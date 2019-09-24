Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Increased By $581,932 Its Exxon Mobil (XOM) Holding; Cushing Renaissance Fund (SZC) Sentiment Is 1.33

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Llc increased Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) stake by 5.09% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Llc acquired 7,657 shares as Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM)’s stock declined 5.48%. The Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Llc holds 157,958 shares with $12.10 million value, up from 150,301 last quarter. Exxon Mobil Corp now has $302.61 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.85% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $71.52. About 3.25 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 30/05/2018 – The measure was fueled by concern among union members that Exxon is aligning its safety procedures with a group that drafts industry-friendly legislation; 30/05/2018 – EXXON: CARBON CAPTURE CRITICAL TO ACHIEVING 2-DEGREE SCENARIO; 14/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-VITOL JOINS FORCES WITH FRANCE’S TOTAL TO BUILD FLOATING LNG TERMINAL IN PAKISTAN – INDUSTRY, GOVT; 28/03/2018 – Oil producer Concho to buy rival RSP in Permian push; 07/03/2018 – GM CEO Wants EV Tax Credits, Exxon Boosts Spending: Energy Wrap; 29/03/2018 – New York AG: Statement From A.G. Schneiderman On Victory Over Exxon In Federal Lawsuit; 05/03/2018 – CERAWEEK – OPEC PLANNING ‘WORKSHOP’ ON COMPANIES THAT OPERATE IN MEMBER COUNTRIES, U.S. SHALE FIELDS -NIGERIAN ENERGY MINISTER; 05/04/2018 – ExxonMobil Awards FLEXICOKING Technology License to Sinochem Hongrun Petrochemical Co. Ltd; 07/03/2018 – EXXON MOBIL CORP XOM.N CEO DARREN WOODS SAYS HIS MAIN FOCUS IS BOOSTING RESULTS FOR COMPANY; 08/03/2018 – Exxon says gasoline unit shut after fire at its Italian refinery

Cushing Renaissance Fund (SZC) investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q2 2019. It’s up 0.20, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. The ratio is better, as 12 active investment managers increased or started new holdings, while 9 sold and decreased stock positions in Cushing Renaissance Fund. The active investment managers in our database now possess: 1.44 million shares, up from 1.18 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Cushing Renaissance Fund in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 1 Reduced: 8 Increased: 4 New Position: 8.

Yakira Capital Management Inc. holds 0.15% of its portfolio in The Cushing Renaissance Fund for 53,464 shares. Advisors Asset Management Inc. owns 442,147 shares or 0.11% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Weiss Asset Management Lp has 0.08% invested in the company for 92,750 shares. The New York-based Oppenheimer & Co Inc has invested 0.04% in the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A., a Florida-based fund reported 23,850 shares.

The Cushing Renaissance Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cushing MLP Asset Management, LP. The company has market cap of $105.44 million. The fund invests in stocks of companies across the energy supply chain spectrum, including upstream, midstream and downstream energy companies, as well as gas and oil services and logistics companies, energy-intensive chemical, metal and industrial and manufacturing companies and engineering and construction companies. It currently has negative earnings.

The stock 0.01% or $0 during the last trading session, reaching $13.51. It is down 0.00% since September 24, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Among 6 analysts covering Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Exxon Mobil has $9000 highest and $7300 lowest target. $81.17’s average target is 13.49% above currents $71.52 stock price. Exxon Mobil had 13 analyst reports since April 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) earned “Neutral” rating by UBS on Friday, August 23. Wells Fargo maintained it with “Market Perform” rating and $80 target in Wednesday, April 3 report. The firm has “Sector Perform” rating by RBC Capital Markets given on Thursday, July 18. Morgan Stanley maintained Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) rating on Monday, June 24. Morgan Stanley has “Hold” rating and $84 target. Morgan Stanley maintained Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) rating on Friday, July 12. Morgan Stanley has “Equal-Weight” rating and $8300 target. On Thursday, May 16 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight”.