Marcato Capital Management LP Cut Its Craft Brew Alliance (BREW) Stake by $2.98 Million as Stock Price Rose; Proffitt & Goodson Continues to Hold Stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

Proffitt & Goodson Inc increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 94.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Proffitt & Goodson Inc bought 4,381 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 9,018 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.26M, up from 4,637 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $342.96 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $129.95. About 1.63M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 16/04/2018 – THE JANSSEN PHARMACEUTICAL COMPANIES – ENTERED WORLDWIDE COLLABORATION WITH BRISTOL-MYERS TO DEVELOP, COMMERCIALIZE FACTOR XIA INHIBITORS; 19/03/2018 – AstraZeneca Presents New Data Evaluating Safety and Efficacy of FARXIGA in Patients with Type 2 Diabetes and Moderate Renal Impairment; 17/04/2018 – $JNJ dumps a failed PhIII antibiotic program picked up in Actelion buyout; 27/03/2018 – FDA: Johnson & Johnson Vision Care, Inc.- ACUVUE OASYS Brand Contact Lenses with HYDRACLEAR PLUS; 17/04/2018 – J&J SEES FY SALES $81.0B TO $81.8B, EST. $81.19B; 26/03/2018 – $BLUE $CELG $JNJ BCMA CAR-T competitor -; 17/04/2018 – J&J JNJ.N SEES FY 2018 SALES $81 BLN TO $81.8 BLN; 25/05/2018 – SOUTH CAROLINA JUDGE DECLARES MISTRIAL IN J&J TALC TRIAL; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB ANNOUNCES WORLDWIDE COLLABORATION WITH JANSSEN TO DEVELOP & COMMERCIALIZE BRISTOL-MYERS’ FACTOR XIA INHIBITOR, BMS-986177; 11/04/2018 – J&J, Imerys Ordered to Pay Punitive $80 Million in Talc Case

Marcato Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Craft Brew Alliance Inc (BREW) by 56.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marcato Capital Management Lp sold 229,566 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.02% . The hedge fund held 177,443 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.48M, down from 407,009 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marcato Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Craft Brew Alliance Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $292.97 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $15.09. About 12,544 shares traded. Craft Brew Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:BREW) has declined 19.02% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.02% the S&P500.

More notable recent Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “KBL Merger Corp Acquires Cannabis-Focused Biotech Company – Benzinga” on July 28, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Johnson & Johnson Wins New Trial In Talc Case – Benzinga” published on July 10, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Next courtroom battle for Johnson & Johnson – Seeking Alpha” on July 21, 2019. More interesting news about Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “The Good News And Bad News About Johnson & Johnson’s Potential $15 Billion Talcum Powder Liabilities – Seeking Alpha” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Johnson & Johnson’s Stock May Be Too Cheap In A Low Interest Rate World – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Proffitt & Goodson Inc, which manages about $273.50 million and $396.20M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 19,002 shares to 8,948 shares, valued at $481,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VTI) by 4,339 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 195,679 shares, and cut its stake in Pimco Etf Tr (STPZ).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Eubel Brady Suttman Asset Management invested 5.18% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Endurance Wealth Mgmt reported 34,196 shares stake. West Oak Cap Ltd Com has 1.65% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 18,842 shares. Bluestein R H holds 17,358 shares. Kcm Advisors Limited Com, a California-based fund reported 214,906 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys reported 140,600 shares stake. Cap Guardian Tru invested in 0.03% or 15,221 shares. Security Natl Trust Co reported 37,927 shares. London Of Virginia holds 1.93% or 1.62 million shares. Nordea Invest Mngmt holds 2.54% or 8.71 million shares in its portfolio. Vestor Lc reported 3% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Guinness Asset Mngmt has invested 3.21% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Forest Hill Capital Limited Liability invested in 0.07% or 1,550 shares. D E Shaw And Com has 3.35 million shares. Maple Management invested in 3.31% or 100,694 shares.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $419,040 activity.

More notable recent Craft Brew Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:BREW) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: SRE, ECOL, BREW – Nasdaq” on July 02, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Diageo (DEO) FY19 Earnings Gain, Soft Sales View Hurts Stock – Nasdaq” published on July 26, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “About to Buy Penny Stocks? Look at These 3 Companies First – Nasdaq” on April 30, 2019. More interesting news about Craft Brew Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:BREW) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Craft Brew Alliance to Hold First Quarter 2019 Earnings Call May 9 – Business Wire” published on April 23, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “AB InBev (BUD) Q2 Earnings & Sales Beat, Premiumization Aids – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.62, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 6 investors sold BREW shares while 18 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 21 raised stakes. 6.73 million shares or 0.01% more from 6.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Commercial Bank Of New York Mellon, a New York-based fund reported 47,688 shares. Cannell Cap Lc owns 838,606 shares. Wedge Cap Management L Ltd Partnership Nc holds 109,173 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Aqr Capital Management Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0% in Craft Brew Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:BREW). Arrowstreet Cap Partnership holds 0% of its portfolio in Craft Brew Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:BREW) for 100,262 shares. Twin Tree Mgmt Lp holds 0% or 551 shares. Manatuck Hill Ptnrs Ltd Llc, a Connecticut-based fund reported 72,000 shares. Raymond James Fin Svcs Advsr stated it has 19,692 shares. The United Kingdom-based Gsa Capital Partners Limited Liability Partnership has invested 0.04% in Craft Brew Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:BREW). Victory Cap, a Ohio-based fund reported 19,698 shares. Rhumbline Advisers reported 0% in Craft Brew Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:BREW). Tower Research Limited Liability Com (Trc) owns 975 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. First Manhattan Company holds 79,832 shares. 52,506 are held by Mackay Shields Ltd Liability Co. Glenmede Trust Na holds 0% of its portfolio in Craft Brew Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:BREW) for 83 shares.

Analysts await Craft Brew Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:BREW) to report earnings on August, 7 after the close. They expect $0.16 earnings per share, down 30.43% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.23 per share. BREW’s profit will be $3.11 million for 23.58 P/E if the $0.16 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.19 actual earnings per share reported by Craft Brew Alliance, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -184.21% EPS growth.