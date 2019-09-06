Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Has Trimmed Its Stake in Vodafone Group Plc New (VOD) by $475,200; Advisors Asset Management Has Decreased Franklin Universal Trust (FT) Position by $1.20 Million; Share Value Were Volatile

Advisors Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Franklin Universal Trust (FT) by 58.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisors Asset Management Inc sold 171,609 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 121,150 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $854,000, down from 292,759 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Franklin Universal Trust for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $186.73M market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $7.43. About 46,393 shares traded. Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT) has 0.00% since September 6, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Llc decreased its stake in Vodafone Group Plc New (VOD) by 6.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Llc sold 26,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.74% . The hedge fund held 353,062 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.42M, down from 379,462 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Vodafone Group Plc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $50.69 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.41% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $18.84. About 3.21 million shares traded. Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) has declined 27.20% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.20% the S&P500. Some Historical VOD News: 12/04/2018 – VODAFONE AND SAP JOIN HANDS TO POWER THE ADOPTION OF INDUSTRIAL IOT; 09/05/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC VOD.L – VODAFONE TO ACQUIRE LIBERTY GLOBAL’S OPERATIONS IN GERMANY, CZECH REPUBLIC, HUNGARY AND ROMANIA FOR 18.4 BLN EURO; 15/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Dialing in a new era – Vodafone CEO to step down; 12/04/2018 – NZ REGULATOR LAYS CHARGES AGAINST VODAFONE FOR FIBREX ADS; 08/05/2018 – Vodafone nears €18bn deal for chunk of Liberty Global; 28/05/2018 – FAMILY ZONE CYBER SAFETY LTD FZO.AX – TO LAUNCH IN INDIA WITH VODAFONE AND MICROMAX; 14/05/2018 – Vodafone Netherlands Taps tekVizion to Accelerate its SIP Trunking Offering by Validating 10 Vendor PBXs within a Six-Week; 05/04/2018 – Ofcom: Vodafone Won 50 MHz of 3.4 GHz Spectrum for GBP378.2 Mln; 16/05/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC VOD.L : CFRA RESEARCH RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 23/04/2018 – Moody’s assigns B2 rating to Tele Columbus’ amended loan and new notes; outlook positive

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Llc, which manages about $510.43M and $562.09M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Iron Mtn Inc New (NYSE:IRM) by 24,595 shares to 389,063 shares, valued at $13.80 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Advisors Asset Management Inc, which manages about $16.50B and $5.62 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) by 13,439 shares to 58,712 shares, valued at $4.72 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Novartis Ag (NYSE:NVS) by 4,185 shares in the quarter, for a total of 113,209 shares, and has risen its stake in Nuveen Real Asset Income And G (JRI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.67, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 3 investors sold FT shares while 7 reduced holdings. 9 funds opened positions while 9 raised stakes. 3.14 million shares or 34.00% less from 4.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Citigroup Incorporated holds 0% of its portfolio in Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT) for 2,000 shares. Benjamin F Edwards & Commerce Inc has invested 0.1% in Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT). 45,577 were reported by Shaker Financial Ltd Liability. The North Carolina-based Financial Bank Of America Corp De has invested 0% in Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT). Stratos Wealth Prns Limited accumulated 0.01% or 18,900 shares. Cetera Limited Co stated it has 15,987 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Wolverine Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Company has 0.01% invested in Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT) for 72,257 shares. Cambridge Investment Advsr Inc reported 26,249 shares. Royal Financial Bank Of Canada has invested 0% in Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT). 10,689 were accumulated by Raymond James Na. Cornerstone Advsrs reported 0.1% of its portfolio in Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT). Thomas J Herzfeld Advsr reported 0.08% stake. Creative Planning accumulated 0% or 16,310 shares. Stifel Financial owns 123,495 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Co holds 15,244 shares or 0% of its portfolio.