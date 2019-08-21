Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Lowered Its Vodafone Group Plc New (VOD) Stake as Shares Declined; Trust Company Of Toledo Na Has Lowered Holding in Phillips 66 (PSX) by $435,575 as Market Value Rose

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Llc decreased its stake in Vodafone Group Plc New (VOD) by 6.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Llc sold 26,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.74% . The hedge fund held 353,062 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.42M, down from 379,462 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Vodafone Group Plc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.88 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.56% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $18.21. About 2.38 million shares traded. Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) has declined 27.20% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.20% the S&P500. Some Historical VOD News: 05/04/2018 – Ofcom: Vodafone Won 50 MHz of 3.4 GHz Spectrum for GBP378.2 Mln; 15/05/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC VOD.L – VODAFONE INDIA SERVICE REVENUE DOWN 18.7%*, EBITDA DOWN 34.5%*; MERGER WITH IDEA CELLULAR EXPECTED TO CLOSE IN JUNE; 09/05/2018 – TELEFONICA DEUTSCHLAND O2Dn.DE CEO: VODAFONE-LIBERTY DEAL WOULD CREATE MONOPOLY IN GERMAN CABLE DISTRIBUTION; 09/05/2018 – Vodafone Group to Buy European Assetsfrom Liberty Global; 15/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Dialing in a new era – Vodafone CEO to step down; 12/04/2018 – UK’S OFCOM – COS LIKELY TO PURCHASE DARK FIBRE (TALKTALK, THREE, VODAFONE) SAID SERVICE AT HIGHER BANDWIDTHS WOULD BE SIGNIFICANTLY MORE USEFUL TO THEM; 24/05/2018 – VODAFONE – REPURCHASE PRICE FOR NOTES WAS 100% PLUS ACCRUED AND UNPAID INTEREST ON NOTES UP TO, BUT EXCLUDING, REPURCHASE DATE; 02/05/2018 – ITV: TalkTalk, Vodafone and Virgin Mobile poor performers in customer service; 22/03/2018 – VODAFONE – ONLY UPON COMPLETION OF MERGER BETWEEN VODAFONE INDIA, IDEA CELLULAR TWO BUSINESSES WILL CEASE TO OPERATE AS DISTINCT AND COMPETING ENTITIES; 09/05/2018 – UPC Holding BV (“UPC Holding”), UPCB Finance IV Limited (“UPCB lV”) and UPCB Finance Vll Limited (“UPCB Vll”) announce agreement to sell certain assets to Vodafone Group plc (“Vodafone”)

Trust Company Of Toledo Na decreased its stake in Phillips 66 (PSX) by 45.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trust Company Of Toledo Na sold 4,585 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.67% . The institutional investor held 5,493 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $523,000, down from 10,078 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trust Company Of Toledo Na who had been investing in Phillips 66 for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.54 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $99.3. About 1.85 million shares traded. Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has declined 16.04% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.04% the S&P500. Some Historical PSX News: 16/05/2018 – Phillips 66 Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 25/05/2018 – Subtropical storm Alberto’s landfall expected early next week; 06/04/2018 – Phillips 66 JV Borger refinery restarting from plantwide overhaul; 22/03/2018 – CENOVUS ENERGY INC CVE.TO – IN ONGOING DISCUSSIONS WITH RAIL PROVIDERS TO RESOLVE A SHORTAGE OF LOCOMOTIVE HAULING CAPACITY; 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66: Midstream 1Q Net Income $233 Million; 09/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 JV BORGER TEXAS REFINERY CONTINUING TO RESTART UNITS AFTER OVERHAUL; 11/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 BORGER REFINERY MAY RESTART GASOLINE UNITS, HYDROTREATER EARLY NEXT WEEK; 27/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 GARLAND: DON’T HOLD A LOT OF HOPE FOR RINS REFORM

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Llc, which manages about $510.43M and $562.09M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Iron Mtn Inc New (NYSE:IRM) by 24,595 shares to 389,063 shares, valued at $13.80M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold PSX shares while 350 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 358 raised stakes. 305.73 million shares or 2.08% less from 312.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Apriem accumulated 2,406 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Bridgecreek Invest Management Lc has 1.27% invested in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) for 62,990 shares. Amg Trust Bancorp holds 9,012 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Bluemountain Management Limited Liability Com reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Veritable Lp holds 62,352 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Waddell & Reed has 433,881 shares. Price T Rowe Associates Inc Md owns 0.02% invested in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) for 1.19 million shares. Johnson Invest Counsel Inc accumulated 66,040 shares. St Germain D J holds 2,287 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Glenmede Company Na has invested 0.05% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Art Advsr Ltd Liability has invested 0.47% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Field Main Bankshares owns 122 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Virtu Fincl stated it has 0.03% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Carnegie Asset Management has 0.73% invested in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Winslow Evans Crocker reported 4,186 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings.

Since May 28, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $165,816 activity.

Analysts await Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $2.33 earnings per share, down 24.84% or $0.77 from last year’s $3.1 per share. PSX’s profit will be $1.05B for 10.65 P/E if the $2.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.02 actual earnings per share reported by Phillips 66 for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.85% negative EPS growth.