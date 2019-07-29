Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Has Lowered Starbucks (SBUX) Position by $429,200 as Market Value Rose; As Lockheed Martin (LMT) Valuation Rose, Holder Cadinha & Co Increased Its Stake

Cadinha & Co Llc increased its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT) by 692.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cadinha & Co Llc bought 9,040 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.77% with the market. The institutional investor held 10,345 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.11M, up from 1,305 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cadinha & Co Llc who had been investing in Lockheed Martin Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $104.36B market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $369.56. About 353,787 shares traded. Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) has risen 4.72% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.29% the S&P500. Some Historical LMT News: 20/03/2018 – LMT: EXCLUSIVE-TRUMP POLICY CHANGE COULD BOOST DRONE SALES TO SAUDI ARABIA, OTHER GULF ALLIES, MORE NATO MEMBERS – SOURCES – ! $LMT; 24/04/2018 – Lockheed Boosts Full-Year Guidance; 04/04/2018 – Viewing Lockheed Martin’s THAAD missile defense system is one of the key highlights of the young prince’s tour; 11/04/2018 – Mike Stone: Exclusive: Pentagon stops accepting F-35 jets from Lockheed over repair cost dispute; 07/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Japan’s new advanced fighter may be based on existing foreign design; 28/03/2018 – Poland signs $4.75 bln deal for U.S. Patriot missile system facing Russia; 13/04/2018 – LORD SAYS LOCKHEED MARTIN MUST IMPROVE F-35 QUALITY; 20/04/2018 – Martin Soong: Exclusive: Lockheed Martin to propose stealthy hybrid of F-22 and F-35 for Japan; 05/03/2018 – Lockheed Wins $481.2 Million U.S. Navy Contract; 05/04/2018 – FITCH REVISES LOCKHEED MARTIN’S OUTLOOK TO POSITIVE

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Llc decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 36.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Llc sold 5,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.28% with the market. The hedge fund held 10,050 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $747,000, down from 15,850 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $118.19 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.54% or $1.53 during the last trading session, reaching $97.58. About 7.64M shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 36.11% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.68% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 01/05/2018 – Starbucks adds 2 new Frappuccinos to its permanent menu; 07/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Starbucks to sell rights to Nestle; 29/05/2018 – Ex-fast food CEO Puzder: Starbucks has ‘gone too far’ with its anti-bias campaign; 07/05/2018 – NESTLE SEES STARBUCKS DEAL ADDING POSITIVELY TO EPS FROM 2019; 11/05/2018 – Nestlé agrees $7.2bn tie-up to sell Starbucks products; 18/04/2018 – CMO Today: Omnicom’s Clients Are Unbundling Digital Buys; Starbucks Shuts Stores For Racial-Bias Training; YouTube Addresses Creators; 15/04/2018 – Starbucks Faces Backlash Over Arrest of Black Men; 09/05/2018 – CityNews Toronto: #EXCLUSIVE: CityNews has learned Toronto police have launched an investigation after a hidden camera was; 07/03/2018 – Starbucks Opens Costa Rican Coffee Farm to Visitors; 02/05/2018 – DealReportr[Reg]: Starbucks may need caffeine boost from activist

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold SBUX shares while 472 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 375 raised stakes. 825.46 million shares or 7.36% less from 891.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tompkins Corp invested in 24,881 shares or 0.29% of the stock. Laffer invested in 52,650 shares. Boothbay Fund Mngmt Limited Liability Company has 0.04% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 5,157 shares. Neuberger Berman Ltd Liability Co accumulated 0.03% or 292,795 shares. Coldstream Mgmt owns 216,919 shares. 35,706 are held by Hudson Valley Invest Advsr Adv. Andra Ap has invested 0.17% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Iowa Bancshares holds 1% or 29,410 shares. Amer Money Management holds 52,485 shares. Consolidated Grp Incorporated Limited Liability reported 0.88% stake. Taurus Asset Ltd Llc, New York-based fund reported 25,645 shares. Cap Intl owns 0.07% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 2.07M shares. Axa has invested 0.39% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). East Coast Asset Mgmt Limited Company invested 0.99% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Hussman Strategic Advsr Inc has invested 0.91% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Analysts await Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.70 earnings per share, up 12.90% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.62 per share. SBUX’s profit will be $847.87M for 34.85 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual earnings per share reported by Starbucks Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.26% negative EPS growth.

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Llc, which manages about $510.43 million and $562.09M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Iron Mtn Inc New (NYSE:IRM) by 24,595 shares to 389,063 shares, valued at $13.80M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Host Of Earnings Loom With Beyond Meat, Apple Among Highlights Ahead Of Fed, Payrolls – Benzinga” on July 29, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “After-Hours Earnings Report for July 25, 2019 : AMZN, GOOG, GOOGL, INTC, SBUX, SYK, AFL, FISV, RSG, FTV, VRSN, EIX – Nasdaq” published on July 25, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Stock Market Today: Earnings Galore, GDP Beat & Continued Fed Focus – Nasdaq” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Starbucks buys stake in Brightloom, enhancing global digital offerings – Seeking Alpha” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Starbucks And More ‘Fast Money Halftime Report’ Picks From July 26 – Benzinga” with publication date: July 27, 2019.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 6 insider sales for $31.99 million activity. $11.64M worth of Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) shares were sold by CULVER JOHN.

More notable recent Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Launch Fairings Up: Second Lockheed Martin-Built GPS III Satellite Ready for July 25 Liftoff – PRNewswire” on July 08, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Budget Deal, Earnings Strength From Lockheed, CocaCola, United Technologies Lift Spirits – Benzinga” published on July 23, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Do Institutions Own Shares In Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT)? – Yahoo Finance” on June 05, 2019. More interesting news about Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “No sanctions over Russian missile deal – Erdogan – Seeking Alpha” published on June 29, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “Boeingâ€™s Troubles in a Nutshell – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 45 investors sold LMT shares while 369 reduced holdings. 136 funds opened positions while 384 raised stakes. 214.10 million shares or 9.20% less from 235.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Landscape Cap Ltd Liability invested in 0.04% or 1,295 shares. Pillar Pacific Capital Management Limited reported 1,317 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Engineers Gate Manager Lp owns 0.64% invested in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) for 35,084 shares. Nomura Asset Mgmt Company Ltd reported 0.75% stake. Security Bancshares Of Sioux City Iowa Ia reported 2,000 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Haverford Trust Com has invested 0.18% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Hudock Cap Gru Limited Liability Corp holds 0.12% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) or 1,146 shares. Efg Asset Mgmt (Americas) Corp reported 3,059 shares or 0.28% of all its holdings. Tci Wealth Advsr Inc holds 0.33% or 2,506 shares in its portfolio. Macroview Inv Mgmt Lc has 0.05% invested in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Duff & Phelps Mgmt holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) for 2,635 shares. Geode Cap Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 3.17M shares or 0.25% of its portfolio. Lincoln has invested 0.29% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Mai Capital Mgmt holds 0.03% or 1,878 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys has invested 0.25% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT).