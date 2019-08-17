Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Has Trimmed Its Vodafone Group Plc New (VOD) Holding by $475,200; Valuation Declined; Sempra Energy (SRE) Holding Maintained by Electron Capital Partners Llc

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Llc decreased its stake in Vodafone Group Plc New (VOD) by 6.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Llc sold 26,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.74% . The hedge fund held 353,062 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.42M, down from 379,462 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Vodafone Group Plc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $49.05 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.52% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $18.34. About 2.92M shares traded. Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) has declined 27.20% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.20% the S&P500. Some Historical VOD News: 09/05/2018 – Deutsche Telekom: Vodafone-Liberty deal would distort competition; 24/05/2018 – VODAFONE REPURCHASE OF FLOATING RATE NOTES BY VERIZON; 15/05/2018 – Vodafone weighs on Britain’s FTSE after CEO steps down; 14/05/2018 – S&P: VODAFONE ‘BBB+’ RATING AFFIRMED; 10/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Vodafone at ‘BBB+’/Stable on Announced Liberty Global Transaction; 08/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action on Behalf of Vodafone Group Public Limited Company Shareholders and a Le; 14/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – UK Day Ahead: German GDP and ZEW; British labour data; Vodafone results; 09/05/2018 – VODAFONE-LIBERTY DEAL, IF IT IS TO RECEIVE ANTI-TRUST APPROVAL, WOULD REQUIRE STRICT CONDITIONS – TELEFONICA DEUTSCHLAND; 24/05/2018 – VODAFONE – REPURCHASE PRICE FOR NOTES WAS 100% PLUS ACCRUED AND UNPAID INTEREST ON NOTES UP TO, BUT EXCLUDING, REPURCHASE DATE; 15/05/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC – BOARD ANNOUNCES GROUP CHIEF EXECUTIVE SUCCESSION

Electron Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Sempra Energy (SRE) by 34.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Electron Capital Partners Llc bought 175,952 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.31% . The hedge fund held 692,065 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $87.10 million, up from 516,113 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Electron Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Sempra Energy for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.13 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $138.88. About 2.50 million shares traded or 77.93% up from the average. Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) has risen 18.30% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.30% the S&P500. Some Historical SRE News: 13/03/2018 – SoCalGas tells Calif. customers to watch natgas supplies due cold; 12/04/2018 – Sempra Energy’s lEnova Unit To Develop Marine Liquid Fuels Terminal In Baja California, Mexico; 08/03/2018 – TEXAS REGULATORS OK SEMPRA ENERGY’S MAJORITY OWNERSHIP OF ONCOR; 08/03/2018 TEXAS REGULATORS EXPRESS SUPPORT FOR SEMPRA PURCHASE OF ONCOR; 20/04/2018 – SoCalGas, Anaheim Fire & Rescue Raise Giant Shovel at Angels Stadium of Anaheim to Remind Southern Californians to Call 811 Before Digging; 29/03/2018 – Sempra Energy CDS Tightens 7 Bps, Most in 2 Years; 12/03/2018 – Sempra Energy: Debra L. Reed to Retire as President and CEO, Effective May 1; 16/04/2018 – Faisel H. Khan Appointed Vice President Of Investor Relations For Sempra Energy; 08/05/2018 – Southern California summer/winter natgas supply could fall short -regulators; 22/05/2018 – SoCalGas Declares Preferred Dividends

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Llc, which manages about $510.43 million and $562.09M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Iron Mtn Inc New (NYSE:IRM) by 24,595 shares to 389,063 shares, valued at $13.80 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Electron Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $359.29M and $783.86 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chart Inds Inc by 14,447 shares to 171,075 shares, valued at $15.49 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Avangrid Inc by 188,898 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.34M shares, and cut its stake in Exelon Corp (NYSE:EXC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.19, from 1.29 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 40 investors sold SRE shares while 176 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 173 raised stakes. 241.82 million shares or 0.55% more from 240.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sg Americas Secs Limited Com reported 228,400 shares or 0.26% of all its holdings. First Quadrant LP Ca accumulated 900 shares. Farmers Merchants Invests invested in 618 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Pennsylvania-based Brinker Capital has invested 0.07% in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE). Cadence Capital Management Ltd reported 0.04% stake. 859 were reported by Nomura. Rhumbline Advisers, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 438,411 shares. Moreover, Tcw Group Inc has 0.12% invested in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) for 96,309 shares. Bridges Investment Mngmt holds 6,400 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Td Asset accumulated 0.07% or 362,269 shares. Qci Asset Mgmt holds 722 shares. Aviva Plc stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE). Clifford Swan Inv Counsel Limited Liability Company invested in 0.05% or 7,224 shares. Commerce Commercial Bank owns 34,870 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Communications invested in 3,435 shares.