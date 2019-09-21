Marcato Capital Management LP Cut Builders Firstsource (BLDR) Stake by $9.90 Million; Fernwood Investment Management Has Decreased Holding in Iron Mountain (IRM) as Stock Declined

Marcato Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Builders Firstsource Inc (BLDR) by 67.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marcato Capital Management Lp sold 618,639 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.72% . The hedge fund held 300,661 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.07 million, down from 919,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marcato Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Builders Firstsource Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.35B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.46% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $20.26. About 778,689 shares traded. Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) has declined 1.77% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.77% the S&P500. Some Historical BLDR News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Builders FirstSource Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BLDR)

Fernwood Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Iron Mountain Inc (IRM) by 61.99% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fernwood Investment Management Llc sold 38,656 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.98% . The institutional investor held 23,706 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $742,000, down from 62,362 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fernwood Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Iron Mountain Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $32. About 2.45M shares traded. Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) has declined 15.75% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.75% the S&P500. Some Historical IRM News: 10/04/2018 – Iron Mountain Introduces Iron Cloud for Video, a Secure and Scalable Cloud-based Solution for Managing Video Content; 30/05/2018 – ASX ALERT-IRON MOUNTAIN ACQUIRES DUTCH EVOSWITCH DATA CENTER BUSINESS-IRM.N; 24/05/2018 – Iron Mountain Declares Dividend of 58.75c; 30/05/2018 – IRON MOUNTAIN INC – EXPECTS TRANSACTION TO RESULT IN MODEST AFFO DILUTION OF APPROXIMATELY 0.5% IN 2018; 26/04/2018 – Iron Mountain 1Q Net $45M; 27/03/2018 – IRON MOUNTAIN AUSTRALIA UPSIZES AUD SYNDICATED LOAN TO AUD341M; 26/04/2018 – Iron Mountain 1Q Adj EPS 24c; 27/03/2018 – IRON MOUNTAIN CLOSES ON USD 700M SYNDICATED TERM LOAN B; 31/05/2018 – CyArk and Iron Mountain Team Up to Preserve Melbourne’s Historic Royal Exhibition Building; 30/05/2018 – INM:IRON MOUNTAIN BUYS DUTCH EVOSWITCH DATA CENTER BUSINESS

Fernwood Investment Management Llc, which manages about $159.22 million and $182.73M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Texas Pac Ld Tr Sub Ctf Prop I T (NYSE:TPL) by 923 shares to 5,602 shares, valued at $4.41M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.58 EPS, up 5.45% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.55 per share. IRM’s profit will be $166.51M for 13.79 P/E if the $0.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.54 actual EPS reported by Iron Mountain Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.41% EPS growth.

Analysts await Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.60 earnings per share, down 10.45% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.67 per share. BLDR’s profit will be $69.57 million for 8.44 P/E if the $0.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual earnings per share reported by Builders FirstSource, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.76% negative EPS growth.

