Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Has Lowered Toyota Motor (TM) Position by $372,000 as Market Valuation Rose; Steinberg Asset Management Has Boosted Position in Golar Lng LTD Bermuda (GLNG)

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Llc decreased its stake in Toyota Motor Corp (TM) by 60% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Llc sold 3,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.99% . The hedge fund held 2,000 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $248,000, down from 5,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Toyota Motor Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $194.43B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.47% or $2.04 during the last trading session, reaching $136.28. About 114,515 shares traded. Toyota Motor Corporation (NYSE:TM) has declined 4.39% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.39% the S&P500. Some Historical TM News: 27/04/2018 – TOYOTA BOSHOKU 3116.T 2017/18 GROUP NET PROFIT 42.76 BLN YEN (-5.7 %), 2018/19 FORECAST PROFIT 38.00 BLN YEN (-11.1 %); 04/05/2018 – The Globe and Mail: #Breaking: Toyota to spend more than $1-billion upgrading two Ontario plants (for subscribers); 02/04/2018 – SOLID AUTOMOTIVE ENTERS MOU WITH TOYOTA TSUHO, BORNEO TECHNICAL; 27/05/2018 – The 2018 Toyota Yaris 5-door is cheap, noisy and unrefined; 02/04/2018 – Customs Today: Faisalabad Customs impounds NDP Toyota Yaris car on secret info; 28/03/2018 – TOYOTA MOTOR: TOYOTA RECALLS SOME CAMRY VEHICLES (MARCH 28, 201; 09/03/2018 – Dallas Judge Denies Toyota Request to Seal Safety, Product Defect Documents; 04/05/2018 – Globe Mail [Reg]: Toyota to spend more than $1-billion upgrading two Ontario plants; 21/03/2018 – Toyota will temporarily stop its self-driving-car tests after fatal autonomous Uber accident; 28/03/2018 – Toyota, Cadillac Throw Shade as Rivals Race Out Driverless Tech

Steinberg Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Golar Lng Ltd Bermuda (GLNG) by 2.63% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Steinberg Asset Management Llc bought 43,190 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.00% . The hedge fund held 1.69 million shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $31.15 million, up from 1.64 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Steinberg Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Golar Lng Ltd Bermuda for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.34 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.45% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $13.26. About 1.36M shares traded or 4.51% up from the average. Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) has declined 34.85% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.85% the S&P500. Some Historical GLNG News: 31/05/2018 – GOLAR LNG LTD – LOOKING FURTHER AHEAD, A 9-MONTH DELAY TO START-UP OF 13.2MTPA FREEPORT LNG PLANT HAS BEEN CONFIRMED; 19/04/2018 – GOLAR LNG – PRELIMINARY AGREEMENT ALSO INCLUDES AN OPTION, BUT NOT AN OBLIGATION, FOR BP ON A SECOND FLNG VESSEL; 19/04/2018 – GOLAR LNG – PRELIMINARY AGREEMENT, EXCHANGED HOT FOR CHARTER AGREEMENT WITH BP MAURITANIA INVESTMENTS, BP SENEGAL INVESTMENTS; 19/03/2018 – Golar LNG Limited & Golar LNG Partners L.P. announce organizational changes; 31/05/2018 – GOLAR LNG LTD – UNDERLYING THESIS OF A SUSTAINABLE RECOVERY IN SHIPPING MARKET FROM 3Q 2018 DOES REMAIN INTACT; 31/05/2018 – OPHIR ENERGY SAYS GOLAR AND OPHIR REMAIN ACTIVELY ENGAGED IN SENIOR LEVEL DISCUSSIONS WITH A NUMBER OF COUNTERPARTIES OVER A FINANCING SOLUTION FOR THE PROJECT; 19/04/2018 – GOLAR LNG – PRELIMINARY AGREEMENT CREATES OBLIGATIONS ON CO TO PROGRESS FEED WORK, BE READY FOR VESSEL CONVERSION FROM JULY 1 ONWARDS; 19/04/2018 – Golar Power reaches Financial Closing on 1.5GW Sergipe Power Project; 19/03/2018 – GOLAR PARTNERS SAYS GRAHAM ROBJOHNS TO STEP DOWN AS CEO; 31/05/2018 – REG-GOLAR LNG LIMITED INTERIM RESULTS FOR THE PERIOD ENDED 31 MARCH 2018

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Llc, which manages about $510.43M and $578.79 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VWO) by 8,560 shares to 404,388 shares, valued at $17.20 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tapestry Inc by 10,830 shares in the quarter, for a total of 68,684 shares, and has risen its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc.

Analysts await Toyota Motor Corporation (NYSE:TM) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $3.45 earnings per share, down 3.90% or $0.14 from last year’s $3.59 per share. TM’s profit will be $4.92 billion for 9.88 P/E if the $3.45 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.32 actual earnings per share reported by Toyota Motor Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.14% negative EPS growth.

