August 06, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Amazon (AMZN) to Open New Facility in Utah, Add 800+ Jobs – Nasdaq” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” published on August 04, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Dow Up Over 300 Points; Dean Foods Shares Drop On Downbeat Q2 Results – Benzinga” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.64 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.77, from 0.87 in 2018Q4.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.18 in 2018Q4.

Since April 29, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.58 million activity. The insider Young Ray G bought $124,899.