Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Lowered Starbucks (SBUX) Position; Carmignac Gestion Cut Albemarle (ALB) Position By $61.04 Million

Carmignac Gestion decreased Albemarle Corp (ALB) stake by 90.49% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Carmignac Gestion sold 753,546 shares as Albemarle Corp (ALB)’s stock declined 1.50%. The Carmignac Gestion holds 79,222 shares with $6.50 million value, down from 832,768 last quarter. Albemarle Corp now has $6.13 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.43% or $1.5 during the last trading session, reaching $60.23. About 1.36 million shares traded. Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) has declined 21.06% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.06% the S&P500. Some Historical ALB News: 09/05/2018 – ALBEMARLE CONFIRMS OTHER 2018 GUIDANCE; 21/03/2018 – RPT-Tiny Chilean regulator thrust into global lithium battle; 19/04/2018 – ALBEMARLE DECLARES FORCE MAJEURE DUE TO SHORTAGE OF KEY RAW MAT; 07/05/2018 – East Coast Wings + Grill Signs Deal for new Restaurant in Albemarle, N.C; 24/04/2018 – ALBEMARLE-DUPONT REPORT PACT IN HYDROPROCESSING; 09/05/2018 – ALBEMARLE CORP – SEES 2018 ADJUSTED EPS OF $5.10 – $5.40; 09/05/2018 – ALBEMARLE 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS $1.30, EST. $1.21; 01/05/2018 – Smart Money Flowing into Lithium Market; 10/05/2018 – ALBEMARLE LITHIUM EXPANSION PLAN NOT ABOUT MARKET SHARE GAIN, AIMED AT MEETING LONG-TERM COMMITMENT TO CUSTOMERS – CEO; 06/04/2018 – ANALYSIS-As China ties up global lithium, Asian rivals must bet big on South America

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Llc decreased Starbucks Corp (SBUX) stake by 36.59% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Llc sold 5,800 shares as Starbucks Corp (SBUX)’s stock rose 22.15%. The Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Llc holds 10,050 shares with $747,000 value, down from 15,850 last quarter. Starbucks Corp now has $115.83B valuation. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $96.77. About 4.29 million shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 82.45% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.45% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 14/04/2018 – Philadelphia police investigates arrest of 2 black men in Starbucks; 29/05/2018 – Some of the steps that Starbucks took as part of its anti-racial bias campaign may have been a mistake, according to this former fast-food chief executive; 18/04/2018 – Yale management guru Jeffrey Sonnenfeld said Starbucks’ response to its crisis was “the anti-Mark Zuckerberg, the anti-Sheryl Sandberg.”; 18/04/2018 – CMO Today: Omnicom’s Clients Are Unbundling Digital Buys; Starbucks Shuts Stores For Racial-Bias Training; YouTube Addresses Creators; 19/04/2018 – Black Men Arrested at Starbucks Want to Make Sure `This Situation Doesn’t Happen Again’; 05/03/2018 – Starbucks’ Renting Ways Offer Possible Edge Over Dunkin’ Donuts; 26/04/2018 – SBUX NOT SEEING COMP SALES IMPACT FROM PHILADELPHIA ARRESTS; 08/05/2018 – GOOGLE SAYS HAS BEEN WORKING WITH STARBUCKS, DOORDASH, DOMINO’S, AND OTHER RESTAURANTS FOR ASSISTANT – CONFERENCE; 22/05/2018 – Starbucks’s mobile payments system is so popular in the U.S., it has more users than Apple’s or Google’s New estimates predict that it will stay that way; 23/03/2018 – Starbucks has closed its US pay gap – here are 4 other companies that have done the same

Among 8 analysts covering Albemarle Corp (NYSE:ALB), 5 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 63% are positive. Albemarle Corp has $12800 highest and $6000 lowest target. $92.25’s average target is 53.16% above currents $60.23 stock price. Albemarle Corp had 11 analyst reports since March 18, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Friday, May 10, the company rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of ALB in report on Thursday, August 15 with “Underweight” rating. Nomura maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $7100 target in Friday, August 9 report. The stock has “Buy” rating by SunTrust on Friday, August 9. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Tuesday, July 9 report. The firm has “Buy” rating by Bank of America given on Monday, August 12. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) rating on Friday, April 12. KeyBanc Capital Markets has “Overweight” rating and $110 target. Oppenheimer maintained Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) rating on Friday, August 9. Oppenheimer has “Outperform” rating and $12800 target. The stock of Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) earned “Buy” rating by Jefferies on Monday, March 18. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, March 29 by Buckingham Research.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.38, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold ALB shares while 142 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 158 raised stakes. 92.10 million shares or 4.78% less from 96.72 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Germany-based Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi has invested 0.19% in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB). 3,195 were reported by Boston Private Wealth Lc. Swiss National Bank owns 354,906 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj has invested 0.22% of its portfolio in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB). Bb&T Limited Liability Company, a Virginia-based fund reported 4,639 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Bv reported 240,290 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Kames Capital Public Ltd Co reported 477,840 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh holds 0.03% or 4,282 shares in its portfolio. Florida-based Harvey Capital Management has invested 0.54% in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB). Principal Fin Grp Inc Inc has invested 0.13% of its portfolio in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB). Jennison Limited Liability Com has invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB). Van Eck Assoc Corporation accumulated 0% or 2,655 shares. Metropolitan Life Ins Co holds 0.05% or 110,391 shares in its portfolio. Plancorp Limited Liability Company holds 4,670 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. 49,110 were reported by Motco.

Carmignac Gestion increased Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) stake by 197,289 shares to 1.17 million valued at $337.05M in 2019Q1. It also upped Spotify Technology Sa stake by 14,490 shares and now owns 1.01 million shares. Jd.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD) was raised too.

Since May 13, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $70,850 activity. $70,850 worth of Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) was bought by Marlow DeeAnne J.

Analysts await Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $1.63 earnings per share, up 24.43% or $0.32 from last year’s $1.31 per share. ALB’s profit will be $166.00 million for 9.24 P/E if the $1.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.55 actual earnings per share reported by Albemarle Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.16% EPS growth.

Among 17 analysts covering Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 10 Hold. Therefore 41% are positive. Starbucks has $11000 highest and $65 lowest target. $90.18’s average target is -6.81% below currents $96.77 stock price. Starbucks had 27 analyst reports since March 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital maintained Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) rating on Friday, April 26. Barclays Capital has “Equal-Weight” rating and $7500 target. The stock of Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, April 26 by Bank of America. The company was maintained on Friday, April 26 by Stephens. Wedbush maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $7500 target in Friday, April 26 report. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Monday, July 29 by JP Morgan. UBS downgraded it to “Neutral” rating and $78 target in Monday, April 8 report. The stock has “Neutral” rating by UBS on Monday, July 29. On Thursday, July 11 the stock rating was maintained by Oppenheimer with “Outperform”. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Monday, June 10 by Piper Jaffray. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Friday, July 26 by KeyBanc Capital Markets.

Analysts await Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.70 earnings per share, up 12.90% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.62 per share. SBUX’s profit will be $837.90M for 34.56 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual earnings per share reported by Starbucks Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.26% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold SBUX shares while 472 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 375 raised stakes. 825.46 million shares or 7.36% less from 891.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt System invested 0.09% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Td Mngmt Limited Company has 0% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). White Pine Invest holds 64,337 shares or 2.39% of its portfolio. Citadel Advisors Limited Liability Company owns 272,527 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0.34% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). 8,783 are held by American Natl Bank. Barr E S And invested 0.02% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Ny State Teachers Retirement Sys reported 2.01M shares. Bluecrest Capital Mgmt Limited holds 0.02% or 8,186 shares. Of Toledo Na Oh reported 23,296 shares stake. Finemark Bancshares And holds 0.33% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) or 76,396 shares. Baldwin Inv Mgmt Ltd Llc reported 29,600 shares. Pinnacle Fincl Partners has invested 0.02% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). The Missouri-based Atwood And Palmer has invested 0% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Suntrust Banks reported 233,183 shares.

