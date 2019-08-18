Marcato Capital Management LP Boosted Craft Brew Alliance (Call) (BREW) Holding by $1.21 Million; Share Value Rose; Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Has Decreased Its Stake in Waters Corp. (WAT) as Share Value Declined

Marcato Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Craft Brew Alliance Inc (Call) (BREW) by 22.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marcato Capital Management Lp bought 92,991 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.02% . The hedge fund held 500,000 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.99M, up from 407,009 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marcato Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Craft Brew Alliance Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $264.53M market cap company. The stock increased 3.58% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $13.59. About 172,404 shares traded or 67.42% up from the average. Craft Brew Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:BREW) has declined 19.02% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.02% the S&P500. Some Historical BREW News: 07/03/2018 Craft Brew Alliance Reports Record Performance in 2017 and Expects Continued Improvements in 2018; 07/03/2018 – Craft Brew Alliance 4Q EPS 40c; 23/04/2018 – DJ Craft Brew Alliance, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BREW); 09/05/2018 – Craft Brew Alliance 1Q EPS 1c; 09/05/2018 – CRAFT BREW ALLIANCE INC – RECONFIRMED GUIDANCE FOR FULL YEAR; 07/03/2018 – CRAFT BREW ALLIANCE INC – QTRLY SHIPMENTS DECREASED 5.6% OVER THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR; 07/03/2018 – CRAFT BREW ALLIANCE INC SAYS CONFIRMING FINANCIAL GUIDANCE FOR 2018; 25/04/2018 – Craft Brew Alliance Releases 2017 Annual Sustainability Highlights; 07/03/2018 – Craft Brew Alliance Reports Record Performance in 2017 and Expects Continued lmprovements in 2018

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Waters Corp. (WAT) by 4.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc sold 4,876 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.47% . The institutional investor held 115,938 shares of the laboratory analytical instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.18M, down from 120,814 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Waters Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.72 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.62% or $3.28 during the last trading session, reaching $205.54. About 651,798 shares traded or 11.09% up from the average. Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) has risen 9.19% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WAT News: 08/05/2018 – OCP SA OS.UL – CHERRY BLOSSOM VESSEL HAS JUST DEPARTED SOUTH AFRICAN TERRITORIAL WATERS; 14/03/2018 – FinSrvcsMinority: Waters Statement in Opposition to Bill that Forces Regulators to Put Industry Profits over Consumer; 24/04/2018 – WATERS CORP WAT.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $8.19, REV VIEW $2.46 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 18/04/2018 – HouseFinCmteDems: Waters Statement in Response to FEMA’s Affordability Framework for the National Flood Insurance Program; 19/04/2018 – NESTLE CEO: MORE OPTIMISTIC FOR WATERS FOR REMAINDER OF YEAR; 18/04/2018 – Interior Dept: Zinke Signs Secretarial Orders to Increase Recreational Opportunities on Public Lands and Waters; 13/04/2018 – US House of Reps: April 13, 2018 9:01:33 A.M. PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE – The Chair designated Ms. Maxine Waters of CA to lead the; 27/05/2018 – CHINA OPPOSES ‘U.S. PROVOCATION’ IN TERRITORIAL WATERS: XINHUA; 15/05/2018 – OWC Will Support Sustainable Waters Photography Project in Africa; 15/03/2018 – US House of Reps: March 15, 2018 2:08:41 P.M. An amendment, offered by Ms. Waters, Maxine, numbered 1 printed in Part B of

Investors sentiment increased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 22 investors sold WAT shares while 201 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 110 raised stakes. 62.30 million shares or 8.65% less from 68.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Profund Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.03% in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) or 2,583 shares. Commonwealth Comml Bank Of Aus has 0.5% invested in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) for 207,583 shares. Savant Cap Limited Liability Corp reported 1,026 shares stake. Gotham Asset Limited Liability reported 6,778 shares. 2,218 were reported by Veritable Ltd Partnership. Amalgamated Fincl Bank has invested 0.07% in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). Tru Of Vermont stated it has 0.07% in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). Moreover, First Republic Inc has 0% invested in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) for 1,716 shares. Trustmark Natl Bank Trust Department holds 0% in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) or 3 shares. Pub Sector Pension Investment Board has invested 0.01% in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys owns 3,800 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Fil Ltd invested 0% of its portfolio in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). Carroll Assoc holds 0% or 80 shares in its portfolio. Bogle Investment Management LP De owns 54,125 shares. Barrett Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.95% or 56,190 shares.

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $585.75M and $769.75 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Merck (NYSE:MRK) by 17,688 shares to 63,149 shares, valued at $5.25M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Berkshire Hathaway (BRKB) by 1,556 shares in the quarter, for a total of 61,097 shares, and has risen its stake in Bb&T Corp. (NYSE:BBT).

More notable recent Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “When Should You Buy Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT)? – Yahoo Finance” on July 18, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Be Worried About Insider Transactions At Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT)? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 18, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Waters Corporation (NYSE: WAT) Reports First Quarter 2019 Financial Results – Business Wire” on April 23, 2019. More interesting news about Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “6 Underperforming Stocks in Gurus’ Portfolios – Yahoo Finance” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Waters Corporation (NYSE: WAT) Reports Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.62, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 6 investors sold BREW shares while 18 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 21 raised stakes. 6.73 million shares or 0.01% more from 6.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jpmorgan Chase Company has 7,626 shares. 8,121 are held by American Grp Inc. Cannell Limited Co holds 2.85% of its portfolio in Craft Brew Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:BREW) for 838,606 shares. Pnc Services Grp has invested 0% of its portfolio in Craft Brew Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:BREW). Susquehanna Gru Limited Liability Partnership stated it has 254,512 shares. Mackay Shields Lc invested in 52,506 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Arrowstreet Partnership accumulated 100,262 shares. 16,000 are held by Parametric Portfolio Associates Llc. The Germany-based Deutsche Retail Bank Ag has invested 0% in Craft Brew Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:BREW). Blackrock Inc owns 675,642 shares. Glenmede Tru Company Na has invested 0% in Craft Brew Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:BREW). Citadel Advsr accumulated 27,873 shares. 72,000 are owned by Manatuck Hill Ptnrs Lc. Bessemer Grp holds 0% or 15,900 shares in its portfolio. Alliancebernstein Lp reported 0% of its portfolio in Craft Brew Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:BREW).

Marcato Capital Management Lp, which manages about $3.47B and $644.16M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Iac Interactivecorp (NASDAQ:IACI) by 42,742 shares to 939,258 shares, valued at $197.35M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dxc Technology Co (Call) by 150,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 150,000 shares, and cut its stake in Craft Brew Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:BREW).