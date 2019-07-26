Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Lowered By $475,200 Its Vodafone Group Plc New (VOD) Position; Vaughan Nelson Investment Management LP Has Raised By $5.17 Million Its Cdw (CDW) Position

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management Lp increased Cdw Corp (CDW) stake by 41.47% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management Lp acquired 53,900 shares as Cdw Corp (CDW)’s stock rose 12.30%. The Vaughan Nelson Investment Management Lp holds 183,875 shares with $17.72 million value, up from 129,975 last quarter. Cdw Corp now has $16.71B valuation. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $114.44. About 344,346 shares traded. CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW) has risen 32.88% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.45% the S&P500.

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Llc decreased Vodafone Group Plc New (VOD) stake by 6.96% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Llc sold 26,400 shares as Vodafone Group Plc New (VOD)’s stock declined 10.43%. The Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Llc holds 353,062 shares with $6.42 million value, down from 379,462 last quarter. Vodafone Group Plc New now has $48.89 billion valuation. The stock increased 11.42% or $1.87 during the last trading session, reaching $18.25. About 10.34 million shares traded or 143.91% up from the average. Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) has declined 43.39% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 47.82% the S&P500. Some Historical VOD News: 15/05/2018 – Vodafone chief executive Vittorio Colao to stand down; 28/04/2018 – India’s ldea Cellular posts 6th straight quarterly loss; 27/04/2018 – REG-Anoto establishes new agreements with Vodafone and Welsh Ambulance; 15/05/2018 – VODAFONE’S VOD.L COLAO SAYS CHAPTER VODAFONE STARTING TO WRITE IS NEW, WILL TAKE FIVE YEARS TO BE WRITTEN; 27/03/2018 – FITCH: GREEK TELECOM CONSOLIDATION COULD SPUR MARKET CONVERGENCE; 08/03/2018 – INDIA TELECOMS: DEUTSCHE BANK SAYS NEW GOVERNMENT POLICY ON SPECTRUM BENEFITS IDEA/VODAFONE MERGECO MOST; 09/05/2018 – UNITED INTERNET: VODAFONE-LIBERTY DEAL SHOULDN’T BE CLEARED; 13/04/2018 – ITALY’S OPEN FIBER SAYS HAS EXTENDED ULTRABROADBAND ACCORD WITH VODAFONE TO COVER 271 ITALIAN CITIES; 09/05/2018 – Vodafone challenges Deutsche Telekom with $21.8 bln Liberty deal; 25/04/2018 – MERGER OF BHARTI INFRATEL AND INDUS TOWERS

Among 2 analysts covering Vodafone Group (NASDAQ:VOD), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Vodafone Group had 10 analyst reports since February 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Wednesday, February 6 the stock rating was upgraded by Bank of America to “Buy”. Argus Research maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, March 13 report.

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 5 sales for $5.92 million activity. ALESIO STEVEN W sold $1.79 million worth of CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW) on Friday, February 8. Another trade for 14,900 shares valued at $1.38 million was sold by CORLEY CHRISTINA M. The insider ECKROTE DOUGLAS E sold $894,930. ROTHER CHRISTINA V. sold $360,800 worth of CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW) on Monday, February 11. Shares for $1.49 million were sold by Richards Thomas E on Tuesday, February 12.

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management Lp decreased Continental Resources Inc (NYSE:CLR) stake by 325,800 shares to 456,565 valued at $20.44 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Markel Corp (NYSE:MKL) stake by 18,850 shares and now owns 4,690 shares. Eversource Energy was reduced too.

Among 4 analysts covering CDW (NASDAQ:CDW), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. CDW had 11 analyst reports since March 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, April 17 by Stifel Nicolaus. The firm has “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank given on Tuesday, June 11.