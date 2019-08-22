Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Upped Its Iron Mtn New (IRM) Position by $860,825; People’s United Financial (PBCT) Position Lifted by Dnb Asset Management As

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Llc increased its stake in Iron Mtn Inc New (IRM) by 6.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Llc bought 24,595 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.98% . The hedge fund held 389,063 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.80 million, up from 364,468 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Iron Mtn Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.08 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $31.63. About 254,522 shares traded. Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) has declined 15.75% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.75% the S&P500. Some Historical IRM News: 26/04/2018 – Iron Mountain 1Q Cont Ops EPS 16c; 27/03/2018 – IRON MOUNTAIN CLOSES ON USD 700M SYNDICATED TERM LOAN B; 27/03/2018 – Iron Mountain Closes on $700M Syndicated Term Loan B Facility; 26/04/2018 – Iron Mountain 1Q Rev $1.04B; 30/05/2018 – INM:IRON MOUNTAIN BUYS DUTCH EVOSWITCH DATA CENTER BUSINESS; 22/03/2018 – IRON MOUNTAIN TO BUY ARTEX FINE ARTS SERVICES; 24/05/2018 – Iron Mountain Declares Second Quarter 2018 Dividend; 26/04/2018 – Iron Mountain Maintains Its 2018 Full-Year Guidance; 30/05/2018 – IRON MOUNTAIN INC – EXPECTS TRANSACTION TO BE ACCRETIVE IN 2019 FOLLOWING INTEGRATION; 26/04/2018 – Iron Mountain 1Q Net $45M

Dnb Asset Management As increased its stake in People’s United Financial Inc (PBCT) by 99.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dnb Asset Management As bought 34,721 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.31% . The institutional investor held 69,730 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.15 billion, up from 35,009 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dnb Asset Management As who had been investing in People’s United Financial Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.78B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $14.51. About 543,610 shares traded. People's United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) has declined 10.52% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.52% the S&P500. Some Historical PBCT News: 19/04/2018 – PEOPLE’S UNITED 1Q NET INTEREST MARGIN 3.05%, EST. 3.07%; 19/04/2018 – PEOPLE’S UNITED BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 17.5C FROM 17.25C, EST. 17.5C; 19/04/2018 – PEOPLE’S UNITED 1Q EPS 30C; 19/04/2018 – People’s United Financial 1Q Net $107.9M; 19/04/2018 – PEOPLE’S UNITED FINANCIAL INC – NET INTEREST INCOME TOTALED $295.8 MLN IN 1Q18 COMPARED TO $292.3 MLN IN 4Q17; 22/03/2018 – PEOPLE’S UNITED FINANCIAL INC PBCT.O : UBS STARTS WITH NEUTRAL RATING: TARGET PRICE $21

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.40, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 28 investors sold IRM shares while 117 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 244.33 million shares or 1.22% less from 247.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Adell Harriman Carpenter invested in 15,500 shares or 0% of the stock. Strs Ohio reported 0.06% stake. Barclays Public Limited Liability Corp has 0.01% invested in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM). Pictet Asset Management reported 713,785 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Clearbridge Invs Ltd accumulated 0% or 900 shares. River Road Asset Management Lc has 1.55% invested in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) for 1.95M shares. Hightower Advsr Lc holds 0.02% or 69,604 shares in its portfolio. Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas holds 0% or 7,538 shares in its portfolio. Dupont Capital Management has invested 0.02% in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM). Gsa Capital Prns Llp reported 21,940 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt accumulated 12,831 shares. Thrivent Fin For Lutherans holds 0% or 34,399 shares in its portfolio. 662 were accumulated by Amica Retiree Tru. Fca Tx invested in 0.1% or 7,200 shares. Moreover, Rampart Inv Mngmt Ltd Co has 0.05% invested in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM).

More notable recent Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “BofAML questions IRM’s ‘bold’ strategy – Seeking Alpha” on July 11, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Iron Mountain Is Yielding 8% And Warrants A ‘Strong Buy’ Rating – Seeking Alpha” published on June 05, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “Fridayâ€™s Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Shopify, Qualcomm, Pinterest, Sprouts, BlackLine, Fortinet, Carbon Black and More – 24/7 Wall St.” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Monopoly Man’s Monthly Strong Buy Pick: Iron Mountain – Seeking Alpha” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Iron Mountain Declares Third Quarter 2019 Dividend – PRNewswire” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.36 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 21 investors sold PBCT shares while 112 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 142 raised stakes. 290.39 million shares or 4.41% more from 278.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gulf Int Bancorporation (Uk) invested in 75,620 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested in 92,946 shares. Argi Inv Service Ltd Liability stated it has 160,509 shares. Guardian Life Insur Of America accumulated 0% or 1,089 shares. Massmutual Fsb Adv reported 2,800 shares. Yhb Inv Advisors stated it has 16,702 shares. Gateway Advisers Lc holds 0% in People's United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) or 14,088 shares. Hanson And Doremus Invest holds 216,114 shares. Stifel holds 0.01% or 237,960 shares in its portfolio. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue stated it has 0.04% in People's United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT). Cwm Ltd Liability Com has invested 0% in People's United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT). 407,179 are owned by M Hldg Securities. Cullen Frost Bankers reported 12 shares. Morgan Stanley invested 0.01% in People's United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT). Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas has invested 0% of its portfolio in People's United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT).

Dnb Asset Management As, which manages about $8774.39 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Consolidated Edison Inc (NYSE:ED) by 1,320 shares to 46,266 shares, valued at $3.92 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc (NYSE:AXL) by 309,494 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.57M shares, and cut its stake in Flex Ltd.

More notable recent People's United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “People’s United Gains Momentum With BSB Acquisition – Seeking Alpha” on December 06, 2018, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “People’s United Bank Leads Expansion of Credit Facility to $50 Million for MVC Capital, Inc. – PRNewswire” published on July 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Be Tempted To Sell People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) Because Of Its P/E Ratio? – Yahoo Finance” on May 08, 2019. More interesting news about People's United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “People’s United Financial (PBCT) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA – Nasdaq” published on May 09, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “People’s United Financial: A Small-Scale Giant In The Banking Industry – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 07, 2019.