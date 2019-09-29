Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Holding in General Electric Co (GE) Trimmed by $387,510 as Stock Rose; Netflix (NFLX) Holder Junto Capital Management LP Has Upped Its Stake by $26.55 Million

Junto Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 116.28% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Junto Capital Management Lp bought 72,331 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.74% . The institutional investor held 134,537 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $49.42 million, up from 62,206 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Junto Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $115.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $263.08. About 7.37M shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 23/04/2018 – Netflix Sells $1.9 Billion of Junk Bonds to Finance More Shows; 12/03/2018 – CORRECTED-Norwegian political storm evokes Trump and Breivik; 23/04/2018 – S&PGR Rts Netflix $1.5B Sr Unscd Nts ‘B+’ (Rcvy Rtg ‘3’); 12/04/2018 – Netflix faces legal action on ‘rigged’ bonuses; 11/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Netflix’s Debt Rating To Ba3 From B1; The Outlook Is Stable; 15/05/2018 – Hollywood Rpter: ‘Designated Survivor’ May Be Revived at Netflix After ABC Cancellation; 06/04/2018 – Jon Markman: Netflix offering more than $300 million for billboard company; 09/03/2018 – MacRumors: Obama Reportedly in Talks With Netflix to Produce Original Content, Apple Also Interested; 29/03/2018 – ‘Chinese Netflix’ Iqiyi Prices IPO At Midpoint Of Expected Range To Raise $2.25 Billion — MarketWatch; 18/04/2018 – NETFLIX IS SAID PLANNING $1B EUROPEAN INVESTMENT THIS YEAR: FT

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Llc decreased its stake in General Electric Co (GE) by 10.47% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Llc sold 38,751 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The hedge fund held 331,526 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.48M, down from 370,277 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in General Electric Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $78.89 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $9.04. About 29.46M shares traded. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 17.39% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 25/04/2018 – GE: 64.9% OF VOTING SHAREHOLDER VOTE TO RATIFY KPMG AS AUDITOR; 06/03/2018 – Spectrum Chemical Mfg. Corporation Receives GE Healthcare Life Sciences 2017 Distinguished Partner Award for Exceptional Applie; 18/04/2018 – SOURCE SAYS LIKELY THAT SOUTHWEST AIRLINES’ ‘INSPECTIONS ARE IN THE 400 TO 600 ENGINE RANGE IN ORDER TO WRAP THIS UP IN 30 DAYS’; 04/04/2018 – INDIA’S RAILWAY MINISTRY- TWO JOINT VENTURE (JV) COMPANIES HAVE BEEN SET UP FOR THE PURPOSE; 26/04/2018 – BOEING – THROUGH UNIT, AVIALL SIGNED PARTS DISTRIBUTION DEAL WITH GE AVIATION; 16/04/2018 – GENERAL ELECTRIC CO – GE’S POWER SERVICES BUSINESS ANNOUNCED IT WILL SERVICE POWER GENERATION EQUIPMENT IN 11 POWER PLANTS OWNED BY PETROBRAS; 24/05/2018 – CNBC: GE doesn’t plan to cut dividend again; 21/05/2018 – U.S. natgas futures ease as LNG exports decline; 09/03/2018 – Singapore News: [CNA] Exclusive: GE explores divesting electrical engineering business; 13/04/2018 – GE: 2017 EPS Reduced by 17c Before Tax Reform Effect; Estimate in 10-K Was for 16c

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.35, from 1.54 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 57 investors sold NFLX shares while 321 reduced holdings. 110 funds opened positions while 338 raised stakes. 333.54 million shares or 2.45% more from 325.56 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Whittier Company Of Nevada Incorporated, a Nevada-based fund reported 367 shares. Capital Guardian Com reported 0.4% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Waddell & Reed Fin holds 0.31% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 338,433 shares. Holderness Invests accumulated 5,035 shares or 0.84% of the stock. New York-based Scopus Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership has invested 0.94% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). West Oak Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0.03% or 140 shares. Goodwin Daniel L holds 0.35% or 2,100 shares in its portfolio. Moody Fincl Bank Division accumulated 35,044 shares or 0.37% of the stock. Moreover, Crestwood Capital Mngmt LP has 5.51% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 28,745 shares. Cadian Cap Mgmt LP holds 175,000 shares or 2.9% of its portfolio. Dragoneer Invest Gru Ltd Com accumulated 0.99% or 67,605 shares. 7,773 are held by Eidelman Virant Cap. Company Of Vermont has invested 0.03% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). De Burlo Group Incorporated holds 4,265 shares or 0.31% of its portfolio. Mcdaniel Terry & has invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Since August 8, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $2.00 million activity.

Junto Capital Management Lp, which manages about $738.27 million and $1.73B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 372,762 shares to 67,356 shares, valued at $9.02 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM) by 311,388 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 41,300 shares, and cut its stake in American Express Co (NYSE:AXP).

Since May 23, 2019, it had 7 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $5.01 million activity. 34,836 shares were bought by Strazik Scott, worth $279,036. 6,500 shares were bought by Seidman Leslie, worth $50,700 on Friday, August 23. $88,300 worth of stock was bought by Timko Thomas S on Monday, August 19. 105,600 shares were bought by Cox L Kevin, worth $994,752. Another trade for 331,684 shares valued at $3.00M was bought by CULP H LAWRENCE JR. $97,500 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) was bought by LAVIZZO-MOUREY RISA J.

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Llc, which manages about $510.43 million and $578.79 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 7,657 shares to 157,958 shares, valued at $12.10 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tapestry Inc by 10,830 shares in the quarter, for a total of 68,684 shares, and has risen its stake in Eaton Vance Flting Rate Inc (EFT).

Analysts await General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.13 earnings per share, down 7.14% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.14 per share. GE’s profit will be $1.13B for 17.38 P/E if the $0.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.17 actual earnings per share reported by General Electric Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.53% negative EPS growth.