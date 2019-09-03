Marc Lebaron Obtained 594 Shares of Raven Industries, Inc. (RAVN); Shorts at CHEMISTREE TECHNOLOGY COMMON SHARES (CHMJF) Raised By 200%

CHEMISTREE TECHNOLOGY INC COMMON SHARES (OTCMKTS:CHMJF) had an increase of 200% in short interest. CHMJF’s SI was 10,200 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 200% from 3,400 shares previously. With 142,400 avg volume, 0 days are for CHEMISTREE TECHNOLOGY INC COMMON SHARES (OTCMKTS:CHMJF)’s short sellers to cover CHMJF’s short positions. The stock decreased 13.57% or $0.0234 during the last trading session, reaching $0.1491. About 10,000 shares traded. Chemistree Technology Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHMJF) has 0.00% since September 3, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $29.09. About 68,774 shares traded. Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN) has declined 5.01% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.01% the S&P500. Some Historical RAVN News: 06/03/2018 Raven Establishes Latin America Headquarters in Brazil; 16/03/2018 – Raven Industries Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 17/05/2018 – RAVEN INDUSTRIES 1Q EPS 61C, EST. 49C (2 EST.); 06/03/2018 – Raven Industries Targets 10 % Annualized Earnings Growth Over Long-term; 17/05/2018 – RAVEN INDUSTRIES 1Q REV. $111.1M, EST. $117.0M (2 EST.); 06/03/2018 – Raven Industries 4Q EPS 23c; 01/05/2018 – Raven Industries Renames Subsidiary; 09/05/2018 – Raven Industries and Farmers Edge Establish Agreement to Develop and Deliver Advanced Agronomic Tools; 22/05/2018 – Raven Industries Board Announces Cash Dividend of 13 Cents Payable on July 27, 2018; 06/03/2018 – RAVEN INDUSTRIES 4Q REV. $95.8M, EST. $93.3M

Raven Industries, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides various products to clients in the industrial, agricultural, energy, construction, and aerospace/defense markets worldwide. The company has market cap of $1.05 billion. It operates in three divisions: Applied Technology, Engineered Films, and Aerostar. It has a 27.97 P/E ratio. The Applied Technology segment designs, makes, sells, and services precision agriculture products and information management tools that enable growers to enhance farm yields.

The director of Raven Industries Inc, Marc Lebaron is in the stock market news today. It was stated in a public document filled by Marc Lebaron and submitted to the SEC on September 3, 2019, he acquired 594 shares from the South Dakota-based company worth near $17,489 U.S Dollars. The acquired shares average price was $29.4. Marc Lebaron now holds 25,929 shares of the Firm.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.36, from 1.49 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 12 investors sold Raven Industries, Inc. shares while 48 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 26.18 million shares or 1.77% less from 26.65 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aqr Management Ltd Co reported 0% stake. The Iowa-based Principal Finance Gru has invested 0.01% in Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN). Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas holds 0% or 25,289 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 1,995 shares stake. Charles Schwab Investment holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN) for 277,281 shares. Pinebridge Lp reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN). First Tru Advisors Lp reported 70,474 shares stake. Great West Life Assurance Can owns 49,500 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Citigroup, New York-based fund reported 24,718 shares. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership, New York-based fund reported 45,688 shares. Illinois-based Chicago Equity Prtn Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.04% in Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN). 11,700 are held by Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky. Metropolitan Life Insurance Com New York holds 0% or 12,568 shares. Mckinley Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp Delaware reported 1,460 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt Incorporated, a New York-based fund reported 107 shares.

Since March 28, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $136,408 activity. 500 shares were bought by LeBaron Marc E, worth $17,430 on Tuesday, May 21. The insider PAROD RICK bought 2,600 shares worth $101,530.

Chemistree Technology Inc., an investment company, operates in the cannabis sector in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $4.81 million. The firm was formerly known as Whattozee Networks Inc. and changed its name to Chemistree Technology Inc. in August 2017. It currently has negative earnings.