Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Lowered Holding in General Electric Co (GE) by $387,510 as Stock Price Rose; Cognizant Technology Solutio (CTSH) Shareholder Duncker Streett & Company Has Lowered Its Stake by $1.09 Million as Market Value Declined

Duncker Streett & Company Inc decreased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutio (CTSH) by 79.05% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Duncker Streett & Company Inc sold 17,368 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.75% . The institutional investor held 4,602 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $292,000, down from 21,970 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Duncker Streett & Company Inc who had been investing in Cognizant Technology Solutio for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $35.45 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $64.18. About 1.19 million shares traded. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has declined 19.34% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.34% the S&P500. Some Historical CTSH News: 15/05/2018 – CEO D’Souza Gifts 325 Of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp; 12/03/2018 – Cognizant Acquisition of Bolder Healthcare Solutions Expected to Close in 2; 07/05/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS CORP CTSH.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $16.05 BLN TO $16.3 BLN; 27/03/2018 – The Hindu: I-T dept freezes bank accounts of Cognizant; 01/05/2018 – Cognizant Launches U.S. Foundation to Empower Digital Education and Skills Training Initiatives Across the United States; 22/03/2018 – Accenture has spent more than $3 billion over the last three, years nearly half of it in fiscal 2017 on some 70 acquisitions, to boost its digital and cloud services in order to compete better with Cognizant and IBM; 29/05/2018 – Cognizant Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 14/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Commences Investigation on Behalf of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation Investors (CTSH); 07/05/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS CORP CTSH.O SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR AT LEAST $4.47; 27/03/2018 – COGNIZANT – CO’S BUSINESS OPS, ASSOCIATES AND WORK WITH CLIENTS NOT IMPACTED BY ACTIONS RECENTLY ATTEMPTED BY INDIAN IT DEPARTMENT

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Llc decreased its stake in General Electric Co (GE) by 10.47% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Llc sold 38,751 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The hedge fund held 331,526 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.48 million, down from 370,277 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in General Electric Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $82.08 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $9.4. About 32.88M shares traded. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 17.39% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 09/05/2018 – GE RENEWABLE ENERGY – WILL PROVIDE 6 OF ITS 3.6-137 TURBINES TO BE INSTALLED AT 2 WIND SITES IN SOUTHERN CHILE; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC INTO A DEFINITIVE PACT TO COMBINE W/ GE TRANSPORTATION; 11/04/2018 – GE FRENCH UNIONS CALL FOR NEW EMPLOYMENT AGREEMENT W/ GOVT: AFP; 19/03/2018 – Tian Ge Interactive Holdings Goes Below 50D-MA: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – GE reported first-quarter earnings which exceeded expectations, while revenue fell short; 07/03/2018 – GE: REPORTS OF NEGATIVE IMPACT ON GE’S COSTS `UNGROUNDED’; 13/04/2018 – GE publishes restated earnings for 2016 and 2017; 11/04/2018 – GE SIGNED A LARGE SUPPLY AGREEMENT FOR JENBACHER GAS ENGINES IN RUSSIA; 22/03/2018 – 91SL: GE CAPITAL EUROPEAN FUNDING: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 26/03/2018 – GE’s Baker Hughes expects lower margins in turbomachinery business

Since May 23, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $1.16 million activity.

Duncker Streett & Company Inc, which manages about $337.79M and $445.59 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 1,059 shares to 10,841 shares, valued at $3.95 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Centene Corp Del (NYSE:CNC) by 27,780 shares in the quarter, for a total of 31,380 shares, and has risen its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH).

Analysts await Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.05 earnings per share, down 4.55% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.1 per share. CTSH’s profit will be $579.90 million for 15.28 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.94 actual earnings per share reported by Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.70% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.62 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.77, from 1.39 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 94 investors sold CTSH shares while 337 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 210 raised stakes. 485.65 million shares or 0.54% more from 483.05 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Alta Cap Mgmt Limited Company holds 2.52% or 711,249 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Winslow Evans & Crocker has 0.16% invested in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Rafferty Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Com has invested 0.04% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Bb&T holds 53,695 shares. Waverton Investment Ltd reported 0.04% stake. Polaris Greystone Financial Grp Ltd holds 0.2% or 40,296 shares in its portfolio. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc stated it has 2.35M shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Stack Financial Management Incorporated, Montana-based fund reported 188,120 shares. Prudential Public Ltd Com has invested 0.41% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Van Eck Associates Corporation reported 0.01% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Tortoise Llc reported 160 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Putnam Limited Company has 91,329 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Linscomb And Williams reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Harding Loevner LP has 0.63% invested in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) for 2.16M shares. Federated Investors Pa invested in 0% or 9,786 shares.

More notable recent Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (CTSH) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 21, 2019 – Nasdaq” on August 20, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Cognizant (CTSH) Q3 Earnings Surpass Estimates – Nasdaq” published on October 30, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “UBS turns bearish after Cognizant call – Seeking Alpha” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “MG Motor India Teams with Cognizant to Create Omnichannel Digital Customer Experience for India’s First ‘Connected Internet Car’ – PRNewswire” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross – CTSH – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 01, 2019.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 7 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $5.01 million activity. 34,836 shares valued at $279,036 were bought by Strazik Scott on Thursday, August 15. On Tuesday, August 13 Cox L Kevin bought $994,752 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) or 105,600 shares. Seidman Leslie had bought 6,500 shares worth $50,700 on Friday, August 23. The insider CULP H LAWRENCE JR bought 331,684 shares worth $3.00 million. $97,500 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) shares were bought by LAVIZZO-MOUREY RISA J. HORTON THOMAS W bought 55,248 shares worth $498,337.

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Llc, which manages about $510.43M and $578.79M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Eog Res Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 6,385 shares to 75,070 shares, valued at $6.99M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2,110 shares in the quarter, for a total of 98,937 shares, and has risen its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM).

More notable recent General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “General Electric Rises 3% – Yahoo Finance” on September 09, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “GE’s France chief under investigation – Seeking Alpha” published on September 10, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Another GE wind turbine collapses in Brazil – Seeking Alpha” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Read This Before Buying Baker Hughes, a GE company (NYSE:BHGE) For Its Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on August 21, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “If You Liked General Electric Stock Before, You Should Love It Now – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 09, 2019.