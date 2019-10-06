Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Holds Holding in Eog Res (EOG); Steinberg Asset Management Position in American Woodmark Corporatio (AMWD) Has Trimmed by $425,880 as Shares Declined

Steinberg Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in American Woodmark Corporatio (AMWD) by 9.61% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Steinberg Asset Management Llc sold 5,070 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.95% . The hedge fund held 47,687 shares of the forest products company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.04M, down from 52,757 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Steinberg Asset Management Llc who had been investing in American Woodmark Corporatio for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.52B market cap company. The stock increased 1.59% or $1.43 during the last trading session, reaching $91.56. About 110,486 shares traded. American Woodmark Corporation (NASDAQ:AMWD) has risen 1.98% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.98% the S&P500. Some Historical AMWD News: 09/03/2018 – American Woodmark Volume Jumps More Than Seven Times Average; 14/05/2018 – Nan Shan Life Insurance Buys 2% Position in American Woodmark; 09/03/2018 – American Woodmark 3Q EBITDA $36.0M; 09/03/2018 American Woodmark 3Q EPS 12c; 09/03/2018 – CORRECT: AMWD 3Q EPS 12C, MAY NOT COMPARE WITH EST. 96C; 29/05/2018 – American Woodmark Volume Surges More Than 10 Times Average; 09/03/2018 – AMERICAN WOODMARK 3Q ADJ EPS 84C, EST. 96C; 29/05/2018 – American Woodmark Fourth-Quarter Profit Rises 10%; 09/03/2018 – American Woodmark 3Q Adj EPS 84c; 20/04/2018 – DJ American Woodmark Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AMWD)

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Llc increased its stake in Eog Res Inc (EOG) by 9.3% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Llc bought 6,385 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.57% . The hedge fund held 75,070 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.99 million, up from 68,685 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Eog Res Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.58B market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $70.92. About 2.53M shares traded. EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has declined 33.91% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.91% the S&P500. Some Historical EOG News: 03/05/2018 – EOG Resources 1Q EPS $1.10; 03/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES INC – QTRLY OPERATING REVENUES AND OTHER $3,681.2 MLN VS $2,610.6 MLN; 03/05/2018 – EOG Resources 1Q Net $638.6M; 22/04/2018 – DJ EOG Resources Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EOG); 27/03/2018 – EOG Resources expects service costs to drop this year in shale plays; 04/05/2018 – EOG: LESS THAN 10% OF ITS U.S. OIL EXPOSED TO W. TEXAS DISCOUNT; 30/04/2018 – EOG Resources Presenting at Conference May 14; 09/03/2018 Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind EOG Resources, Alteryx, Synthetic Biologics, Extreme Networks, Knight-Swift Transp; 03/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES INC – TARGETS $3 BLN DEBT REDUCTION AND HIGHER DIVIDEND GROWTH RATE; 15/05/2018 – SHANDA EXITED ACHC, NAVI, RYB, EOG, GKOS IN 1Q: 13F

More notable recent EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Chevron’s shale allies are its secret weapon in Exxon race – StreetInsider.com” on October 03, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About EOG Resources Inc (EOG) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 13, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “The Operations Of ConocoPhillips Need An Upgrade To 2.0 – Seeking Alpha” on October 04, 2019. More interesting news about EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Wall Street Green Wednesday – Yahoo Finance” published on September 26, 2019 as well as Schaeffersresearch.com‘s news article titled: “Dow Eyes Triple-Digit Gain on Jobs Data – Schaeffers Research” with publication date: October 04, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.21, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 51 investors sold EOG shares while 295 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 272 raised stakes. 486.44 million shares or 0.01% more from 486.39 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Whittier Tru Company Of Nevada invested in 0.01% or 1,190 shares. Tokio Marine Asset Mgmt Limited reported 23,593 shares. E&G Advsrs Limited Partnership holds 0.09% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) or 2,185 shares. Moreover, First Merchants has 0.28% invested in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). 7,291 are owned by Arrow Corp. Guardian Life Ins Of America owns 0.02% invested in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) for 1,672 shares. Btr Cap Management reported 0.81% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Lifeplan accumulated 428 shares. Lpl Fincl holds 0.01% or 69,104 shares. 822 are owned by Webster Bankshares N A. Griffin Asset Management Inc holds 18,750 shares. Riverpark Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Com invested in 1.63% or 82,072 shares. Valley Advisers holds 145 shares. Brinker Capital Inc accumulated 27,187 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Rampart Inv Management Lc owns 0.05% invested in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) for 4,979 shares.

Steinberg Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.04 billion and $106.31M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hca Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) by 18,626 shares to 35,638 shares, valued at $4.82M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Golar Lng Ltd Bermuda (NASDAQ:GLNG) by 43,190 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.69 million shares, and has risen its stake in Capital Sr Living Corp (NYSE:CSU).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.32 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1.46 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 16 investors sold AMWD shares while 46 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 15.11 million shares or 1.57% less from 15.35 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Trexquant Inv Limited Partnership owns 5,526 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Kbc Grp Inc Nv accumulated 0% or 681 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement Systems owns 19,204 shares. Principal Financial Group Inc Inc holds 122,920 shares. Manufacturers Life Ins The has invested 0.01% in American Woodmark Corporation (NASDAQ:AMWD). Panagora Asset Management has invested 0.01% in American Woodmark Corporation (NASDAQ:AMWD). Glenmede Na accumulated 45 shares. Invesco Ltd holds 39,385 shares. Balyasny Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Company has 5,198 shares for 0% of their portfolio. First National Bank Of Omaha invested in 0.09% or 15,755 shares. Ftb Inc owns 477 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Prudential Fincl has invested 0% of its portfolio in American Woodmark Corporation (NASDAQ:AMWD). Amer Intll reported 11,355 shares. 6,875 were accumulated by Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability. Blackrock has 0.01% invested in American Woodmark Corporation (NASDAQ:AMWD).