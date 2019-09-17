Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Stake in General Electric Co (GE) Decreased as Market Valuation Rose; Urban Outfitters (URBN) Shareholder First Quadrant LP Increased Position

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Llc decreased its stake in General Electric Co (GE) by 10.47% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Llc sold 38,751 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The hedge fund held 331,526 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.48M, down from 370,277 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in General Electric Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $81.86 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $9.38. About 44.98M shares traded. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 17.39% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 18/03/2018 – GE deploys wind power to rebuild earnings; 02/04/2018 – Veritas Capital plans to acquire a health-care technology unit from General Electric; 27/04/2018 – No read-across to Airbus from Rolls engine problems on Boeing 787s -Airbus CFO; 15/05/2018 – GE GETS AGP ORDERS WITH SAUDI CEMENT, DUBAI ELECTRICITY & POWER; 16/03/2018 – HK Bourse: Announcement From Tian Ge Interactive Holdings Ltd; 20/04/2018 – General Electric 1Q Adjusted Industrial Free Cash Flows Negative $1.68B; 14/03/2018 – GE AVIATION CEO: WON’T OFFER GEARED ENGINE FOR NEW BOEING PLANE; 05/03/2018 – GE Sees Durability Fix for New Jet Engine in Second Quarter; 15/03/2018 – General Electric’s Aviation division has put its new GE9X engine into the sky for the first time; 20/04/2018 – Baker Hughes GE 1Q EPS 17c

First Quadrant LP increased its stake in Urban Outfitters Inc (URBN) by 807.61% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Quadrant LP bought 22,169 shares as the company's stock declined 19.83% . The institutional investor held 24,914 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $567,000, up from 2,745 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Quadrant LP who had been investing in Urban Outfitters Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.51 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.78% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $25.74. About 2.79 million shares traded. Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) has declined 45.82% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.82% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.03, from 0.95 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 39 investors sold URBN shares while 79 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 59 raised stakes. 68.45 million shares or 6.61% less from 73.29 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hrt Finance Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.03% in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN). Assetmark, California-based fund reported 100 shares. 75,284 were reported by Hsbc Public Ltd Co. Csat Invest Advisory Lp stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN). Architects has 0% invested in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN). Wisconsin-based Skylands Cap Llc has invested 1.11% in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN). Advisory Svcs Network Limited Company invested in 0% or 747 shares. Manatuck Hill Prns Limited Liability Company stated it has 30,000 shares or 0.32% of all its holdings. 44,125 were accumulated by Price T Rowe Md. Moreover, Hightower Limited Liability has 0% invested in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN). Farmers Merchants Invs has 0% invested in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) for 217 shares. 1492 Mngmt Limited Liability Com holds 19,608 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund reported 46,540 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Paloma Prtnrs stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN). Stifel Fincl Corp has invested 0.01% in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN).

First Quadrant L P, which manages about $16.82 billion and $1.44 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Skechers Usa Inc Cl A (NYSE:SKX) by 41,283 shares to 414 shares, valued at $13,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 1,952 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 30,286 shares, and cut its stake in Micron Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MU).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.63 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.71 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 65 investors sold GE shares while 599 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 5.00 billion shares or 2.64% more from 4.87 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Farmers State Bank holds 52,987 shares or 0.29% of its portfolio. Regent Management owns 14,886 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Amica Retiree Medical holds 14,379 shares. Massachusetts-based Nichols And Pratt Advisers Llp Ma has invested 0.33% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Van Hulzen Asset Management Limited Liability Corp stated it has 869,058 shares or 1.99% of all its holdings. Reilly Financial Advsr Limited stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). 118,542 are owned by Cleararc. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board has invested 0.22% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Rnc Management Ltd Company reported 0.01% stake. Aull Monroe Mgmt has 73,442 shares. 127,503 are owned by Rothschild Investment Il. 41,888 were accumulated by Alpha Cubed Investments Llc. Adell Harriman And Carpenter reported 0% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Daiwa Securities Grp reported 446,798 shares. 45,719 were accumulated by Joel Isaacson And Lc.

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Llc, which manages about $510.43M and $578.79 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vodafone Group Plc New (NASDAQ:VOD) by 19,900 shares to 372,962 shares, valued at $6.09 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc by 11,266 shares in the quarter, for a total of 258,756 shares, and has risen its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Since May 23, 2019, it had 7 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $5.01 million activity. 55,248 shares valued at $498,337 were bought by HORTON THOMAS W on Monday, August 12. $88,300 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) was bought by Timko Thomas S on Monday, August 19. Shares for $97,500 were bought by LAVIZZO-MOUREY RISA J on Thursday, May 23. Another trade for 331,684 shares valued at $3.00M was bought by CULP H LAWRENCE JR. Strazik Scott bought $279,036 worth of stock. The insider Cox L Kevin bought 105,600 shares worth $994,752.

Analysts await General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.13 EPS, down 7.14% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.14 per share. GE’s profit will be $1.13 billion for 18.04 P/E if the $0.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.17 actual EPS reported by General Electric Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.53% negative EPS growth.