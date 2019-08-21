Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Stake In Iron Mtn New (IRM) Was Boosted; Pembroke Management LTD Lowered Its Tucows (TCX) Position as Valuation Declined

Pembroke Management Ltd decreased its stake in Tucows (TCX) by 32.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pembroke Management Ltd sold 125,525 shares as the company’s stock declined 43.43% . The institutional investor held 261,409 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.69 million, down from 386,934 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pembroke Management Ltd who had been investing in Tucows for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $537.97 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $50.45. About 39,098 shares traded. Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX) has declined 17.63% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.63% the S&P500. Some Historical TCX News: 09/05/2018 – Tucows 1Q EPS 35c; 16/03/2018 Tucows Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – TUCOWS INC TC.TO – QTRLY NET REVENUE $95.79 MLN VS $69.57 MLN; 23/04/2018 – Tucows Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – Steamboat Capital Partners LLC Exits Position in Tucows; 15/05/2018 – Caption Management Buys New 1% Position in Tucows; 30/04/2018 – Ting Internet to bring gigabit fiber Internet to Fuquay-Varina, NC; 09/05/2018 – TUCOWS INC TC.TO – QTRLY BASIC NET EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE $0.35; 24/04/2018 – Tucows Short-Interest Ratio Rises 25% to 47 Days; 09/05/2018 – Tucows 1Q Rev $95.8M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 5 investors sold TCX shares while 27 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 26 raised stakes. 6.11 million shares or 0.64% less from 6.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Barclays Public Ltd Company holds 0% of its portfolio in Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX) for 15,254 shares. Millennium Lc has 0% invested in Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX). Signaturefd Limited Liability has invested 0% in Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX). Alliancebernstein Lp has 10,900 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) owns 499 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Communication, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 250 shares. Bessemer Grp owns 29,000 shares. Deutsche Fincl Bank Ag has 40,609 shares. Fifth Third Bankshares holds 0% in Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX) or 34 shares. 450,020 were reported by Fmr Limited. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems owns 0% invested in Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX) for 6,749 shares. 183,307 were reported by State Street. National Bank & Trust Of New York Mellon holds 29,115 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Citigroup Incorporated invested in 2,628 shares. Fincl Bank Of America De has 0% invested in Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX) for 5,049 shares.

Pembroke Management Ltd, which manages about $2.77B and $924.72 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hms Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:HMSY) by 49,688 shares to 898,265 shares, valued at $26.60M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Trex Co Inc (NYSE:TREX) by 8,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 187,100 shares, and has risen its stake in Woodward Inc (NASDAQ:WWD).