Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Raised Iron Mtn New (IRM) Holding by $860,825; As Summit Midstream Partners LP (SMLP) Share Price Declined, West Family Investments Has Upped Its Stake by $1.35 Million

West Family Investments Inc increased its stake in Summit Midstream Partners Lp (SMLP) by 80.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. West Family Investments Inc bought 150,118 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.15% . The institutional investor held 335,692 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.27M, up from 185,574 at the end of the previous reported quarter. West Family Investments Inc who had been investing in Summit Midstream Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $464.75M market cap company. The stock decreased 13.54% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $5.62. About 974,966 shares traded or 252.92% up from the average. Summit Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:SMLP) has declined 54.04% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 54.04% the S&P500. Some Historical SMLP News: 03/05/2018 – SUMMIT MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – ON TARGET TO DELIVER ON ITS 2018 FINANCIAL GUIDANCE; 03/05/2018 – SUMMIT MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $117.3 MLN VS $135.8 MLN; 03/05/2018 – Summit Midstream Partners 1Q Rev $117.3M; 16/03/2018 – SUMMIT MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – SMLP DOES NOT EXPECT TO BE ADVERSELY IMPACTED BY YESTERDAY’S ANNOUNCEMENT FROM FERC; 16/03/2018 – Summit Midstream Partners Doesn’t Expect to Be Adversely Impacted by FERC Income Tax Announcement; 03/05/2018 – SUMMIT MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP SMLP.N – QTRLY LOSS PER LIMITED PARTNER UNIT $0.18; 16/03/2018 Summit Midstream Partners, LP Responds to FERC Announcement; 20/04/2018 – DJ Summit Midstream Partners LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SMLP); 25/05/2018 – Summit Midstream Partners, LP Announces Series A Preferred Distribution; 03/05/2018 – Summit Midstream Partners 1Q Loss/Shr 18c

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Llc increased its stake in Iron Mtn Inc New (IRM) by 6.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Llc bought 24,595 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.98% . The hedge fund held 389,063 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.80 million, up from 364,468 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Iron Mtn Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.78B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.05% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $30.58. About 2.04M shares traded. Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) has declined 15.75% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.75% the S&P500. Some Historical IRM News: 23/04/2018 – DJ Iron Mountain Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IRM); 27/03/2018 – Iron Mountain Closes on USD 700 Million Syndicated Term Loan B Facility, and Iron Mountain Australia Upsizes AUD Syndicated Ter; 26/04/2018 – Iron Mountain 1Q Rev $1.04B; 26/04/2018 – Iron Mountain 1Q Adj EPS 24c; 24/05/2018 – Iron Mountain Declares Dividend of 58.75c; 27/03/2018 – IRON MOUNTAIN – UNIT ENTERED INTO AGREEMENT TO UPSIZE ITS EXISTING AUD 250 MLN SYNDICATED TERM LOAN B FACILITY; 27/03/2018 – IRON MOUNTAIN AUSTRALIA UPSIZES AUD SYNDICATED LOAN TO AUD341M; 27/03/2018 – Iron Mountain Australia Boosts Syndicated Term Loan B Facility to A$341M; 30/05/2018 – Iron Mountain Buys Dutch EvoSwitch Data-Center Business for $235M; 30/05/2018 – Iron Mountain: Deal Provides 11 Megawatts of Existing Data Center Capacity

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.40, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 28 investors sold IRM shares while 117 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 244.33 million shares or 1.22% less from 247.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nuveen Asset Management Ltd Liability Com, Illinois-based fund reported 1.65 million shares. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands invested in 77,500 shares. Highland Cap Mngmt Limited invested in 0.16% or 58,401 shares. Employees Retirement System Of Texas, Texas-based fund reported 7,538 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt invested in 12,831 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Blackrock reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM). Northern Tru owns 0.03% invested in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) for 3.42M shares. Wells Fargo And Mn accumulated 596,477 shares. Nomura Inc invested in 0.01% or 41,464 shares. Jump Trading Ltd Liability invested in 8,506 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Caxton Lp, New Jersey-based fund reported 14,242 shares. Welch Forbes Limited Liability reported 0.87% of its portfolio in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM). Boston Advisors Limited Liability reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM). Retail Bank Of Mellon holds 3.39M shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Moreover, Focused Wealth Mgmt has 0% invested in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) for 140 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.45, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 12 investors sold SMLP shares while 12 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 19 raised stakes. 27.32 million shares or 4.43% less from 28.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Emory University invested in 0.6% or 87,560 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp invested 0% in Summit Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:SMLP). 1.50M are owned by Advisory. Royal Comml Bank Of Canada holds 25,678 shares. Credit Suisse Ag invested 0% of its portfolio in Summit Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:SMLP). Barclays Public Ltd reported 0% in Summit Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:SMLP). Captrust Financial owns 83 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Spirit Of America Mgmt Ny invested in 154,164 shares. Cbre Clarion Securities Ltd Liability Co holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Summit Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:SMLP) for 70,700 shares. National Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can holds 0% or 190,013 shares in its portfolio. 3.11 million were accumulated by Brookfield Asset Mgmt Incorporated. Gradient Invests Limited Com owns 4,347 shares. Regions Financial Corporation reported 0% in Summit Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:SMLP). Wells Fargo Mn invested in 0% or 93,683 shares. 84,000 were reported by Evergreen Cap Limited Liability Corp.

West Family Investments Inc, which manages about $399.95M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pennantpark Floating Rate Ca (NASDAQ:PFLT) by 127,720 shares to 250,949 shares, valued at $3.22 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

