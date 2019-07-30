Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Has Lifted Its Holding in Iron Mtn New (IRM) as Market Value Declined; Hound Partners Boosted Its Microsoft (MSFT) Stake by $2.63 Million

Hound Partners Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 1.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hound Partners Llc bought 22,495 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.59 million shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $187.90M, up from 1.57M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hound Partners Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $140.57. About 7.91M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 19/03/2018 – MICROSOFT COMMENTS ON SLOW BUILD COMMANDS IN WEST EUROPE; 08/05/2018 – DELL, MICROSOFT COLLABORATE IN INTERNET OF THINGS SOLUTION; 05/04/2018 – IT Execs See Promise In IoT, Reinforcing Microsoft’s $5B Investment; 16/04/2018 – Microsoft keeps cozying up to former rival Linux, and will now use it to secure web-connected gadgets; 05/04/2018 – Hard OCP: Microsoft Accidently Puts Hole in Windows Defender With Open-Source Code; 08/03/2018 – Microsoft Corporation vs Improved Search LLC | Terminated-Adverse Judgment | 03/08/2018; 06/03/2018 – City of Gainesville Chooses lteris VantageLive! for Smart Transportation Initiative; 05/04/2018 – Determine, Inc. President, CEO and Director Patrick Stakenas Featured in Nationwide Media Distribution by Business Rockstars; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT CFO SAYS APPETITE FOR M&A IS UNCHANGED; 17/04/2018 – Columbus to Lead Key Sessions at Summit EMEA Microsoft Dynamics Conference

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Llc increased its stake in Iron Mtn Inc New (IRM) by 6.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Llc bought 24,595 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.83% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 389,063 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.80 million, up from 364,468 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Iron Mtn Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.60B market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $29.96. About 1.26 million shares traded. Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) has declined 4.63% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.06% the S&P500. Some Historical IRM News: 30/05/2018 – IRON MOUNTAIN SEES MODEST AFFO CUT IN 2018, BOOST IN 2019; 04/04/2018 – Iron Mountain Expands Cloud-Based Policy Management Platform for Enterprises Looking to Address Data Privacy Regulations; 27/03/2018 – IRON MOUNTAIN CLOSES ON USD 700M SYNDICATED TERM LOAN B; 24/05/2018 – Iron Mountain Declares Second Quarter 2018 Dividend; 26/04/2018 – Iron Mountain 1Q Rev $1.04B; 30/05/2018 – IRON MOUNTAIN INC – REMAINS ON TRACK TO REDUCE ITS LEASE-ADJUSTED LEVERAGE RATIO TO MID-5X RANGE BY YEAR-END 2018; 30/05/2018 – Iron Mountain Sees Acquisition Accretive in 2019 Following Integration; 23/04/2018 – DJ Iron Mountain Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IRM); 10/04/2018 – Iron Mountain Introduces Iron Cloud for Video, a Secure and Scalable Cloud-based Solution for Managing Video Content; 27/03/2018 – IRON MOUNTAIN CLOSES ON USD 700 MILLION SYNDICATED TERM LOAN B FACILITY, AND IRON MOUNTAIN AUSTRALIA UPSIZES AUD SYNDICATED TERM LOAN B FACILITY TO AUD 341 MILLION

Hound Partners Llc, which manages about $3.00 billion and $2.33B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nexstar Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:NXST) by 1.01 million shares to 1.26 million shares, valued at $136.33 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Yandex N V (NASDAQ:YNDX) by 3.86 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 300,000 shares, and cut its stake in Carvana Co.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $28.35 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tiger Global Mgmt Ltd Liability reported 8.65% stake. Sterneck Mgmt Lc stated it has 12,721 shares or 1.31% of all its holdings. Fort Lp invested 0.5% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Aull And Monroe Inv accumulated 17,304 shares. Argent Ltd Liability Corporation owns 227,236 shares. 39,062 are owned by Valicenti Advisory Services Incorporated. Vigilant Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Com invested in 2.22% or 134,561 shares. Harding Loevner LP stated it has 1.55M shares. Rock Point Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 8,283 shares. California State Teachers Retirement invested in 13.61 million shares or 3.29% of the stock. Nwq Inv stated it has 124,121 shares or 0.32% of all its holdings. Meritage Gp Limited Partnership, California-based fund reported 2.57M shares. Morgan Dempsey Capital Mgmt Limited Com reported 795 shares. Drexel Morgan & Com accumulated 26,366 shares. Kornitzer Mngmt Ks invested in 2.35% or 1.11 million shares.

