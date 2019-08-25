Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Upped Iron Mtn New (IRM) Stake by $860,825 as Valuation Declined; Mitek Sys (MITK) Holder Harvest Management Increased Holding

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Llc increased its stake in Iron Mtn Inc New (IRM) by 6.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Llc bought 24,595 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.98% . The hedge fund held 389,063 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.80M, up from 364,468 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Iron Mtn Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.94B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.61% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $31.14. About 1.81 million shares traded. Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) has declined 15.75% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.75% the S&P500. Some Historical IRM News: 26/04/2018 – Iron Mountain 1Q FFO 49c/Shr; 30/05/2018 – Iron Mountain: Existing EvoSwitch NL Capacity to Generate Annualized Rev of About $30M; 24/05/2018 – Iron Mountain Declares Dividend of 58.75c; 26/04/2018 – Iron Mountain 1Q Net $45M; 26/04/2018 – Iron Mountain 1Q Adj EPS 24c; 10/04/2018 – IRON MOUNTAIN INC – INTRODUCES IRON CLOUD FOR VIDEO; 30/05/2018 – Iron Mountain Sees Acquisition Accretive in 2019 Following Integration; 31/05/2018 – CyArk and Iron Mountain Team Up to Preserve Melbourne’s Historic Royal Exhibition Building; 27/03/2018 – IRON MOUNTAIN – UNIT ENTERED INTO AGREEMENT TO UPSIZE ITS EXISTING AUD 250 MLN SYNDICATED TERM LOAN B FACILITY; 26/04/2018 – Iron Mountain 1Q Cont Ops EPS 16c

Harvest Management Llc increased its stake in Mitek Sys Inc (MITK) by 480% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvest Management Llc bought 48,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.82% . The hedge fund held 58,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $710,000, up from 10,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvest Management Llc who had been investing in Mitek Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $378.07 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.28% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $9.41. About 226,242 shares traded. Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) has risen 18.82% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MITK News: 01/05/2018 – Mitek 2Q Rev $14.3M; 03/05/2018 – Mitek delivers digital KYC for cryptocurrency broker BTCDirect; 30/05/2018 – Mitek Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/05/2018 – MiTek and OZCO, the Leader of the Ornamental Wood Ties Hardware Category, Launch New “Project Explorer” App; 01/05/2018 – Mitek 2Q Loss/Shr 3c; 01/05/2018 – Mitek Reports Record Second Quarter Revenue, Up 25% Year Over Year Raises Full Year Revenue Guidance; 23/05/2018 – MITEK EXTENDS LEADERSHIP POSITION IN DIGITAL IDENTITY; 08/03/2018 – Mitek’s Mobile Deposit® Processes More Than Two Billion Checks, $1.5 Trillion in Cumulative Check Value; 23/04/2018 – DJ Mitek Systems Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MITK); 30/05/2018 – Mitek Partners with Industry Leader to Improve New Account Opening, Help Businesses Achieve Compliance and Mitigate Fraud Exposure

Investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 8 investors sold MITK shares while 28 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 30 raised stakes. 18.42 million shares or 15.16% more from 15.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Prescott Group Inc Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Co owns 616,225 shares. Manufacturers Life Insurance The holds 0% or 12,280 shares. Oberweis Asset has 0.39% invested in Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK). Invesco Ltd invested 0% of its portfolio in Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK). Metropolitan Life Company Ny has 0.01% invested in Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) for 8,174 shares. Granite Inv Prtn Lc accumulated 0.17% or 243,952 shares. Chevy Chase Trust Holding reported 0% in Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK). Cornercap Counsel owns 0.14% invested in Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) for 83,950 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Lp reported 465,110 shares. Aqr Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Corp accumulated 161,109 shares. Blackrock invested in 0% or 2.09 million shares. Federated Investors Inc Pa holds 0% or 42 shares in its portfolio. Ameritas Ptnrs holds 0% of its portfolio in Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) for 2,294 shares. Credit Suisse Ag has 0.01% invested in Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK). Lyon Street Cap Limited accumulated 40,884 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.40, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 28 investors sold IRM shares while 117 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 244.33 million shares or 1.22% less from 247.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Woodstock holds 0.16% or 25,857 shares in its portfolio. Axa owns 0.09% invested in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) for 665,100 shares. Mariner Ltd Liability Co holds 5,912 shares. Andra Ap holds 0.16% or 158,500 shares. Moreover, Fifth Third Commercial Bank has 0% invested in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM). Teacher Retirement System Of Texas stated it has 0% in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM). Bessemer Grp Inc holds 0% or 2,512 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement holds 366,896 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Carroll Fincl Associate owns 0% invested in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) for 704 shares. Voya Management Lc owns 127,945 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. 265 were reported by Huntington Financial Bank. Raymond James And Associate holds 0.11% or 2.09 million shares in its portfolio. Lombard Odier Asset Management (Switzerland) holds 7,825 shares. Jane Street Group Ltd Company stated it has 0% in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM). Northeast Inv Mngmt has invested 0.02% in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM).

