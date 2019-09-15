Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Has Raised Its Vodafone Group Plc New (VOD) Stake; Engineers Gate Manager LP Has Cut Lannet (LCI) Holding

Engineers Gate Manager Lp decreased Lannet Inc (LCI) stake by 41.39% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Engineers Gate Manager Lp sold 84,731 shares as Lannet Inc (LCI)’s stock declined 9.36%. The Engineers Gate Manager Lp holds 119,966 shares with $727,000 value, down from 204,697 last quarter. Lannet Inc now has $563.66 million valuation. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $13.95. About 4.29 million shares traded or 108.26% up from the average. Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI) has declined 42.05% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.05% the S&P500. Some Historical LCI News: 10/04/2018 – Lannett at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 9; 21/05/2018 – Lannett Receives FDA Approval For Dronabinol Capsules; 03/05/2018 – Lannett Presenting at Conference May 30; 07/05/2018 – Lannett 3Q EPS 33c; 07/05/2018 – LANNETT COMPANY INC SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED NET SALES OF $685 MLN TO $695 MLN; 07/05/2018 – Lannett Acquires Portfolio Of Generic Products From Endo International; 07/05/2018 – LANNETT 3Q ADJ EPS 80C; 07/05/2018 – LANNETT COMPANY INC – TRANSACTION INCLUDES 23 APPROVED AND 1 PENDING DRUG PRODUCT APPLICATIONS, PRIMARILY ORAL SOLUTIONS; 21/05/2018 – LANNETT COMPANY INC – FDA APPROVAL FOR DRONABINOL CAPSULES,THERAPEUTIC EQUIVALENT TO REFERENCE LISTED DRUG, MARINOL CAPSULES OF ABBVIE; 07/05/2018 – LANNETT AFFIRMS 2018 ADJ PROFITABILITY

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Llc increased Vodafone Group Plc New (VOD) stake by 5.64% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Llc acquired 19,900 shares as Vodafone Group Plc New (VOD)’s stock declined 1.74%. The Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Llc holds 372,962 shares with $6.09 million value, up from 353,062 last quarter. Vodafone Group Plc New now has $53.55 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.76% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $19.98. About 3.10 million shares traded. Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) has declined 27.20% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.20% the S&P500. Some Historical VOD News: 15/05/2018 – VODAFONE VOD.L VITTORIO COLAO SAYS “RIGHT TIME” TO HAND OVER TO NICK READ, AN ARCHITECT OF VODAFONE STRATEGY; 24/05/2018 – MEDIA-India govt allows merged entity of Vodafone India and ldea Cellular to clear dues – Mint; 22/03/2018 – VODAFONE INDIA: KUMAR MANGALAM BIRLA WILL BE NON-EXEC CHAIRMAN; 15/05/2018 – VODAFONE’S VOD.L COLAO SAYS WILL BE WORKING FLAT OUT UNTIL OCTOBER, SAYS FRANKLY HAS NO PLANS AFTER THAT; 10/05/2018 – Fitch Cites Sale of UM by Parent Co, Liberty Global to Vodafone Group; 22/03/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC VOD.L – KUMAR MANGALAM BIRLA WILL BE NON-EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN OF MERGED COMPANY; 15/05/2018 – Vodafone chief bows out after `remarkable transformation’; 08/03/2018 – BOOKING HOLDINGS – BOARD NOMINATED FOR ELECTION TO BOARD AT JUNE ANNUAL MEETING NICK READ, GROUP CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER OF VODAFONE GROUP PLC; 15/05/2018 – Vodafone Group PLC FY Net Pft EUR2.44B; 15/05/2018 – VODAFONE INDIA – FY 18 EBITDA AT 77.66 BLN RUPEES; FY18 SERVICE REV AT 348.55 BLN RUPEES, DOWN 18.9 PCT

More notable recent Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Hungary permits three firms in 5G bidding – Seeking Alpha” on September 13, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Exane upgrades Vodafone to Outperform – Seeking Alpha” published on September 12, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Nokia Stock Looks Ready to Rock With 5G – Nasdaq” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Announces Closing of Public Offering of Series A Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock – Nasdaq” published on August 23, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Announces Timing of Regular Monthly Dividend for September 2019 for Series A Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 21, 2019.

Analysts await Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.19 earnings per share, down 56.82% or $0.25 from last year’s $0.44 per share. LCI’s profit will be $7.68 million for 18.36 P/E if the $0.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.37 actual earnings per share reported by Lannett Company, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -48.65% negative EPS growth.

Since March 31, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $311,950 activity. $29,000 worth of Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI) was bought by FARBER JEFFREY on Wednesday, May 15. Crew Timothy C bought $16,900 worth of Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI) on Thursday, August 29. Another trade for 25,000 shares valued at $245,500 was bought by LEPORE PATRICK G.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.31 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.36, from 1.67 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 19 investors sold LCI shares while 29 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 41.96 million shares or 6.90% more from 39.26 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Strs Ohio reported 0% in Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI). Meeder Asset Management stated it has 2,098 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Martingale Asset Mgmt Ltd Partnership has 0.01% invested in Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI). Parkside Retail Bank And owns 93 shares. Aperio Grp Inc Ltd reported 8,211 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Barclays Public Limited invested in 85,269 shares. Tarbox Family Office reported 0% of its portfolio in Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI). Gabelli Funds Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 28,323 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & Com has invested 0% in Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI). Fmr Ltd Liability Co stated it has 0% in Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI). State Teachers Retirement System holds 41,188 shares. 62,100 are held by Renaissance Techs Ltd Liability Corp. Invesco reported 514,289 shares. 11,420 are held by Mason Street Advsrs Llc. Trexquant Inv Ltd Partnership has 0.03% invested in Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI) for 57,719 shares.

More notable recent Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Did LCI Industries’s (NYSE:LCII) Share Price Deserve to Gain 92%? – Yahoo Finance” on August 22, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Is Lannett Company a Turnaround Stock Worth Buying? – The Motley Fool” published on September 12, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Lannett: Shorts Blundered – Seeking Alpha” on September 02, 2019. More interesting news about Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here’s Why Lannett Stock Is Soaring Today – Yahoo Finance” published on August 28, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What You Need to Know About Lannett’s Great Q4 Results – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 27, 2019.