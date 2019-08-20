Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Increases Holding in Iron Mtn New (IRM); Eagle Global Advisors Position in Lockheed Martin (LMT) Raised as Market Value Rose

Eagle Global Advisors Llc increased its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT) by 15.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagle Global Advisors Llc bought 3,271 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.14% . The hedge fund held 24,433 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.33 million, up from 21,162 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagle Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Lockheed Martin Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $107.44B market cap company. The stock increased 0.92% or $3.47 during the last trading session, reaching $380.47. About 766,237 shares traded. Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) has risen 13.14% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LMT News: 17/04/2018 – Lockheed Martin Submits Proposal for U.S. Air Force’s GPS IIIF Program; 03/04/2018 – Lockheed Wins NASA Contract to Build Low-Noise Supersonic Jet; 04/04/2018 – Viewing Lockheed Martin’s THAAD missile defense system is one of the key highlights of the young prince’s tour; 03/04/2018 – NASA hands massive supersonic contract to Lockheed Martin, with one catch: No sonic boom; 17/04/2018 – LOCKHEED MARTIN SUBMITS PROPOSAL FOR U.S. AIR FORCE’S GPS IIIF; 27/04/2018 – Lockheed Martin Gets $828.7M Army Contract for Foregin Military Sales of Guided Multiple Launch Rocket System; 26/04/2018 – Ascent’s Global Tooling Systems Honored as a Sikorsky Program Supplier of the Year; 24/04/2018 – LOCKHEED MARTIN CORP SEES 2018 SHR $15.80 TO $16.10; 23/05/2018 – Lockheed CEO Hewson Says Vacation Time Is All About Family (Video); 03/04/2018 – NASA awards $247.5 million cost-plus contract to Lockheed Martin to design and build a supersonic aircraft that does not create a traditional sonic boom

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Llc increased its stake in Iron Mtn Inc New (IRM) by 6.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Llc bought 24,595 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.98% . The hedge fund held 389,063 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.80M, up from 364,468 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Iron Mtn Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.16B market cap company. The stock increased 1.30% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $31.9. About 1.23M shares traded. Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) has declined 15.75% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.75% the S&P500. Some Historical IRM News: 26/04/2018 – IRON MOUNTAIN INC – COMPANY MAINTAINED ITS 2018 FULL YEAR GUIDANCE; 31/05/2018 – CyArk and Iron Mountain Team Up to Preserve Melbourne’s Historic Royal Exhibition Building; 26/04/2018 – Iron Mountain Sees 2018 Revenue Growth of 7% to 9%; 26/04/2018 – Iron Mountain 1Q FFO 49c/Shr; 30/05/2018 – Iron Mountain: Existing EvoSwitch NL Capacity to Generate Annualized Rev of About $30M; 22/03/2018 – Iron Mountain To Acquire Artex Fine Arts Services; 27/03/2018 – IRON MOUNTAIN – UNIT ENTERED INTO AGREEMENT TO UPSIZE ITS EXISTING AUD 250 MLN SYNDICATED TERM LOAN B FACILITY; 30/05/2018 – S&P REVISES IRON MOUNTAIN INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BB-‘; 27/03/2018 – Iron Mountain Closes on USD 700 Million Syndicated Term Loan B Facility, and Iron Mountain Australia Upsizes AUD Syndicated Ter; 30/05/2018 – Iron Mountain Buys Dutch EvoSwitch Data-Center Business for $235M

Eagle Global Advisors Llc, which manages about $3.60B and $2.56B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 7,874 shares to 5,562 shares, valued at $242,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Booking Hldgs Inc by 244 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,870 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VWO).