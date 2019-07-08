Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Increased Iron Mtn New (IRM) Holding; CHRISTIAN HANSEN HOLDING A/S ORDINARY SH (CRTSF) Sellers Increased By 2.25% Their Shorts

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Llc increased Iron Mtn Inc New (IRM) stake by 6.75% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Llc acquired 24,595 shares as Iron Mtn Inc New (IRM)’s stock declined 10.83%. The Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Llc holds 389,063 shares with $13.80M value, up from 364,468 last quarter. Iron Mtn Inc New now has $9.03 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $31.47. About 1.87M shares traded. Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) has declined 4.63% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.06% the S&P500. Some Historical IRM News: 30/05/2018 – IRON MOUNTAIN INC – EXPECTS DEAL TO RESULT IN MODEST AFFO DILUTION OF APPROXIMATELY 0.5% IN 2018; 10/04/2018 – IRON MOUNTAIN INC – INTRODUCES IRON CLOUD FOR VIDEO; 08/05/2018 – Group Ten Metals Announces Priority Targets at the Iron Mountain Area of the Stillwater West Project, Including Cobalt Zone; 30/05/2018 – Iron Mountain: Existing EvoSwitch NL Capacity to Generate Annualized Rev of About $30M; 27/03/2018 – Iron Mountain Closes on $700M Syndicated Term Loan B Facility; 27/03/2018 – Iron Mountain Closes on USD 700 Million Syndicated Term Loan B Facility, and Iron Mountain Australia Upsizes AUD Syndicated Ter; 30/05/2018 – S&PGR Revises Iron Mountain Otlk To Neg Frm Stbl; Rtgs Affmd; 30/05/2018 – INM:IRON MOUNTAIN BUYS DUTCH EVOSWITCH DATA CENTER BUSINESS; 30/05/2018 – Iron Mountain Buys Dutch EvoSwitch Data-Center Business for $235M; 26/04/2018 – Iron Mountain 1Q FFO 49c/Shr

CHRISTIAN HANSEN HOLDING A/S ORDINARY SH (OTCMKTS:CRTSF) had an increase of 2.25% in short interest. CRTSF’s SI was 818,700 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 2.25% from 800,700 shares previously. With 200 avg volume, 4094 days are for CHRISTIAN HANSEN HOLDING A/S ORDINARY SH (OTCMKTS:CRTSF)’s short sellers to cover CRTSF’s short positions. It closed at $95.81 lastly. It is down 0.00% since July 8, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S, a bioscience company, develops and sells natural solutions for the food, nutritional, pharmaceutical, and agricultural industries. The company has market cap of $13.05 billion. The companyÂ’s Food Cultures & Enzymes segment produces and sells various cultures, enzymes, and probiotic products that determine the taste, flavor, color, texture, safety, preservation, nutritional value, and health benefits of various consumer products in the food industry, primarily in the dairy industry. It has a 47.55 P/E ratio. The Company’s Health & Nutrition segment produces and sells products for the dietary supplement, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, infant formula, animal feed, and plant protection industries.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $776,265 activity. Cloutier Ernest W also sold $776,265 worth of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) on Wednesday, January 30.

