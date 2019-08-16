Marcato Capital Management LP Has Boosted Its Fortune Brands Home & Sec In (FBHS) Stake by $12.27 Million as Market Value Rose; Dsc Advisors LP Trimmed Its Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Holding by $1.11 Million as Share Value Declined

Dsc Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 79.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dsc Advisors Lp sold 7,990 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The hedge fund held 2,010 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $281,000, down from 10,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dsc Advisors Lp who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $344.52 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $130.54. About 6.37 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 18/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson/biosimilars: immune to reason; 16/03/2018 – JOHNSON & JOHNSON: BINDING OFFER FROM PLATINUM EQUITY TO BUY; 20/03/2018 – J&J CFO Dominic Caruso to retire, names Joseph Wolk as replacement; 17/04/2018 – J&J – EXPECTS SUPPLY CHAIN ACTIONS WILL INCLUDE EXPANDING USE OF STRATEGIC COLLABORATIONS; 29/05/2018 – Novo Nordisk’s oral diabetes drug beats Jardiance in study; 16/03/2018 – J&J – RECEIVED A BINDING OFFER FROM PLATINUM EQUITY, A LEADING PRIVATE INVESTMENT FIRM, TO ACQUIRE ITS LIFESCAN BUSINESS FOR APPROXIMATELY $2.1 BLN; 17/04/2018 – $JNJ dumps a failed PhIII antibiotic program picked up in Actelion buyout; 26/04/2018 – Quandl Launches Exclusive Corporate Aviation Intelligence Platform; 16/05/2018 – J&J CEO warns of ‘unintended consequences’ of Trump’s drug-price reduction plan; 16/03/2018 – J&J REPORTS BINDING OFFER FROM PLATINUM EQUITY TO BUY LIFESCAN,

Marcato Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Sec In (FBHS) by 112.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marcato Capital Management Lp bought 261,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.13% . The hedge fund held 493,000 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.47M, up from 232,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marcato Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Fortune Brands Home & Sec In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.96B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $49.73. About 831,489 shares traded. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) has declined 2.78% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.78% the S&P500. Some Historical FBHS News: 30/04/2018 – FORTUNE BRANDS: $150M SHARE BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION; 11/05/2018 – Fortune Brands Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 14; 04/05/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Lincoln Electric, Cytosorbents, Materion, Fortune Brands Home & Security, Washington Re; 09/04/2018 – Therma-Tru Named “Brand Used Most” for More Than 20 Consecutive Years; 05/04/2018 – U.S. COMMERCE DEPARTMENTS SAYS SETS FINAL DUMPING DUTIES OF 97 PERCENT TO 244 PERCENT ON CHINESE TOOL CHEST IMPORTS, 327 PERCENT ON VIETNAMESE IMPORTS; 26/04/2018 – FORTUNE BRANDS SEES FY ADJ EPS $3.58 TO $3.70, EST. $3.62; 11/05/2018 – U.S. trade panel: tool chests from China, Vietnam harm U.S. makers; 26/04/2018 – Fortune Brands 1Q EPS 49c; 26/04/2018 – FORTUNE BRANDS HOME & SECURITY INC FBHS.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP 6 TO 7 PCT; 26/04/2018 – Fortune Brands 1Q Net $75M

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $419,040 activity.

More notable recent Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “Is Johnson & Johnson Stock Losing Its Shine? – Investorplace.com” on July 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Are Analysts Saying About The Future Of Johnson & Johnson’s (NYSE:JNJ)? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 25, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “JNJ Stock Is a Way Better Investment Than Bonds or CDs – Investorplace.com” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Social Media Earnings: Facebook And Twitter Prepare To Share – Benzinga” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Final briefs in Oklahoma opioid lawsuit – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 earnings per share, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.28 billion for 16.32 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual earnings per share reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aspiriant Limited Com stated it has 42,380 shares or 0.48% of all its holdings. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Incorporated has invested 1.06% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Pinnacle Wealth Mgmt Advisory Group Ltd Liability has invested 2% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Osborne Capital Management Limited Company invested in 50,300 shares. Pillar Pacific Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Company reported 51,299 shares. Roundview Cap Limited Liability Company invested in 1.79% or 54,025 shares. Florida-based Noesis Mangement Corporation has invested 0% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Morgan Dempsey Cap Mgmt Ltd Com reported 2.29% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Mraz Amerine & Assocs holds 0.98% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 22,631 shares. Sns Fincl Group Inc Inc Llc stated it has 9,030 shares. Primecap Mngmt Ca reported 4,700 shares. Stevens Ltd Partnership holds 44,627 shares. Bessemer Inc accumulated 0.1% or 177,226 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Llc has invested 1.05% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Willingdon Wealth Management owns 2.02% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 58,989 shares.

More notable recent Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (FBHS) Q4 2018 Earnings Conference Call Transcript – Motley Fool” on January 31, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Best And Worst Performing S&P 500 Stocks On Earnings – Seeking Alpha” published on November 03, 2018, Fool.com published: “Fortune Brands Home Security (FBHS) Q1 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Motley Fool” on April 25, 2019. More interesting news about Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) Potentially Undervalued? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 02, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Lakewood Capital Managementâ€™s Latest Moves – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 24, 2019.