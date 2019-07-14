Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Lifted Its Holding in Iron Mtn New (IRM) by $860,825; Moody’s (MCO) Shareholder Veritas Investment Management Llp Has Lowered Its Position

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Llc increased its stake in Iron Mtn Inc New (IRM) by 6.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Llc bought 24,595 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.83% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 389,063 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.80 million, up from 364,468 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Iron Mtn Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.66B market cap company. The stock increased 1.69% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $30.17. About 3.91 million shares traded or 28.28% up from the average. Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) has declined 4.63% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.06% the S&P500. Some Historical IRM News: 30/05/2018 – IRON MOUNTAIN BUYS DUTCH EVOSWITCH DATA CENTER BUSINESS FOR; 26/04/2018 – Iron Mountain 1Q FFO 49c/Shr; 31/05/2018 – CyArk and Iron Mountain Team Up to Preserve Melbourne’s Historic Royal Exhibition Building; 24/05/2018 – Iron Mountain Declares Dividend of 58.75c; 26/04/2018 – Iron Mountain Maintains Its 2018 Full-Year Guidance; 30/05/2018 – S&PGR Revises Iron Mountain Otlk To Neg Frm Stbl; Rtgs Affmd; 30/05/2018 – Iron Mountain: Existing EvoSwitch NL Capacity to Generate Annualized Rev of About $30M; 30/05/2018 – INM:IRON MOUNTAIN BUYS DUTCH EVOSWITCH DATA CENTER BUSINESS; 30/05/2018 – IRON MOUNTAIN SEES MODEST AFFO CUT IN 2018, BOOST IN 2019; 22/03/2018 – Iron Mountain To Acquire Artex Fine Arts Services

Veritas Investment Management Llp decreased its stake in Moody’s Corp (MCO) by 77.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Veritas Investment Management Llp sold 1,815 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.39% with the market. The institutional investor held 540 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $98,000, down from 2,355 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Veritas Investment Management Llp who had been investing in Moody’s Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $38.93B market cap company. The stock increased 1.81% or $3.65 during the last trading session, reaching $205.31. About 553,007 shares traded. Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) has risen 8.52% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.09% the S&P500. Some Historical MCO News: 09/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Aa2 To Portland Sewer Enterprise, Oregon’s 2018a Second Lien Revenue Bonds; 03/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Esko Independent School District 99, Mn’s A1 Go Rating; 25/04/2018 – Moody’s Publishes April Edition Of ‘structured Thinking: Asia Pacific’ Newsletter; 04/04/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS RATINGS TO NOTES ISSUED BY CARS ALLIANCE AUTO; 10/04/2018 – Moody’s Reviews Amendment For Tender Option Bond Trust, Series 2016-XM0292; 24/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Nissan Canada Financial Services Inc. A2 Rating With A Stable Outlook; 30/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Aaa Underlying To Issaquah Sd 411, Wa’s 2018 Go Bonds; 12/03/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS A BAA2 RATING TO FIRST NATIONAL OF NEBRASKA’S SUBORDINATED DEBT AND AFFIRMS SUBSIDIARY FIRST NATIONAL BANK OF OMAHA’S RATINGS (DEPOSITS AT A2); OUTLOOK REMAINS STABLE; 13/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Definitive Ratings To Prospa’s Australian Small Business Loan Abs Trust; 23/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Aa2 To Harvest Operations’ Notes Guaranteed By Knoc

Veritas Investment Management Llp, which manages about $1.02 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc by 673 shares to 27,433 shares, valued at $32.28 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amphenol Corp (NYSE:APH) by 408,805 shares in the quarter, for a total of 411,095 shares, and has risen its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA).

More notable recent Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Do Moody’s’s (NYSE:MCO) Earnings Warrant Your Attention? – Yahoo Finance” on June 11, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Acacia, Baidu, BioMarin, Boeing, BP, CSX, Deere, HCA, PepsiCo, Redfin, S&P, Trimble, Visa, Zillow and More – 24/7 Wall St.” published on July 10, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Moody’s Analytics Wins Bank ALM System of the Year at Risk Technology Awards – Business Wire” on June 28, 2019. More interesting news about Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Barclays PLC (BCS) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 28, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Investors Who Bought Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) Shares Five Years Ago Are Now Up 125% – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 15, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 0.9 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $1.94 EPS, down 4.90% or $0.10 from last year’s $2.04 per share. MCO’s profit will be $367.83M for 26.46 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.07 actual EPS reported by Moody's Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.28% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.40, from 1.02 in 2018Q4.

More notable recent Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Iron Mountain Moving Into Data Centers – The 8% Yield Looks Solid – Seeking Alpha” on July 04, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Vibranium Mountain – Seeking Alpha” published on November 15, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “The Brown Bag Portfolio April Review – Seeking Alpha” on May 13, 2019. More interesting news about Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Iron Mountain Declares Second Quarter 2019 Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on May 22, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Iron Mountain (IRM) Presents At NAREIT 2019 Investor Conference – Slideshow – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 05, 2019.