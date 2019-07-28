Marcato Capital Management LP Has Boosted Its Stake in Fortune Brands Home & Sec In (FBHS) by $12.27 Million; Advisory Services Network Trimmed Stake in Union Pacific (UNP) by $335,336 as Share Value Rose

Advisory Services Network Llc decreased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (UNP) by 10.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisory Services Network Llc sold 2,008 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.90% with the market. The institutional investor held 17,592 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.94M, down from 19,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisory Services Network Llc who had been investing in Union Pacific Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $122.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $174.23. About 1.62 million shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 23.50% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.07% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 09/05/2018 – Union Pacific Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 12/03/2018 – KANSAS TRANSPORTATION GETS $113M BOOST FROM UNION PACIFIC; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific Raises Freight Rates as Safety Gear Slows Trains; 16/03/2018 – U.S. regulator to meet next month with disgruntled railroad customers; 06/03/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SAYS PTC IMPLEMENTATION IS HURTING TRAIN SPEED; 06/03/2018 – Union Pacific Corporation CFO Rob Knight to Address the J.P. Morgan 2018 Aviation, Transportation and Industrials Conference; 10/05/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CORP UNP.N : BAIRD RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $144 FROM $140; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific 1Q Net $1.3B; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific: Well Positioned to Benefit From Another Year of Positive Volume Growth, Solid Core Pricing Gains; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC: $40M HEADWIND FROM 1Q `OPERATIONAL CHALLENGES’

Marcato Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Sec In (FBHS) by 112.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marcato Capital Management Lp bought 261,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.08% with the market. The hedge fund held 493,000 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.47 million, up from 232,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marcato Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Fortune Brands Home & Sec In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.77B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $55.53. About 1.02M shares traded. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) has declined 5.31% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.74% the S&P500. Some Historical FBHS News: 26/04/2018 – Fortune Brands 1Q EPS 49c; 11/05/2018 – Fortune Brands Announces Live Webcast of Presentation at Investor Conference; 09/04/2018 – Therma-Tru Named “Brand Used Most” for More Than 20 Consecutive Years; 30/04/2018 – Fortune Brands Declares Quarterly Dividend And Announces $150 Million Share Repurchase Authorization; 26/04/2018 – Fortune Brands Announces Yr-to-date Shr Repurchases of $400M; 26/04/2018 – Fortune Brands 1Q Net $75M; 30/04/2018 – Fortune Brands Board Authorizes Repurchase of Up to $150 M of Shrs; 11/05/2018 – Fortune Brands Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 14; 26/04/2018 – FORTUNE BRANDS BOOSTS YR EPS FORECAST; 05/04/2018 U.S. COMMERCE DEPARTMENT SAYS MAKES FINAL FINDING THAT TOOL CHESTS AND CABINETS FROM CHINA, VIETNAM ARE DUMPED IN U.S. MARKET

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.34, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 47 investors sold FBHS shares while 119 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 112 raised stakes. 116.44 million shares or 1.22% less from 117.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Covington Capital Mgmt has invested 0% in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS). Wellington Gru Llp reported 9.51 million shares. 8,384 are owned by Brown Advisory. National Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can holds 0% or 50,455 shares in its portfolio. Aureus Asset Management Lc has 0.1% invested in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS). Greenwood Gearhart Incorporated owns 119,092 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec reported 32,900 shares. Advisory Research Incorporated owns 0.62% invested in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) for 678,129 shares. South Dakota Investment Council invested 0% of its portfolio in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS). Atwood Palmer Inc has 0.04% invested in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) for 5,400 shares. Hanson And Doremus Inv Mgmt accumulated 306 shares or 0% of the stock. Moreover, Winslow Evans And Crocker Inc has 0.01% invested in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) for 360 shares. Us Bank & Trust De has 0.01% invested in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS). Moreover, Farmers & Merchants Invests has 0% invested in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS). Pitcairn has 0.03% invested in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS).

Marcato Capital Management Lp, which manages about $3.47B and $644.16M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dxc Technology Co (Call) by 150,000 shares to 150,000 shares, valued at $9.65M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Extended Stay Amer Inc (NYSE:STAY) by 216,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 956,500 shares, and cut its stake in Craft Brew Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:BREW).

Advisory Services Network Llc, which manages about $620.88 million and $1.42 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cummins Inc (NYSE:CMI) by 3,717 shares to 15,802 shares, valued at $2.50M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Costco Whsl Corp New (NASDAQ:COST) by 3,191 shares in the quarter, for a total of 18,982 shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet Inc.

