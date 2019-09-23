Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Lowered Its Toyota Motor (TM) Stake as Shares Rose; Matrix Capital Management Company LP Continues to Hold Position in Facebook (FB)

Matrix Capital Management Company Lp increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 16.49% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Matrix Capital Management Company Lp bought 148,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The hedge fund held 1.05M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $202.34M, up from 900,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company Lp who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $541.86 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $189.93. About 20.36M shares traded or 43.88% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 07/03/2018 – HUNGARY’S LAZAR SAYS FACEBOOK DELETED HIS ANTI-IMMIGRANT VIDEO; 27/03/2018 – Facebook’s Reed on Data Privacy, MLB Partnership (Video); 12/03/2018 – Facebook to Stream Gfinity E-Sports Series Online Through 2018; 23/04/2018 – DOUBLELINE’S GUNDLACH SAYS GO LONG XOP, SHORT FACEBOOK; 05/03/2018 – Facebook’s top ad exec sends a video to advertisers about fake news and other issues; 26/03/2018 – State Attorneys General Join Letter to Facebook Voicing Concern Over User Data; 28/03/2018 – Gene Munster: Facebook stock could be ‘stuck in the mud’ for up to a year; 27/03/2018 – Meet the Lebanese billionaire behind the new Facebook alternative social app Vero; 04/04/2018 – Joe Weisenthal: BREAKING: *FACEBOOK SAYS UP TO 87M PEOPLE AFFECTED BY CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA; 11/04/2018 – Facebook saw its best one-day gain in nearly two years Tuesday on positive investor reaction to Zuckerberg’s Senate appearance

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Llc decreased its stake in Toyota Motor Corp (TM) by 60% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Llc sold 3,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.99% . The hedge fund held 2,000 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $248,000, down from 5,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Toyota Motor Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $194.77B market cap company. The stock increased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $136.56. About 101,678 shares traded. Toyota Motor Corporation (NYSE:TM) has declined 4.39% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.39% the S&P500. Some Historical TM News: 09/05/2018 – Toyota Motor FY Net Y2.49T Vs Net Y1.83T; 23/05/2018 – Trump mulling probe of auto imports on national security grounds; 03/05/2018 – TOYOTA FACILITY TO DEVELOP AUTOMATED VEHICLE TECHNOLOGY; 28/03/2018 – SUZUKI, TOYOTA PLAN TO RELEASE JOINTLY DEVELOPED ELECTRIC VEHICLES IN INDIA AROUND 2020 – NIKKEI; 22/05/2018 – Uber pulls up in Japan with taxi-hailing service; 11/05/2018 – Toyota Ally Mazda Names New CEO to Lead Revival With U.S. Focus; 19/03/2018 – 10CD: Toyota Mtr Fin(Nthld: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 29/03/2018 – Toyota, Suzuki agree to produce cars for each other in India; 09/05/2018 – Toyota Motor FY EPS Y842.00 Vs EPS Y605.47; 14/05/2018 – Outsell and DSplus’s Toyota CH-R Launch Campaign Honored With Coveted Industry Awards

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Llc, which manages about $510.43 million and $578.79 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Eaton Vance Flting Rate Inc (EFT) by 26,990 shares to 494,269 shares, valued at $6.66M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VWO) by 8,560 shares in the quarter, for a total of 404,388 shares, and has risen its stake in Eog Res Inc (NYSE:EOG).

Analysts await Toyota Motor Corporation (NYSE:TM) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $3.45 EPS, down 3.90% or $0.14 from last year’s $3.59 per share. TM’s profit will be $4.92 billion for 9.90 P/E if the $3.45 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.32 actual EPS reported by Toyota Motor Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.14% negative EPS growth.

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $4.05 million activity.

