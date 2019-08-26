Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Holds Stake in Iron Mtn New (IRM); As Lululemon Athleticainc. (LULU) Valuation Rose, Holder Advent International Lowered Its Position by $815.00 Million

Advent International Corp decreased its stake in Lululemon Athleticainc. (LULU) by 49.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advent International Corp sold 5.00M shares as the company’s stock rose 8.78% . The hedge fund held 5.11 million shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $836.60 million, down from 10.11 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advent International Corp who had been investing in Lululemon Athleticainc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.45B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.14% or $3.94 during the last trading session, reaching $180.03. About 1.65M shares traded. Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) has risen 60.80% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 60.80% the S&P500. Some Historical LULU News: 27/03/2018 – Lululemon CEO Laurent Potdevin recently stepped down after falling short of the company’s standards of conduct; 04/04/2018 – VP Burgoyne Disposes 100 Of Lululemon Athletica Inc; 27/03/2018 – LULULEMON 4Q ADJ EPS $1.33; 27/03/2018 – LULULEMON EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN GLENN MURPHY COMMENTS ON CALL; 27/03/2018 – LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC LULU.O SEES FY 2018 SHR $3.00 TO $3.08; 16/04/2018 – LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC – APPOINTMENT OF PATRICK GUIDO AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER, EFFECTIVE APRIL 30, 2018; 27/03/2018 – LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC LULU.O FY SHR VIEW $3.02, REV VIEW $2.95 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 27/03/2018 – Lululemon Athletica, FactSet and Sonic are all expected to publish their latest financial reports; 27/03/2018 – LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC LULU.O : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $96 FROM $90; 27/04/2018 – Lululemon Rises for 10 Days: Longest Streak Since IPO

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Llc increased its stake in Iron Mtn Inc New (IRM) by 6.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Llc bought 24,595 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.98% . The hedge fund held 389,063 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.80M, up from 364,468 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Iron Mtn Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.94 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.61% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $31.14. About 1.81 million shares traded. Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) has declined 15.75% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.75% the S&P500. Some Historical IRM News: 30/05/2018 – IRON MOUNTAIN INC – TRANSACTION IS DEBT FINANCED; 26/04/2018 – IRON MOUNTAIN INC – COMPANY MAINTAINED ITS 2018 FULL YEAR GUIDANCE; 30/05/2018 – INM:IRON MOUNTAIN BUYS DUTCH EVOSWITCH DATA CENTER BUSINESS; 30/05/2018 – IRON MOUNTAIN INC – EXPECTS TRANSACTION TO BE ACCRETIVE IN 2019 FOLLOWING INTEGRATION; 30/05/2018 – Iron Mountain: Deal Provides 11 Megawatts of Existing Data Center Capacity; 22/03/2018 – IRON MOUNTAIN TO BUY ARTEX FINE ARTS SERVICES; 24/05/2018 – Iron Mountain Declares Second Quarter 2018 Dividend; 26/04/2018 – Iron Mountain Maintains Its 2018 Full-Year Guidance; 30/05/2018 – IRON MOUNTAIN INC – REMAINS ON TRACK TO REDUCE ITS LEASE-ADJUSTED LEVERAGE RATIO TO MID-5X RANGE BY YEAR-END 2018; 26/04/2018 – Iron Mountain 1Q EBITDA $343M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 38 investors sold LULU shares while 149 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 136 raised stakes. 100.61 million shares or 1.84% less from 102.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hhr Asset Ltd Llc holds 1.7% or 150,599 shares. 135,028 were accumulated by Amp Investors Ltd. Bluecrest Capital Mngmt Ltd has 0.02% invested in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU). 3,181 are held by Stratos Wealth Ptnrs. Cullinan Assocs stated it has 9,261 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Moreover, Schroder Inv Group has 0% invested in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) for 2,060 shares. Principal Fincl Group Inc holds 0.04% in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) or 256,353 shares. 15,000 were accumulated by Pub Sector Pension Investment Board. 50,000 were reported by Blackstone Group Lp. Great West Life Assurance Com Can has invested 0.06% in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU). Brown Advisory holds 7,685 shares. Tortoise Llc owns 24 shares. Blair William & Il reported 0.41% stake. Geode Cap Limited Com accumulated 1.36 million shares or 0.06% of the stock. Segantii Capital Ltd holds 2.2% in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) or 114,150 shares.

Analysts await Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) to report earnings on August, 29. They expect $0.88 EPS, up 23.94% or $0.17 from last year’s $0.71 per share. LULU’s profit will be $114.64M for 51.14 P/E if the $0.88 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.74 actual EPS reported by Lululemon Athletica Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 18.92% EPS growth.

Advent International Corp, which manages about $32.03B and $2.65B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in United Technologiescorp (NYSE:UTX) by 35,000 shares to 188,000 shares, valued at $24.23M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Looking for a Growth Stock? 3 Reasons Why Lululemon (LULU) is a Solid Choice – Nasdaq” on May 03, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Cost Woes Likely to Hinder Guess?’s (GES) Earnings in Q2 – Nasdaq” published on August 22, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “3 Top Retail Stocks to Watch in August – Nasdaq” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Oversold Conditions For lululemon athletica – Nasdaq” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s Why I Think Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Is An Interesting Stock – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 29, 2019.

More notable recent Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Iron Mountain: This 7.4% Yielding REIT Is A Strong Buy – Seeking Alpha” on April 26, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Why Iron Mountain Stock Rose 15% in January – Motley Fool” published on February 07, 2019, Fool.com published: “3 Top Dividend Stocks With Yields Over 4% – The Motley Fool” on August 23, 2019. More interesting news about Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Is Iron Mountain a Buy? – The Motley Fool” published on January 30, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Iron Mountain Names Centerline Digital as Global Agency of Record – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 13, 2019.