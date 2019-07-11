Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Has Trimmed Lkq (LKQ) Stake By $599,200; Japan Equity Fund (JEQ) Sentiment Is 1.27

Japan Equity Fund Inc (JEQ) investors sentiment decreased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.17, from 1.44 in 2018Q4. The ratio dropped, as 14 hedge funds increased and started new equity positions, while 11 sold and trimmed equity positions in Japan Equity Fund Inc. The hedge funds in our database now hold: 9.58 million shares, up from 9.49 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Japan Equity Fund Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 2 Reduced: 9 Increased: 10 New Position: 4.

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Llc decreased Lkq Corp (LKQ) stake by 18.86% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Llc sold 21,400 shares as Lkq Corp (LKQ)’s stock rose 1.23%. The Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Llc holds 92,080 shares with $2.61 million value, down from 113,480 last quarter. Lkq Corp now has $8.27 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $26.2. About 430,339 shares traded. LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) has declined 11.50% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.93% the S&P500. Some Historical LKQ News: 17/05/2018 – LKQ Favored by 5 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 26/04/2018 – LKQ CORP – SEES 2018 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATIONS $625 MLN TO $675 MLN; 17/05/2018 – LKQ at Wolfe Research Global Transportation Conference May 23; 02/05/2018 – LKQ Company Marketing Scheduled By Stephens Inc. for May. 9; 19/03/2018 – MOODY’S RATES LKQ’S EURO NOTES Ba2, DOWNGRADES CFR TO Ba2,; 26/04/2018 – LKQ 1Q Adj EPS 55c; 26/04/2018 – LKQ CORP – SEES 2018 DILUTED EPS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS ATTRIBUTABLE TO LKQ STOCKHOLDERS $1.96 TO $2.06; 19/03/2018 – Moody’s Rates Lkq’s Euro Notes Ba2, Downgrades Cfr To Ba2 And Other Senior Unsecured To Ba3; Outlook Stable; 26/04/2018 – LKQ Sees FY Organic Rev Growth 4%-5.5; 21/04/2018 – DJ LKQ Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LKQ)

Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund, Inc. is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Asset Management Asia Limited. The company has market cap of $95.18 million. It invests in the public equity markets of Japan. It currently has negative earnings. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

More notable recent Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:JEQ) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund, Inc. Announces Results Of Annual Meeting Of Stockholders – PRNewswire” on June 19, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund, Inc. Announces Distribution – PRNewswire” published on December 21, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Is Margin Debt An Indicator That The Market Might Correct? – Seeking Alpha” on October 13, 2016. More interesting news about Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:JEQ) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund, Inc. Announces Performance Data And Portfolio Composition – PR Newswire” published on July 25, 2016 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “BOJ has enough ammunition to deliver more stimulus – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

1607 Capital Partners Llc holds 1.13% of its portfolio in Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund, Inc. for 2.95 million shares. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. owns 265,870 shares or 0.68% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Bulldog Investors Llc has 0.36% invested in the company for 115,992 shares. The United Kingdom-based City Of London Investment Management Co Ltd has invested 0.28% in the stock. Cornerstone Advisors Inc, a Alabama-based fund reported 57,000 shares.

The stock increased 0.28% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $7.1. About 1,455 shares traded. Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund, Inc. (JEQ) has declined 18.35% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.78% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold LKQ shares while 147 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 146 raised stakes. 264.09 million shares or 3.14% less from 272.65 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jupiter Asset Ltd accumulated 552,537 shares. Citadel Limited Com reported 101,512 shares stake. Td Asset Mngmt stated it has 111,423 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Point72 Asset Management Lp invested in 253,743 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Moreover, Cooper Creek Prns Ltd Liability has 1.26% invested in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) for 130,000 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has invested 0.04% in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ). Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ). Suntrust Banks holds 0% in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) or 25,105 shares. Moreover, Vanguard Group Inc has 0.04% invested in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ). Ls Investment Advsr Limited Liability has 0.04% invested in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) for 19,801 shares. Bridgewater Assoc Limited Partnership holds 0% or 23,892 shares in its portfolio. Reinhart Incorporated has 934,191 shares for 2.48% of their portfolio. Pictet Asset Mgmt owns 479,227 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Zebra Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp has 14,247 shares. 12Th Street Asset Management Limited Company invested in 1.24 million shares.

More notable recent LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Have Insiders Been Buying LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) Shares This Year? – Yahoo Finance” on July 03, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “First Week of February 2020 Options Trading For LKQ – Nasdaq” published on June 26, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Analysts See 12% Upside For The Holdings of FXD – Nasdaq” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Why Shares of LKQ Dropped in May – Nasdaq” published on June 07, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “LKQ to Report Q1 Earnings: What’s in Store for the Stock? – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 22, 2019.

Since January 14, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $260,456 activity. $260,456 worth of LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) shares were sold by Quinn John S.

Analysts await LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.65 earnings per share, up 6.56% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.61 per share. LKQ’s profit will be $205.12M for 10.08 P/E if the $0.65 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.56 actual earnings per share reported by LKQ Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.07% EPS growth.