Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Increased Exxon Mobil (XOM) Holding By $581,932; Last Week Westlake Chemical (WLK) Analysts

Among 4 analysts covering Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Westlake Chemical has $87 highest and $5100 lowest target. $70’s average target is 17.85% above currents $59.4 stock price. Westlake Chemical had 14 analyst reports since April 10, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Tuesday, July 2 by Nomura. Alembic maintained it with “Buy” rating and $87 target in Monday, June 24 report. The company was maintained on Wednesday, August 7 by Nomura. The stock of Westlake Chemical Corporation (NYSE:WLK) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Barclays Capital on Tuesday, July 2. On Monday, July 22 the stock rating was downgraded by Nomura to “Reduce”. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Monday, April 15 by Nomura. The stock of Westlake Chemical Corporation (NYSE:WLK) has “Market Perform” rating given on Friday, August 9 by BMO Capital Markets. Nomura maintained Westlake Chemical Corporation (NYSE:WLK) on Wednesday, September 18 with “Reduce” rating. See Westlake Chemical Corporation (NYSE:WLK) latest ratings:

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Llc increased Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) stake by 5.09% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Llc acquired 7,657 shares as Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM)’s stock declined 5.48%. The Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Llc holds 157,958 shares with $12.10 million value, up from 150,301 last quarter. Exxon Mobil Corp now has $282.03B valuation. The stock decreased 0.74% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $66.66. About 2.81 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 12/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL XOM.N – PRODUCTION TO INCREASE IN COMING WEEKS; LNG CARGO DELIVERIES TO COMMENCE SOON; 20/03/2018 – Exxon Considers Expanding Polypropylene Production Along Gulf Coast; 30/05/2018 – EXXON MOBIL CORP XOM.N CEO SAYS ‘TRILLIONS OF DOLLARS OF NEW INVESTMENTS’ NEEDED TO SUPPLY WORLD’S RISING DEMAND FOR OIL AND NATURAL GAS; 23/05/2018 – Exxon to Cut Natural Gas Flaring 25% by 2020 in Emissions Push; 07/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL SAYS 4 TO 5 FURTHER WELLS PLANNED FOR 2018 – 2020 IN PAPUA NEW GUINEA; 14/03/2018 – Oil companies temper Iraq’s dreams of production expansion; 09/05/2018 – ALGERIA’S SONATRACH TO BUY EXXONMOBIL’S AUGUSTA OIL REFINERY IN ITALY – CEO TELLS LES ECHOS; 13/03/2018 – Trump picks CIA Director Mike Pompeo to replace the former Exxon Mobil chief executive; 15/03/2018 – Exxon’s Mark Albers to Retire, Leaving Oil Major’s Inner Sanctum; 29/03/2018 – DUTCH GOVERNMENT: INDUSTRIAL USERS OF GRONINGEN GAS MUST SWITCH SOURCES BY 2022

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 44 investors sold XOM shares while 788 reduced holdings. 108 funds opened positions while 537 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.14% less from 2.24 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Park Circle holds 800 shares. Shoker Investment Counsel holds 0.82% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) or 14,693 shares. Confluence Wealth Mgmt Ltd Company reported 0.19% stake. Amalgamated Bancorp has 1.03% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh reported 1.03% stake. Leuthold Grp Inc Ltd Liability holds 0.06% or 6,291 shares. Pennsylvania-based Gardner Russo And Gardner Ltd Liability has invested 0.09% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Csat Inv Advisory LP reported 12,911 shares. New York-based Olstein Capital LP has invested 0.66% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). 232,768 are owned by Tiverton Asset Mgmt Ltd Co. Nelson Roberts Invest Advisors Ltd Com holds 50,906 shares. Ironwood Counsel Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 39,363 shares or 1.15% of all its holdings. Harding Loevner Ltd Partnership has invested 0.94% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Pennsylvania Trust holds 526,582 shares. Wespac Advsr has invested 0.34% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM).

Among 5 analysts covering Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Exxon Mobil has $9000 highest and $7300 lowest target. $81.40’s average target is 22.11% above currents $66.66 stock price. Exxon Mobil had 11 analyst reports since April 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Thursday, May 16 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight”. The firm has “Hold” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Monday, June 24. RBC Capital Markets downgraded Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) on Thursday, July 18 to “Sector Perform” rating. UBS maintained Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) on Friday, August 23 with “Neutral” rating. The stock of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Friday, July 12.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.71 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.27, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 45 investors sold Westlake Chemical Corporation shares while 81 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 37.56 million shares or 10.32% more from 34.05 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Great West Life Assurance Co Can invested in 0% or 14,305 shares. First Tru Advsrs Lp holds 0.04% in Westlake Chemical Corporation (NYSE:WLK) or 322,506 shares. Credit Suisse Ag accumulated 0% or 48,001 shares. Mirae Asset Global Invests holds 42,796 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt owns 29,130 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Tower Rech Capital Ltd Liability Co (Trc) reported 0% in Westlake Chemical Corporation (NYSE:WLK). Adage Capital Group Ltd Liability accumulated 1.20M shares. Moreover, Citigroup has 0% invested in Westlake Chemical Corporation (NYSE:WLK) for 51,246 shares. Tortoise Cap Advsr reported 21 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Regentatlantic Ltd Liability invested in 4,785 shares. Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Ltd Liability Partnership Ma reported 0% stake. 447,800 were accumulated by Bridgeway Cap Mgmt. Ftb Advsrs has 0% invested in Westlake Chemical Corporation (NYSE:WLK) for 427 shares. 6,595 are owned by Schroder Invest Mngmt Group. Walleye Trading Limited Liability Corp, Minnesota-based fund reported 14,276 shares.

