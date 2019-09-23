Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Llc increased Apple Inc (AAPL) stake by 2.18% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Llc acquired 2,110 shares as Apple Inc (AAPL)’s stock rose 1.20%. The Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Llc holds 98,937 shares with $19.58 million value, up from 96,827 last quarter. Apple Inc now has $988.98 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.51% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $218.84. About 9.87M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 23/04/2018 – EU: Data Access Would Allow Apple to Encourage Customers to Switch to Apple Music; 02/04/2018 – Apple plans to replace Intel chips in Macs with its own -Bloomberg; 02/05/2018 – Cramer says that Apple’s growing service stream could be a major advantage for the iPhone maker going forward; 16/05/2018 – Macworld: iPhone 2018 rumors: Apple’s new 18W USB-C in-box power adapter is tipped again; 02/04/2018 – Jessica Guynn: Exclusive: Jesse Jackson to Apple, Amazon, Facebook Google: redouble diversity efforts and give the public; 13/05/2018 – At Duke’s commencement, Tim Cook promotes Apple’s approach to data privacy; 02/04/2018 – Apple Said to Plan Move From Intel to Mac Chips (Video); 01/05/2018 – Apple 2Q Americas Rev $24.84B; 04/05/2018 – Apple briefly surpassed its previous high of $183.50 Friday; 26/04/2018 – Apple Inc. vs Papst Licensing GmbH & Co. KG | FWD Entered | 04/25/2018

PIAGGIO & C SPA PONTEDERA ORDINARY S (OTCMKTS:PIAGF) had a decrease of 3.5% in short interest. PIAGF’s SI was 96,400 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 3.5% from 99,900 shares previously. With 200 avg volume, 482 days are for PIAGGIO & C SPA PONTEDERA ORDINARY S (OTCMKTS:PIAGF)’s short sellers to cover PIAGF’s short positions. The stock decreased 0.64% or $0.019 during the last trading session, reaching $2.961. About 200 shares traded. Piaggio & C. SpA (OTCMKTS:PIAGF) has 0.00% since September 23, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Among 25 analysts covering Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), 16 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 8 Hold. Therefore 64% are positive. Apple has $27000 highest and $140 lowest target. $221.96’s average target is 1.43% above currents $218.84 stock price. Apple had 58 analyst reports since March 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, May 1 with “Overweight”. The stock of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) earned “Overweight” rating by Piper Jaffray on Wednesday, July 31. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, March 26 by Jefferies. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Barclays Capital given on Wednesday, September 11. The company was maintained on Friday, May 17 by Nomura. The firm has “Buy” rating by BTIG Research given on Monday, March 25. On Tuesday, May 28 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy”. UBS maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, May 23 report. Goldman Sachs maintained Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) on Tuesday, March 26 with “Hold” rating. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Nomura on Wednesday, July 31.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.24, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 60 investors sold AAPL shares while 954 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 596 raised stakes. 2.54 billion shares or 1.94% less from 2.60 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 12,870 were reported by Diker Management Llc. Page Arthur B has 3.61% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 22,301 shares. Macnealy Hoover has 29,712 shares. Texas-based Sather Financial Gru has invested 0.15% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Field And Main State Bank stated it has 27,237 shares. Perigon Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Corp accumulated 120,505 shares. Css Limited Il holds 0.14% or 11,900 shares in its portfolio. Oarsman holds 23,444 shares or 2.1% of its portfolio. Provident Management stated it has 0.08% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Caprock Incorporated has 49,479 shares for 1.91% of their portfolio. Baillie Gifford & stated it has 104,018 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. The Illinois-based Country National Bank has invested 4.07% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Zeke Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 0.04% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 2,047 shares. Amalgamated National Bank & Trust accumulated 608,290 shares. Zuckerman Invest Ltd Co has 2,575 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio.

Piaggio & C. SpA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, makes, and distributes two-wheeler and commercial motor vehicles. The company has market cap of $1.08 billion. It offers two-wheelers, including scooters, motorcycles, and mopeds, as well as related accessories and spare parts under the Aprilia, Derbi, Gilera, Moto Guzzi, Piaggio, Scarabeo, and Vespa brand names. It has a 29.32 P/E ratio. The firm also provides three-and four-wheeler light transport sector vehicles, as well as related spare parts and accessories for commercial and private use under the Ape and Veicoli Commerciali brands.

More news for Piaggio & C. SpA (OTCMKTS:PIAGF) were recently published by: Seekingalpha.com, which released: “Piaggio & C Spa Pontedera ADR 2018 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on July 30, 2018. Seekingalpha.com‘s article titled: “Dassault And PTC – Which Of The Leading PLM Vendors Has The Best Design For Investors? – Seeking Alpha” and published on July 27, 2016 is yet another important article.