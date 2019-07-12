Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Raised Position in Iron Mtn New (IRM); As Eastgroup Ppty Com (EGP) Stock Value Rose, Sg Americas Securities Has Boosted Holding

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Llc increased its stake in Iron Mtn Inc New (IRM) by 6.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Llc bought 24,595 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.83% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 389,063 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.80M, up from 364,468 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Iron Mtn Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.95B market cap company. The stock increased 0.94% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $29.95. About 2.15M shares traded. Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) has declined 4.63% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.06% the S&P500. Some Historical IRM News: 22/03/2018 – IRON MOUNTAIN TO BUY ARTEX FINE ARTS SERVICES; 27/03/2018 – IRON MOUNTAIN CLOSES ON USD 700 MILLION SYNDICATED TERM LOAN B FACILITY, AND IRON MOUNTAIN AUSTRALIA UPSIZES AUD SYNDICATED TERM LOAN B FACILITY TO AUD 341 MILLION; 26/04/2018 – Iron Mountain 1Q Net $45M; 30/05/2018 – ASX ALERT-IRON MOUNTAIN ACQUIRES DUTCH EVOSWITCH DATA CENTER BUSINESS-IRM.N; 22/03/2018 – Iron Mountain To Acquire Artex Fine Arts Services; 27/03/2018 – Iron Mountain Australia Boosts Syndicated Term Loan B Facility to A$341M; 30/05/2018 – IRON MOUNTAIN INC – EXPECTS TRANSACTION TO RESULT IN MODEST AFFO DILUTION OF APPROXIMATELY 0.5% IN 2018; 08/05/2018 – Group Ten Metals Announces Priority Targets at the Iron Mountain Area of the Stillwater West Project, Including Cobalt Zone; 24/05/2018 – Iron Mountain Declares Second Quarter 2018 Dividend; 26/04/2018 – Iron Mountain Sees 2018 Revenue Growth of 7% to 9%

Sg Americas Securities Llc increased its stake in Eastgroup Ppty Inc Com (EGP) by 263.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sg Americas Securities Llc bought 26,761 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.74% with the market. The institutional investor held 36,928 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.12M, up from 10,167 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sg Americas Securities Llc who had been investing in Eastgroup Ppty Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.37 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $118.78. About 100,961 shares traded. EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) has risen 22.59% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.16% the S&P500. Some Historical EGP News: 24/05/2018 – EastGroup Properties Announces 154th Consecutive Quarterly Cash Dividend; 19/04/2018 – EASTGROUP 1Q FFO/SHR $1.16, EST. $1.10; 14/05/2018 – EASTGROUP PROPERTIES INC EGP.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $96 FROM $91; 19/04/2018 – EASTGROUP PROPERTIES INC EGP.N SEES FY 2018 FFO SHR $4.51 TO $4.61; 19/04/2018 – EastGroup 1Q EPS 83c; 19/04/2018 – EASTGROUP PROPERTIES INC EGP.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $4.51 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 19/04/2018 – EASTGROUP SEES FY FFO/SHR $4.51 TO $4.61, EST. $4.51; 25/05/2018 – EAST GROUP 300376.SZ SAYS SECURITIES REGULATOR TO FINE COMPANY’S OWNER FOR VIOLATION OF SECURITIES REGULATIONS, BUT WILL NOT PUNISH COMPANY; 05/03/2018 EastGroup Properties Announces Presentation At Citi 2018 Global Property CEO Conference; 19/04/2018 – EastGroup 1Q Rev $72.2M

Sg Americas Securities Llc, which manages about $10.86 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cummins Inc Com (NYSE:CMI) by 30,768 shares to 38,508 shares, valued at $6.08 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Unitedhealth Group Inc (Call) by 55,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 113,500 shares, and cut its stake in Citigroup Inc (Put).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.14, from 1.6 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 12 investors sold EGP shares while 71 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 80 raised stakes. 34.09 million shares or 2.65% less from 35.02 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Great West Life Assurance Can stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP). Honeywell Intll Inc has invested 1.26% in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP). Moreover, Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has 0% invested in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) for 29,783 shares. Kempen Capital Mgmt Nv has 8,100 shares. 2,000 were reported by Westwood Mgmt Il. Moreover, Glenmede Tru Communications Na has 0% invested in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP). Pnc Fincl Svcs Group holds 0.01% or 48,845 shares in its portfolio. Kbc Gp Nv invested in 8,706 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Federated Investors Pa invested 0% of its portfolio in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP). Neuberger Berman Grp has invested 0% in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP). Davis Selected Advisers reported 0.02% in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP). Etrade Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 8,778 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Vermont-based Of Vermont has invested 0% in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP). Prudential Fincl Inc invested 0.01% of its portfolio in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP). Raymond James Associate reported 50,025 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.40, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 28 investors sold IRM shares while 117 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 244.33 million shares or 1.22% less from 247.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Commonwealth Bankshares Of Aus has 31,560 shares. United Kingdom-based Royal London Asset Mngmt has invested 0% in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM). Moreover, Quantitative Invest Lc has 0.13% invested in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) for 65,400 shares. Ny State Teachers Retirement, New York-based fund reported 362,283 shares. Ingalls & Snyder Ltd Liability reported 0.15% stake. Amer Research Mgmt invested in 1,308 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Bk holds 0.03% or 255,376 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has 257,773 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Hartford Management holds 0.03% or 32,854 shares. Bessemer Group Inc Inc accumulated 2,512 shares. Ntv Asset Ltd Liability Corp has 0.07% invested in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM). Oakbrook Invs Limited Liability owns 14,360 shares. Van Eck reported 0% of its portfolio in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM). Moreover, Symons Cap Mgmt has 2.46% invested in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) for 161,290 shares. Sigma Planning reported 37,322 shares.